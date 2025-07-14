Wimbledon Winners List (1947-2025)

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world. It began in 1877 and is held every year in London, England. The matches are played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.

Wimbledon is famous for its grass courts and strict traditions. Players must wear white clothes, and fans enjoy strawberries and cream during matches.

The tournament takes place in early July and lasts for two weeks. It includes five main events: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. There are also junior and wheelchair competitions.

Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tennis events, along with the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open.

Many great players have won here, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic. The winners list from 1947 to 2025 shows how the game has changed over time and highlights the champions who made history.