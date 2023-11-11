Remembrance Day 2023: Why is it also known as Armistice Day? Check Here

Event

Remembrance Day 2023: Remembrance Day is observed annually on November 11. The day honours the sacrifices and contributions of people in the armed forces. It is observed to commemorate the signing of the Armistice Agreement which brought an end to the hostilities of World War I. This year it falls on Saturday, however, the federal holiday was scheduled for Friday. When is Veterans Day 2023? Is It a Federal Holiday On Nov 10 in the USA?

Why is Remembrance Day also known as Armistice Day? Remembrance Day or Armistice Day are the two different names for the same event. Armistice is derived from the Latin word ‘armistitium’ which means ‘to stand still arms.’ The day commemorates the agreement between the Allies and Germany at Compiegne, France on November 11, exactly at 11:00 am symbolizing the significance of the ‘eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month.’ The Armistice also refers to the end of hostilities rather than the signing of an official peace treaty. Commonly observed on Armistice Day are Commonwealth nations including Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

The name Remembrance Day was adopted in the mid-20th century to widen the arena of the celebration beyond the boundaries of World War I and to celebrate the soldiers who gave up their all for the service of mankind. This term is quite popular and prominent in Canada, whereas in the United States, it is observed as Veterans Day. Regardless of the name, the day holds the same value and essence to honour and pay tribute to those who sacrificed their lives to promote peace and understanding. The powerful expression is the two-minute silence observed by millions at 11 a.m. on November 11.

In many Commonwealth nations, the "Last Post" is played during the Service of Remembrance. This is usually followed by a silent moment, then the ringing of "Reveille," or occasionally just "The Rouse." The "Ode of Remembrance" is recited to conclude the Service of Remembrance. During the service, the songs "Flowers of the Forest," "O Valiant Hearts," "I Vow to Thee, My Country," and "Jerusalem" are frequently played. Along with thankfulness and national anthems, services also feature wreaths placed in memory of the deceased.