Who Won Yesterday IPL Match: RCB vs KKR, Check All Details Here

Yesterday's IPL Match: The 16th season of the Indian Premier League launched on March 31, 2023, and will end on May 28. Fans have been intently anticipating the return of IPL, and this season has exceeded all expectations thus far. And we’re not even halfway through the contest. Thrilling games, last-ball run chases and incredible comebacks, you name it, 2023 Tata IPL delivers it all!

Yesterday’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). RCB and KKR competed in the much-anticipated Match 36 of the 2023 IPL on April 26. RCB and KKR played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Hyderabad, and the match was as advertised. Both teams played brilliantly, delivering an exciting game, but KKR won by 21 runs.

Who Won Yesterday's IPL Match? RCB vs KKR Result

Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss, and captain Virat Kohli elected to bowl first.

KKR registered a brilliant 200-run total on the scoreboard, with a loss of 5 wickets in 20 overs.

Jason Roy and Nitish Rana were the highlights of KKR’s blistering innings.

RCB got off to a speedy start, with captain Virat Kohli finally looking like his old self.

But the joy of a great powerplay score was short-lived as RCB lost crucial wickets of Faf du Plessis and Glenn Maxwell too quickly.

Kohli and Mahipal Lomror put up another good partnership, but KKR bowlers and fielders were too crafty.

Dispatching the RCB middle order quickly, KKR restricted the rivals to 179/8 in 20 overs.

KKR won by 21 runs.

Final Scoreboard:

Batting First: KKR - 200/5 (20 overs)

Chasing: RCB - 179/8 (20 overs)

Who took the most wickets in Yesterday's IPL Match 36, RCB vs KKR?

KKR’s Varun Chakravarthy took the most wickets in yesterday's IPL match. Chakravarthy registered an impressive 3-wicket haul in 4 overs, conceding only 27 runs.

Which batsmen scored the most runs in the RCB vs KKR Match?

KKR’s Jason Roy scored the most runs in yesterday’s IPL match. The English batter recorded an important 59-run inning off just 29 balls and game KKR a much-needed edge in the powerplay.

Who hit the most sixes in Yesterday's IPL match?

KKR’s Jason Roy hit the most sixes (6) in yesterday’s IPL clash between RCB and KKR.

Who was the Man of the Match of IPL 2023 Match 36 Yesterday?

The Player Of The Match award for yesterday’s edge-of-the-seat thriller between RCB and KKR went to Varun Chakravarthy (KKR), who scored an impressive 3/27 bowling figure and took critical wickets. Other match award winners are as follows:

Electric Striker Of The Match: Nitish Rana (KKR)

Catch Of The Match: Venkatesh Iyer (KKR)

Beyond The Boundaries Longest 6: David Wiese (RCB) - 93 metres

On-The-Go 4s: Virat Kohli (RCB) - 6 Fours

Most Valuable Asset Of The Match: Jason Roy (KKR)

Gamechanger Of The Match: Jason Roy (KKR)



