Who Was Tina Turner, the ‘Queen of Rock N Roll’? Age, Husband, Children, Net Worth, Awards, Death & More

Tina Turner, the ‘Rock N Roll icon for seven decades took her last breath on Wednesday. The singer’s death in Switzerland was announced on Twitter after a prolonged illness. An account claiming to be the official profile of Tina Turner wrote, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly.”

Since then, celebrities and fans including Beyonce, former President Obama, and the current President applauded her as a "once-in-a-generation talent". Fans and admirers also pour their hearts to honour the ‘Queen of Passion and Power’ on Twitter. Check some of the tweets below:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and boundless passion for life, she enchanted fans worldwide and inspired future stars. We say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us her greatest work; her music. Tina, we will miss you dearly. pic.twitter.com/8SihpxMe14 — TinaTurner (@tinaturner) May 24, 2023

Before she was the Queen of Rock and Roll, Tina Turner was a farmer’s daughter in Tennessee. As a child, she sang in the church choir before becoming one of the most successful recording artists of all time.



In addition to being a once-in-a-generation talent that changed… — President Biden (@POTUS) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner was raw. She was powerful. She was unstoppable. And she was unapologetically herself—speaking and singing her truth through joy and pain; triumph and tragedy. Today we join fans around the world in honoring the Queen of Rock and Roll, and a star whose light will never… pic.twitter.com/qXl2quZz1c — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 24, 2023

I’m so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner.

She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her. pic.twitter.com/TkG5VrdxXO — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) May 24, 2023

Who was Tina Turner?

Tina Turner was an American-born Swiss singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and novelist. She was popularly known as the "Queen of Rock 'n' Roll" to the world. The singer, a Grammy Award winner, made her recording debut in 1957 with Ike Turner's Kings of Rhythm and went by the moniker Little Ann.

Name Tina Turner Real Name Annie Mae Bullock Date Of Birth November 26, 1939 Place of Birth Brownsville, Tennessee, U.S. Age 83 Father Name Floyd Richard Bullock Mother Name Zelma Priscilla Nationality Swiss Religion Buddhism Profession Singer

Actor

Author

Record Producer

Songwriter

Composer

Dancer

Choreographer

Film actor Marital Status Married Spouse Ike Turner (Ex-Husband)

Erwin Bach (Husband) Children 04 Awards American Music Award Grammy Grammy Hall of Fame Guinness Book of World Records Hollywood Walk of Fame & More Net Worth $250 million Death 24 May 2023 Cause of Death Multiple Illness

Turner was born with the name of Anna Mae Bullock on November 26, 1939, into a sharecropper's family. At age 11, she started singing in the choir at Spring Hill Baptist Church in Nutbush. She began her musical career after meeting her future husband, the bandleader Ike Turner, at the Manhattan Club in East St. Louis in her late teens. However, it wasn’t that easy.

With the release of the record "A Fool in Love" in July 1960, Bullock became Tina Turner. The Kings of Rhythm and a girl group called the Ikettes served as the backup vocalists and dancers for Ike's creation of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. The group recorded a number of moderately successful R&B singles between 1963 and 1965 while touring nonstop.

Turner's fame increased with her multiple solo appearances on programmes like American Bandstand and Shindig. The 1964 release of "Too Many Ties That Bind"/"We Need an Understanding" by Ike's label Sonja Records marked her debut song with a credit as a solo artist. But by the middle of the 1970s, Ike developed a serious cocaine addiction, which hampered his relationship with Turner. At the Downtown Dallas Statler Hilton, they got into a physical fight. And according to reports, Turner hid at the Ramada Inn across the motorway after leaving the motel with just 36 cents and a cell card. Later, the two got divorced on March 29, 1978.

When people thought of her worst, Tina released two solo albums in the late 1970s, but she started her comeback in the 1980s with versions of the Temptations' "Ball of Confusion" and Al Green's "Let's Stay Together,". The later cover's popularity on international charts led Capitol Records to decide to put out a complete Tina album, Private Dancer, in 1984. Tina exceeded her previous level of popularity in the pop world. With "What's Love Got to Do With It," she broke the record for the oldest female solo artist to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 at age 44. Private Dancer also produced two additional top 10 hits, sold 12 million copies globally and helped earn her three Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year. Later, in 2012, the same song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Personal Life & Relationships

Turner met German music executive Erwin Bach in 1986, following her divorce from Ike. Bach was more than sixteen years junior to her. And after 27 years of relationship, they were legally wed in July 2013 in Küsnacht, Switzerland, during a civil ceremony on the shores of Lake Zurich.

Turner was the mother of two biological sons, Raymond Hill (Raymond Craig Turner) born on August 20, 1958, and Ronald "Ronnie" Renelle Turner, born on October 27, 1960. She also adopted two of Ike Turner's children and raised them as her own.

As per President Joe Biden's statement in The White House,” With 12 Grammy Awards, she was the only woman to win in the pop, rock, and R&B categories, a signal of her versatility, creativity, and broad appeal. Millions flocked to her concerts. Her high-octane dance performances were legendary. And her iconic hits – including “Proud Mary,” “The Best,” and “What’s Love Got to Do with It” – continue to be treasured, and sung at full volume, by generations of fans.”

On May 24, 2023, Turner died at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, aged 83, because of a long illness, including cancer, strokes, and kidney failure in her final years. As revealed in her memoir, ‘My Love Story’ she suffered a stroke and had to learn to walk again just 3 weeks after her wedding. In 2016, she was diagnosed with intestinal cancer and also had a kidney transplant surgery in 2017. It is reported that she once also considered Assisted suicide and signed up with a non-profit organisation advocating the legalisation of voluntary euthanasia, EXIT.

