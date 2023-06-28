Why are finfluncers under the inspection of SEBI? Understanding finfluencers

Financial influencers, often called finfluencers, are under the inspection of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI). Who are finfluencers and why is SEBI having a critical eye on them? Let’s find out.
Why is SEBI cracking down on finfluencers
The tagline of a front page advertisement in a business daily showing the face of a finflunecer (financial influencer) read, “Trust only the real experts”, along with the IT Ministry logo next to the YouTube logo has become big news and has gained sharp criticism. The critiques question whether the ad intended the endorsement of the skills of influencers, or a specific social media platform.

The advertising, however, does not directly relate to finfluencers, but the fact that it consisted of a picture of a famous financial influencer, Rachna Ranade, along with the IT Ministry logo, YouTube logo, and the tagline. However, at this time, SEBI is aiming to crack down on finfluencers.



On June 26, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrashekhar expressed that the ad did not intend to endorse a platform or person. The Minister also says that since such advocacy ads can be often misinterpreted, a cautious use of Government logos in such campaigns by private platforms is what he advises.

 

Understanding finfluencers

 

Finfluencers are people who advise and share personal experiences regarding investment in stocks and money management through public social media platforms. The content that these finfluencers create talks about investments, budgeting, cryptocurrency advice, property purchasing tips, financial trend tracking, and more.

