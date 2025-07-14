Wimbledon Winners List (1947-2025)

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world. It began in 1877 and is held every year in London, England. The matches are played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club.
Wimbledon is famous for its grass courts and strict traditions. Players must wear white clothes, and fans enjoy strawberries and cream during matches.
The tournament takes place in early July and lasts for two weeks. It includes five main events: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. There are also junior and wheelchair competitions.
Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tennis events, along with the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open.
Many great players have won here, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic. The winners list from 1947 to 2025 shows how the game has changed over time and highlights the champions who made history.
List of Wimbledon Champions – Gentlemen's Singles (1947-2025)
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Seed
|
Runner-Up
|
Seed
|
Score
|
2025
|
Jannik Sinner (ITA)
|
1
|
Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)
|2
|4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
|
2024
|
C. Alcaraz (ESP)
|
3
|
N. Djokovic (SRB)
|
2
|
6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4)
|
2023
|
C. Alcaraz (ESP)
|
1
|
N. Djokovic (SRB)
|
2
|
1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4
|
2022
|
N. Djokovic (SRB)
|
1
|
N. Kyrgios (AUS)
|
U
|
4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3)
|
2021
|
N. Djokovic (SRB)
|
1
|
M. Berrettini (ITA)
|
7
|
6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3
|
2019
|
N. Djokovic (SRB)
|
1
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
2
|
7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3)
|
2018
|
N. Djokovic (SRB)
|
12
|
K. Anderson (RSA)
|
8
|
6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3)
|
2017
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
3
|
M. Cilic (CRO)
|
7
|
6-3, 6-1, 6-4
|
2016
|
A. Murray (GBR)
|
2
|
M. Raonic (CAN)
|
6
|
6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2)
|
2015
|
N. Djokovic (SRB)
|
1
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
2
|
7-6(1), 6-7(10), 6-4, 6-3
|
2014
|
N. Djokovic (SRB)
|
1
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
4
|
6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4
|
2013
|
A. Murray (GBR)
|
2
|
N. Djokovic (SRB)
|
1
|
6-4, 7-5, 6-4
|
2012
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
3
|
A. Murray (GBR)
|
4
|
4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4
|
2011
|
N. Djokovic (SRB)
|
2
|
R. Nadal (ESP)
|
1
|
6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3
|
2010
|
R. Nadal (ESP)
|
2
|
T. Berdych (CZE)
|
12
|
6-3, 7-5, 6-4
|
2009
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
2
|
A.S. Roddick (USA)
|
6
|
5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 16-14
|
2008
|
R. Nadal (ESP)
|
2
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
1
|
6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (8-10), 9-7
|
2007
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
1
|
R. Nadal (ESP)
|
2
|
7-6 (9-7), 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-2
|
2006
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
1
|
R. Nadal (ESP)
|
2
|
6-0, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (2-7), 6-3
|
2005
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
1
|
A.S. Roddick (USA)
|
2
|
6-2, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4
|
2004
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
1
|
A. Roddick (USA)
|
2
|
4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4
|
2003
|
R. Federer (SUI)
|
4
|
M.A. Philippousis (AUS)
|
U
|
7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)
|
2002
|
L.G. Hewitt (AUS)
|
1
|
D.P. Nalbandian (ARG)
|
28
|
6-1, 6-3, 6-2
|
2001
|
G.S. Ivanisevic (CRO)
|
U
|
P.M. Rafter (AUS)
|
3
|
6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 9-7
|
2000
|
P. Sampras (USA)
|
1
|
P.M. Rafter (AUS)
|
12
|
6-7 (10-12), 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 6-2
|
1999
|
P. Sampras (USA)
|
1
|
A.K. Agassi (USA)
|
4
|
6-3, 6-4, 7-5
|
1998
|
P. Sampras (USA)
|
1
|
G.S. Ivanisevic (CRO)
|
14
|
6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (11-9), 6-4, 3-6, 6-2
|
1997
|
P. Sampras (USA)
|
1
|
C.A. Pioline (FRA)
|
U
|
6-4, 6-2, 6-4
|
1996
|
R.P.S. Krajicek (NED)
|
M.O. Washington (USA)
|
U
|
6-3, 6-4, 6-3
|
1995
|
P. Sampras (USA)
|
2
|
B.F. Becker (GER)
|
3
|
6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-2
|
1994
|
P. Sampras (USA)
|
1
|
G.S. Ivanisevic (CRO)
|
4
|
7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5), 6-0
|
1993
|
P. Sampras (USA)
|
1
|
J.S. Courier (USA)
|
3
|
7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-3
|
1992
|
A.K. Agassi (USA)
|
12
|
G.S. Ivanisevic (CRO)
|
8
|
6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4
|
1991
|
M.D. Stich (GER)
|
6
|
B.F. Becker (GER)
|
2
|
6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4
|
1990
|
S.B. Edberg (SWE)
|
3
|
B.F. Becker (GER)
|
2
|
6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4
|
1989
|
B.F. Becker (GER)
|
3
|
S.B. Edberg (SWE)
|
2
|
6-0, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4
|
1988
|
S.B. Edberg (SWE)
|
3
|
B.F. Becker (GER)
|
6
|
4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-2
|
1987
|
P.H. Cash (AUS)
|
11
|
I. Lendl (TCH)
|
2
|
7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 7-5
|
1986
|
B.F. Becker (GER)
|
4
|
I. Lendl (TCH)
|
1
|
6-4, 6-3, 7-5
|
1985
|
B.F. Becker (GER)
|
U
|
K.M. Curren (USA)
|
8
|
6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4
|
1984
|
J.P. McEnroe (USA)
|
1
|
J.S. Connors (USA)
|
3
|
6-1, 6-1, 6-2
|
1983
|
J.P. McEnroe (USA)
|
2
|
C.J. Lewis (NZL)
|
U
|
6-2, 6-2, 6-2
|
1982
|
J.S. Connors (USA)
|
2
|
J.P. McEnroe (USA)
|
1
|
3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-4
|
1981
|
J.P. McEnroe (USA)
|
2
|
B.R. Borg (SWE)
|
1
|
4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-4), 6-4
|
1980
|
B.R. Borg (SWE)
|
1
|
J.P. McEnroe (USA)
|
2
|
1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (16-18), 8-6
|
1979
|
B.R. Borg (SWE)
|
1
|
R. Tanner (USA)
|
5
|
6-7(4-7), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4
|
1978
|
B.R. Borg (SWE)
|
1
|
J.S. Connors (USA)
|
2
|
6-2, 6-2, 6-3
|
1977
|
B.R. Borg (SWE)
|
2
|
J.S. Connors (USA)
|
1
|
3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
|
1976
|
B.R. Borg (SWE)
|
4
|
I. Nastase (ROM)
|
3
|
6-4, 6-2, 9-7
|
1975
|
A.R. Ashe (USA)
|
6
|
J.S. Connors (USA)
|
1
|
6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4
|
1974
|
J.S. Connors (USA)
|
3
|
K.R. Rosewall (AUS)
|
9
|
6-1, 6-1, 6-4
|
1973
|
J. Kodes (TCH)
|
2
|
A. Metreveli (URS)
|
4
|
6-1, 9-8(7-5), 6-3
|
1972
|
S.R. Smith (USA)
|
1
|
I. Nastase (ROM)
|
2
|
4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5
|
1971
|
J.D. Newcombe (AUS)
|
2
|
S.R. Smith (USA)
|
4
|
6-3, 5-7, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4
|
1970
|
J.D. Newcombe (AUS)
|
2
|
K.R. Rosewall (AUS)
|
5
|
5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1
|
1969
|
R.G. Laver (AUS)
|
1
|
J.D. Newcombe (AUS)
|
6
|
6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4
|
1968
|
R.G. Laver (AUS)
|
1
|
A.D. Roche (AUS)
|
15
|
6-3, 6-4, 6-2
|
1967
|
J.D. Newcombe (AUS)
|
3
|
W.P. Bungert (GER)
|
U
|
6-3, 6-1, 6-1
|
1966
|
M.M. Santana (ESP)
|
4
|
R.D. Ralston (USA)
|
6
|
6-4, 11-9, 6-4
|
1965
|
R.S. Emerson (AUS)
|
1
|
F.S. Stolle (AUS)
|
2
|
6-2, 6-4, 6-4
|
1964
|
R.S. Emerson (AUS)
|
1
|
F.S. Stolle (AUS)
|
6
|
6-4, 12-10, 4-6, 6-3
|
1963
|
C.R. McKinley (USA)
|
4
|
F.S. Stolle (AUS)
|
U
|
9-7, 6-1, 6-4
|
1962
|
R.G. Laver (AUS)
|
1
|
M.F. Mulligan (AUS)
|
U
|
6-2, 6-2, 6-1
|
1961
|
R.G. Laver (AUS)
|
2
|
C.R. McKinley (USA)
|
8
|
6-3, 6-1, 6-4
|
1960
|
N.A. Fraser (AUS)
|
1
|
R.G. Laver (AUS)
|
3
|
6-4, 3-6, 9-7, 7-5
|
1959
|
A.R. Olmedo (USA)
|
1
|
R.G. Laver (AUS)
|
U
|
6-4, 6-3, 6-4
|
1958
|
A.J. Cooper (AUS)
|
1
|
N.A. Fraser (AUS)
|
4
|
3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 13-11
|
1957
|
L.A. Hoad (AUS)
|
1
|
A.J. Cooper (AUS)
|
2
|
6-2, 6-1, 6-2
|
1956
|
L.A. Hoad (AUS)
|
1
|
K.R. Rosewall (AUS)
|
2
|
6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4
|
1955
|
M.A. Trabert (USA)
|
1
|
K. Nielsen (DEN)
|
U
|
6-3, 7-5, 6-1
|
1954
|
J. Drobny (EGY)
|
11
|
K.R. Rosewall (AUS)
|
3
|
13-11, 4-6, 6-2, 9-7
|
1953
|
E.V. Seixas (USA)
|
2
|
K. Nielsen (DEN)
|
U
|
9-7, 6-3, 6-4
|
1952
|
F.A. Sedgman (AUS)
|
1
|
J. Drobny (EGY)
|
2
|
4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2
|
1951
|
R. Savitt (USA)
|
6
|
K.B. McGregor (AUS)
|
7
|
6-4, 6-4, 6-4
|
1950
|
J.E. Patty (USA)
|
5
|
F.A. Sedgman (AUS)
|
1
|
6-1, 8-10, 6-2, 6-3
|
1949
|
F.R. Schroeder (USA)
|
1
|
J. Drobny (TCH)
|
6
|
3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4
|
1948
|
R. Falkenburg (USA)
|
7
|
J.E. Bromwich (AUS)
|
2
|
7-5, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5
|
1947
|
J.A. Kramer (USA)
|
1
|
T.P. Brown (USA)
|
3
|
6-1, 6-3, 6-2
List of Wimbledon Champions – Ladies' Singles (1947-2025)
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Seed
|
Runner-Up
|
Seed
|
Score
|
2025
|
Iga Świątek (POL)
|
8
|
Amanda Anisimova (USA)
|
13
|
6-0, 6-0
|
2024
|
B.Krejcikova (CZE)
|
31
|
J. Paolini
|
7
|
6-2, 2-6, 6-4
|
2023
|
M.Vondrousova (CZE)
|
U
|
O. Jabeur (TUN)
|
6
|
6-4, 6-4
|
2022
|
E. Rybakina (KAZ)
|
17
|
O. Jabeur (TUN)
|
3
|
3-6, 6-2, 6-2
|
2021
|
A. Barty (AUS)
|
1
|
K. Pliskova (CZE)
|
8
|
6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3
|
2019
|
S. Halep (ROU)
|
7
|
S. Williams (USA)
|
11
|
6-2, 6-2
|
2018
|
A. Kerber (GER)
|
11
|
S. Williams (USA)
|
25
|
6-3, 6-3
|
2017
|
G. Muguruza (ESP)
|
14
|
V. Williams (USA)
|
10
|
7-5, 6-0
|
2016
|
S. Williams (USA)
|
1
|
A. Kerber (GER)
|
4
|
7-5, 6-3
|
2015
|
S. Williams (USA)
|
1
|
G. Muguruza (ESP)
|
20
|
6-4, 6-4
|
2014
|
P. Kvitova (CZE)
|
6
|
E. Bouchard (CAN)
|
13
|
6-3, 6-0
|
2013
|
M. Bartoli (FRA)
|
15
|
S. Lisicki (GER)
|
23
|
6-1, 6-4
|
2012
|
S. Williams (USA)
|
6
|
A. Radwanska (POL)
|
3
|
6-1, 5-7, 6-2
|
2011
|
P. Kvitova (CZE)
|
8
|
M. Sharapova (RUS)
|
5
|
6-3, 6-4
|
2010
|
S. Williams (USA)
|
12
|
V. Zvonareva (RUS)
|
21
|
6-3, 6-2
|
2009
|
S. Williams (USA)
|
2
|
V. Williams (USA)
|
3
|
7-6(7-3), 6-2
|
2008
|
V. Williams (USA)
|
7
|
S. Williams (USA)
|
6
|
7-5, 6-4
|
2007
|
V. Williams (USA)
|
23
|
M.S. Bartoli (FRA)
|
18
|
6-4, 6-1
|
2006
|
A. Mauresmo (FRA)
|
1
|
J. Hardenne Henin
|
3
|
2-6, 6-3, 6-4
|
2005
|
V. Williams (USA)
|
14
|
L. Davenport (USA)
|
1
|
4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 9-7
|
2004
|
M. Sharapova (RUS)
|
13
|
S. Williams (USA)
|
1
|
6-1, 6-4
|
2003
|
S. Williams (USA)
|
1
|
V. Williams (USA)
|
4
|
4-6, 6-4, 6-2
|
2002
|
S. Williams (USA)
|
2
|
V. Williams (USA)
|
1
|
7-6 (7-4), 6-3
|
2001
|
V. Williams (USA)
|
2
|
J. Henin (BEL)
|
8
|
6-1, 3-6, 6-0
|
2000
|
V. Williams (USA)
|
5
|
L. Davenport (USA)
|
2
|
6-3, 7-6 (7-3)
|
1999
|
L. Davenport (USA)
|
3
|
S. Graf (GER)
|
2
|
6-4, 7-5
|
1998
|
J. Novotna (CZE)
|
3
|
N. Tauziat (FRA)
|
16
|
6-4, 7-6 (7-2)
|
1997
|
M. Hingis (SUI)
|
1
|
J. Novotna (CZE)
|
3
|
2-6, 6-3, 6-3
|
1996
|
S. Graf (GER)
|
1
|
A. Sanchez Vicario (ESP)
|
4
|
6-3, 7-5
|
1995
|
S. Graf (GER)
|
1
|
A. Sanchez Vicario (ESP)
|
2
|
4-6, 6-1, 7-5
|
1994
|
C. Martinez (ESP)
|
3
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
4
|
6-4, 3-6, 6-3
|
1993
|
S.Graf (GER)
|
1
|
J. Novotna (CZE)
|
8
|
7-6 (8-6), 1-6, 6-4
|
1992
|
S. Graf (GER)
|
2
|
M. Seles (YUG)
|
1
|
6-2, 6-1
|
1991
|
S. Graf (GER)
|
1
|
G. Sabatini (ARG)
|
2
|
6-4, 3-6, 8-6
|
1990
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
2
|
Z.L. Garrison (USA)
|
5
|
6-4, 6-1
|
1989
|
S. Graf (GER)
|
1
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
2
|
6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 6-1
|
1988
|
S. Graf (GER)
|
1
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
2
|
5-7, 6-2, 6-1
|
1987
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
1
|
S. Graf (GER)
|
2
|
7-5, 6-3
|
1986
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
1
|
H. Mandlikova (TCH)
|
3
|
7-6 (7-1), 6-3
|
1985
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
1
|
C. Evert Lloyd (USA)
|
1
|
4-6, 6-3, 6-2
|
1984
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
1
|
C. Evert Lloyd (USA)
|
2
|
7-6 (7-5), 6-2
|
1983
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
1
|
A. Jaeger (USA)
|
3
|
6-0, 6-3
|
1982
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
1
|
C. Evert Lloyd (USA)
|
2
|
6-1, 3-6, 6-2
|
1981
|
C. Evert Lloyd (USA)
|
1
|
H. Mandlikova (TCH)
|
2
|
6-2, 6-2
|
1980
|
E.F. Goolagong Cawley (AUS)
|
4
|
C. Evert Lloyd (USA)
|
3
|
6-1, 7-6 (7-4)
|
1979
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
1
|
C. Evert Lloyd (USA)
|
2
|
6-4, 6-4
|
1978
|
M. Navratilova (USA)
|
2
|
C. Evert (USA)
|
1
|
2-6, 6-4, 7-5
|
1977
|
V. Wade (GBR)
|
3
|
B.F. Stove (NED)
|
7
|
4-6, 6-3, 6-1
|
1976
|
C. Evert (USA)
|
1
|
E.F. Goolagong Cawley (AUS)
|
2
|
6-3, 4-6, 8-6
|
1975
|
B.J. King (USA)
|
3
|
E.F. Goolagong Cawley (AUS)
|
4
|
6-0, 6-1
|
1974
|
C. Evert (USA)
|
2
|
O.V. Morozova (URS)
|
8
|
6-0, 6-4
|
1973
|
B.J. King (USA)
|
2
|
C. Evert (USA)
|
4
|
6-0, 7-5
|
1972
|
B.J. King (USA)
|
2
|
E.F. Goolagong (AUS)
|
1
|
6-3, 6-3
|
1971
|
E.F. Goolagong (AUS)
|
3
|
M. Court (AUS)
|
1
|
6-4, 6-1
|
1970
|
M. Court (AUS)
|
1
|
B.J. King (USA)
|
2
|
14-12, 11-9
|
1969
|
A. Jones (GBR)
|
4
|
B.J. King (USA)
|
2
|
3-6, 6-3, 6-2
|
1968
|
B.J. King (USA)
|
1
|
J. Tegart (AUS)
|
7
|
9-7, 7-5
|
1967
|
B.J. King (USA)
|
1
|
A. Jones (GBR)
|
3
|
6-3, 6-4
|
1966
|
B.J. King (USA)
|
4
|
M. Bueno (BRA)
|
2
|
6-3, 3-6, 6-1
|
1965
|
M. Smith (AUS)
|
2
|
M.Bueno (BRA)
|
1
|
6-4, 7-5
|
1964
|
M.E. Bueno (BRA)
|
2
|
M. Smith (AUS)
|
1
|
6-4, 7-9, 6-3
|
1963
|
M. Smith (AUS)
|
1
|
B.J. Moffitt (USA)
|
U
|
6-3, 6-4
|
1962
|
K. Susman (USA)
|
8
|
V. Sukova (TCH)
|
U
|
6-4, 6-4
|
1961
|
A. Mortimer (GBR)
|
7
|
C. Truman (GBR)
|
6
|
4-6, 6-4, 7-5
|
1960
|
M.E. Bueno (BRA)
|
1
|
S. Reynolds (RSA)
|
8
|
8-6, 6-0
|
1959
|
M.E. Bueno (BRA)
|
6
|
D.R. Hard (USA)
|
4
|
6-4, 6-3
|
1958
|
A. Gibson (USA)
|
1
|
F.A.M. Mortimer (GBR)
|
U
|
8-6, 6-2
|
1957
|
A. Gibson (USA)
|
1
|
D.R. Hard (USA)
|
5
|
6-3, 6-2
|
1956
|
S.Fry (USA)
|
5
|
A. Buxton (GBR)
|
6
|
6-3, 6-1
|
1955
|
L. Brough (USA)
|
2
|
B Baker (USA)
|
3
|
7-5, 8-6
|
1954
|
M. Connolly (USA)
|
1
|
A.L. Brough (USA)
|
4
|
6-2, 7-5
|
1953
|
M. Connolly (USA)
|
1
|
D.J. Hart (USA)
|
2
|
8-6, 7-5
|
1952
|
M. Connolly (USA)
|
2
|
L. Brough (USA)
|
4
|
7-5, 6-3
|
1951
|
D. Hart (USA)
|
3
|
S. Fry (USA)
|
4
|
6-1, 6-0
|
1950
|
L. Brough (USA)
|
1
|
M. du Pont (USA)
|
2
|
6-1, 3-6, 6-1
|
1949
|
L. Brough (USA)
|
1
|
M. du Pont (USA)
|
2
|
10-8, 1-6, 10-8
|
1948
|
L. Brough (USA)
|
2
|
D.J. Hart (USA)
|
4
|
6-3, 8-6
|
1947
|
M. Osborne (USA)
|
1
|
D.J. Hart (USA)
|
3
|
6-2, 6-4
List of Wimbledon Champions – Gentlemen's Doubles (1947-2025)
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Seed
|
Runner-Up
|
Seed
|
Score
|
2025
|
Julian Cash (GBR) & Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)
|
5
|
Rinky Hijikata (AUS) & David Pel (NED)
|
-
|
6-2, 7-6(3)
|
2024
|
H. Patten (GBR) & H. Heliovaara (FIN)
|
U
|
M. Purcell (AUS) & J. Thompson (AUS)
|
15
|
6-7(7), 7-6(8), 7-6(11-9)
|
2023
|
W. Koolhof (NED) & N. Skupski (GBR)
|
1
|
M. Granollers (ESP) & H. Zeballos (ARG)
|
15
|
6-4, 6-4
|
2022
|
M. Ebden (AUS) & M. Purcell (AUS)
|
14
|
N. Mektic (CRO) & M. Pavic (CRO)
|
2
|
7-6(5), 6-7(3), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6[10-2]
|
2021
|
N. Mektic (CRO) & M. Pavic (CRO)
|
1
|
M. Granollers (ESP) & H. Zeballos (ARG)
|
4
|
6-4, 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-5
|
2019
|
J. Cabal (COL) & R. Farah (COL)
|
2
|
N. Mahut (FRA) & E. Roger-Vasselin
|
11
|
6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-3
|
2018
|
M. Bryan (USA) & J. Sock (USA)
|
7
|
R. Klaasen (RSA) & M. Venus (NZL)
|
13
|
6-3, 6-7(7), 6-3, 5-7, 7-5
|
2017
|
L. Kubot (POL) & M. Melo (BRA)
|
4
|
O. Marach (AUT) & M. Pavic (CRO)
|
16
|
5-7, 7-5, 7-6(2), 3-6, 13-11
|
2016
|
N. Mahut (FRA) & P. Herbert (FRA)
|
1
|
J. Benneteau (FRA) & E. Roger-Vasselin (FRA)
|
U
|
6-4, 7-6(1), 6-3
|
2015
|
H. Tecau (ROU) & J-J. Rojer (NED)
|
4
|
J. Murray (GBR) & J. Peers (AUS)
|
13
|
7-6(5), 6-4, 6-4
|
2014
|
V. Pospisil (CAN) & J. Sock (USA)
|
U
|
B. Bryan (USA) & M. Bryan (USA)
|
1
|
7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-5
|
2013
|
B. Bryan (USA) & M. Bryan (USA)
|
1
|
I. Dodig (CRO) & M. Melo (BRA)
|
12
|
3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
|
2012
|
J. Marray (GBR) & F. Nielsen (DEN)
|
U
|
R. Lindstedt (SWE) & H. Tecau (ROU)
|
5
|
4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-3
|
2011
|
B. Bryan (USA) & M. Bryan (USA)
|
1
|
R. Lindstedt (SWE) & H. Tecau (ROU)
|
8
|
6-3, 6-4, 7-6(2)
|
2010
|
J. Melzer (AUT) & P. Petzschner (GER)
|
U
|
R. Lindstedt (SWE) & H. Tecau (ROU)
|
16
|
6-1, 7-5, 7-5
|
2009
|
D. M. Nestor (CAN) & N. Zimonjic (SRB)
|
2
|
M.C. Bryan (USA) & R.C. Bryan (USA)
|
1
|
7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-3
|
2008
|
D.M. Nestor (CAN) & N. Zimonjic
|
2
|
J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & K.R. Ullyet (ZIM)
|
8
|
7-6 (14-12), 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-3
|
2007
|
A. Clement (FRA) & M. Llodra (FRA)
|
10
|
M.C. Bryan (USA) & R.C. Bryan (USA)
|
1
|
6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4
|
2006
|
M.C. Bryan (USA) & R.C. Bryan (USA)
|
1
|
F.V. Santoro (FRA) & N. Zimonjic (SCG)
|
6
|
6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2
|
2005
|
S.W.I. Huss (AUS) & W.A. Moodie (RSA)
|
U
|
M.C. Bryan (USA) & R.C. Bryan (USA)
|
2
|
7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3
|
2004
|
J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & T.A. Woodbridge (AUS)
|
1
|
J. Knowle (AUT) & N. Zimonjic (SCG)
|
16
|
6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4
|
2003
|
J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & T.A. Woodbridge (AUS)
|
4
|
M.S. Bhupathi (IND) & M.N. Mirnyi (BLR)
|
1
|
3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3
|
2002
|
J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & T.A. Woodbridge (AUS)
|
5
|
M.S. Knowles (BAH) & D.M. Nestor (CAN)
|
2
|
6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (7-9), 7-5
|
2001
|
D.J. Johnson & J.E. Palmer (USA)
|
4
|
J. Novak & D. Rikl (CZE)
|
3
|
6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)
|
2000
|
T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)
|
1
|
P.V.N. Haarhuis (NED) & S.F. Stolle (AUS)
|
2
|
6-3, 6-4, 6-1
|
1999
|
M.S. Bhupathi & L.A. Paes (IND)
|
1
|
P.V.N. Haarhuis (NED) & J.E. Palmer (USA)
|
8
|
6-7 (12-10), 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
|
1998
|
J.F. Eltingh & P.V.N. Haarhuis (NED)
|
1
|
T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)
|
2
|
2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 10-8
|
1997
|
T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)
|
1
|
J.F. Eltingh & P.V.N. Haarhuis (NED)
|
2
|
7-6 (6-4), 7-6 (9-7), 5-7, 6-3
|
1996
|
T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)
|
1
|
B.H Black (ZIM) & G.D Connell (CAN)
|
3
|
4-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2
|
1995
|
T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)
|
2
|
R.D. Leach & D.S. Melville (USA)
|
U
|
7-5, 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-5)
|
1994
|
T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)
|
5
|
G.D. Connell (CAN) & P.J. Galbraith (USA)
|
2
|
7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-1
|
1993
|
T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)
|
1
|
G.D. Connell (CAN) & P.J. Galbraith (USA)
|
5
|
7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)
|
1992
|
J.P. McEnroe (USA) & M.D. Stich (GER)
|
U
|
J.F. Grabb & R.A. Reneberg (USA)
|
4
|
5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 19-17
|
1991
|
J.B. Fitzgerald (AUS) & A.P. Jarryd (SWE)
|
2
|
J.A. Frana (ARG) & L. Lavalle (MEX)
|
U
|
6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 6-1
|
1990
|
R.D. Leach & J.R. Pugh (USA)
|
1
|
P. Aldrich & D.T. Visser (RSA)
|
2
|
7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5)
|
1989
|
J.B. Fitzgerald (AUS) & A. Jarryd (SWE)
|
3
|
R.D. Leach & J.R. Pugh (USA)
|
1
|
3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)
|
1988
|
K.E. Flach & R.A. Seguso (USA)
|
1
|
J.B. Fitzgerald (AUS) & A. Jarryd (SWE)
|
2
|
6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
|
1987
|
K.E. Flach & R.A. Seguso (USA)
|
7
|
S. Casal & E. Sanchez (ESP)
|
8
|
3-6, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 6-4
|
1986
|
J.K. Nystrom & M.A.O. Wilander (SWE)
|
7
|
G.W. Donnelly & P.B. Fleming (USA)
|
12
|
7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 6-3
|
1985
|
H.P. Guenthardt (SUI) & B. Taroczy (HUN)
|
8
|
P.H. Cash & J.B. Fitzgerald (AUS)
|
5
|
6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3
|
1984
|
P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)
|
1
|
P.H. Cash & P.F. McNamee (AUS)
|
5
|
6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3
|
1983
|
P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)
|
1
|
T.E. Gullikson & T.R. Gullikson (USA)
|
7
|
6-4, 6-3, 6-4
|
1982
|
P.B. McNamara & P.F. McNamee (AUS)
|
3
|
P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)
|
1
|
6-3, 6-2
|
1981
|
P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)
|
1
|
R.C. Lutz & S.R. Smith (USA)
|
3
|
6-4, 6-4, 6-4
|
1980
|
P.B. McNamara & P.F. McNamee (AUS)
|
7
|
R.C. Lutz & S.R. Smith (USA)
|
4
|
7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4
|
1979
|
P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)
|
1
|
B.E. Gottfried (USA) & R.C. Ramirez (MEX)
|
7
|
4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2
|
1978
|
R.A.J. Hewitt & F.D. McMillan (RSA)
|
1
|
P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)
|
U
|
6-1, 6-4, 6-2
|
1977
|
R.L. Case & G. Masters (AUS)
|
7
|
J.G. Alexander & P.C. Dent (AUS)
|
U
|
6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 8-9 (4-7), 6-4
|
1976
|
B.E. Gottfried (USA) & R.C. Ramirez (MEX)
|
1
|
R.L. Case & G. Masters (AUS)
|
U
|
3-6, 6-3, 8-6, 2-6, 7-5
|
1975
|
V. Gerulaitis & A.A. Mayer (USA)
|
U
|
C.S. Dowdeswell (RHO) & A.J. Stone (AUS)
|
U
|
7-5, 8-6, 6-4
|
1974
|
J.D. Newcombe & A.D. Roche (AUS)
|
4
|
R.C. Lutz & S.R. Smith (USA)
|
3
|
8-6, 6-4, 6-4
|
1973
|
J.S. Connors (USA) & I. Nastase (ROM)
|
1
|
J.R. Cooper & N.A. Fraser (AUS)
|
2
|
3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 8-9 (3-7), 6-1
|
1972
|
R.A.J. Hewitt & F.D. McMillan (RSA)
|
1
|
S.R. Smith & E.J. van Dillen (USA)
|
2
|
6-2, 6-2, 9-7
|
1971
|
R.S. Emerson & R.G. Laver (AUS)
|
U
|
A.R. Ashe & R.D. Ralston (USA)
|
U
|
4-6, 9-7, 6-8, 6-4, 6-4
|
1970
|
J.D. Newcombe & A.D. Roche (AUS)
|
1
|
K.R. Rosewall & F.S. Stolle (AUS)
|
6
|
10-8, 6-3, 6-1
|
1969
|
J.D. Newcombe & A.D. Roche (AUS)
|
1
|
T.S. Okker (NED) & M.C. Riessen (USA)
|
6
|
7-5, 11-9, 6-3
|
1968
|
J.D. Newcombe & A.D. Roche (AUS)
|
4
|
K.R. Rosewall & F.S. Stolle (AUS)
|
2
|
3-6, 8-6, 5-7, 14-12, 6-3
|
1967
|
R.A.J. Hewitt & F.D. McMillan (RSA)
|
2
|
R.S. Emerson & K.N. Fletcher (AUS)
|
4
|
6-2, 6-3, 6-4
|
1966
|
K.N. Fletcher & J.D. Newcombe (AUS)
|
U
|
W.W. Bowrey & O.K. Davidson (AUS)
|
4
|
6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3
|
1965
|
J.D. Newcombe & A.D. Roche (AUS)
|
2
|
K.N. Fletcher & R.A.J. Hewitt (AUS)
|
4
|
7-5, 6-3, 6-4
|
1964
|
R.A.J. Hewitt & F.S. Stolle (AUS)
|
3
|
R.S. Emerson & K.N. Fletcher (AUS)
|
4
|
7-5, 11-9, 6-4
|
1963
|
R.H. Osuna & A. Palafox (MEX)
|
U
|
J.C. Barclay & P. Darmon (FRA)
|
U
|
4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2
|
1962
|
R.A.J. Hewitt & F.S. Stolle (AUS)
|
2
|
B. Jovanovic & N. Pilic (YUG)
|
U
|
6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4
|
1961
|
R.S. Emerson & N.A. Fraser (AUS)
|
1
|
R.A.J. Hewitt & F.S. Stolle (AUS)
|
U
|
6-4, 6-8, 6-4, 6-8, 8-6
|
1960
|
R.H. Osuna (MEX) & R.D. Ralston (USA)
|
U
|
M.G. Davies & R.K. Wilson (GBR)
|
U
|
7-5, 6-3, 10-8
|
1959
|
R.S. Emerson & N.A. Fraser (AUS)
|
1
|
R.G. Laver & R. Mark (AUS)
|
4
|
8-6, 6-3, 14-16, 9-7
|
1958
|
S.V. Davidson & U.C.J. Schmidt (SWE)
|
U
|
A.J. Cooper & N.A. Fraser (AUS)
|
1
|
6-4, 6-4, 8-6
|
1957
|
G.P. Mulloy & J.E. Patty (USA)
|
U
|
N.A. Fraser & L.A. Hoad (AUS)
|
1
|
8-10, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4
|
1956
|
L.A. Hoad & K.R. Rosewall (AUS)
|
1
|
N. Pietrangeli & O. Sirola (ITA)
|
U
|
7-5, 6-2, 6-1
|
1955
|
R.N. Hartwig & L.A. Hoad (AUS)
|
2
|
N.A. Fraser & K.R. Rosewall (AUS)
|
3
|
7-5, 6-4, 6-3
|
1954
|
R.N. Hartwig & M.G. Rose (AUS)
|
1
|
E.V. Seixas & M.A. Trabert (USA)
|
2
|
6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4
|
1953
|
L.A. Hoad & K.R. Rosewall (AUS)
|
1
|
R.N. Hartwig & M.G. Rose (AUS)
|
3
|
6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5
|
1952
|
K.B. McGregor & F.A. Sedgman (AUS)
|
1
|
E.V. Seixas (USA) & E.W. Sturgess (RSA)
|
4
|
6-3, 7-5, 6-4
|
1951
|
K.B. McGregor & F.A. Sedgman (AUS)
|
1
|
J. Drobny (EGY) & E.W. Sturgess (RSA)
|
4
|
3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3
|
1950
|
J.E. Bromwich & A.K. Quist (AUS)
|
2
|
G.E. Brown & O.W.T. Sidwell (AUS)
|
4
|
7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2
|
1949
|
R.A. Gonzales & F.A. Parker (USA)
|
3
|
G.P. Mulloy & F.R. Schroeder (USA)
|
1
|
6-4, 6-4, 6-2
|
1948
|
J.E. Bromwich & F.A. Sedgman (AUS)
|
3
|
T. Brown & G.P. Mulloy (USA)
|
2
|
5-7, 7-5, 7-5, 9-7
|
1947
|
R. Falkenburg & J.A. Kramer (USA)
|
1
|
A.J. Mottram (GBR) & O.W.T. Sidwell (AUS)
|
U
|
8-6, 6-3, 6-3
List of Wimbledon Champions – Ladies' Doubles (1947-2025)
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Seed
|
Runner-Up
|
Seed
|
Score
|
2025
|Veronika Kudermetova (IOA) & Elise Mertens (BEL)
|8
|Hsieh Su-wei (TPE) & Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
|4
|3-6, 6-2, 6-4
|
2024
|
K. Siniakova (CZE) & T. Townsend (USA)
|
4
|
G Dabrowski (CAN) & E. Routliffe (AUS)
|
2
|
7-6(5), 7-6(1)
|
2023
|
S-W. Hsieh (TPE) & B. Strycova (CZE)
|
U
|
S. Hunter (AUS) & E. Mertens (BEL)
|
3
|
7-5, 6-4
|
2022
|
B. Krejcikova (CZE) & K. Siniakova (CZE)
|
2
|
E. Mertens (BEL) & S. Zhang (CHN)
|
1
|
6-2, 6-4
|
2021
|
S-W. Hsieh (TPE) & E. Mertens (BEL)
|
3
|
V. Kudermetova (RUS) & E. Vesnina (RUS)
|
U
|
3-6, 7-5, 9-7
|
2019
|
S-W. Hsieh (TPE) & B. Strycova (CZE)
|
3
|
G. Dabrowski (CAN) & Y. Xu (CHN)
|
4
|
6-2, 6-4
|
2018
|
B. Krejcikova (CZE) & K. Siniakova (CZE)
|
3
|
N. Melichar (USA) & K. Peschke (CZE)
|
12
|
6-4, 4-6, 6-0
|
2017
|
E. Makarova (RUS) & E. Vesnina (RUS)
|
2
|
M. Niculescu (ROM) & H. Chan (TPE)
|
9
|
6-0, 6-0
|
2016
|
S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)
|
U
|
T. Babos (HUN) & Y. Shvedova (KAZ)
|
5
|
6-4, 6-4
|
2015
|
S. Mirza (IND) & M. Hingis (SUI)
|
1
|
E. Makarova (RUS) & E. Vesnina (RUS)
|
2
|
5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5
|
2014
|
S. Errani (ITA) & R. Vinci (ITA)
|
1
|
T. Babos (HUN) & K. Mladenovic (HUN)
|
14
|
6-1, 6-3
|
2013
|
S-W Hsieh (TPE) & S. Peng (CHN)
|
8
|
A. Barty (AUS) & C. Dellacqua (AUS)
|
12
|
7-6(1), 6-1
|
2012
|
S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)
|
U
|
A. Hlavackova (CZE) & L. Hradecka (CZE)
|
6
|
7-5, 6-4
|
2011
|
K. Peschke (CZE) & K. Srebotnik (SLO)
|
2
|
S. Lisicki (GER) & S. Stosur (AUS)
|
U
|
6-3, 6-1
|
2010
|
V. King (USA) & Y. Shvedova (KAZ)
|
U
|
E. Vesnina (RUS) & V. Zvonareva (RUS)
|
3
|
7-6 (7-6), 6-2
|
2009
|
S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)
|
4
|
S. Stosur (AUS) & R. Stubbs (AUS)
|
3
|
7-6 (7-4), 6-4
|
2008
|
S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)
|
11
|
L.M. Raymond (USA) & S. Stosur (AUS)
|
16
|
6-2, 6-2
|
2007
|
C. Black (ZIM) & L. Huber (RSA)
|
2
|
K. Srebotnik (SLO) & A. Sugiyama (JPN)
|
4
|
3-6, 6-3, 6-2
|
2006
|
Z. Yan (CHN) & J. Zheng (CHN)
|
4
|
V. Ruano Pascual (ESP) & P.L. Suarez (ARG)
|
U
|
6-3, 3-6, 6-2
|
2005
|
C. Black (ZIM) & L. Huber (RSA)
|
2
|
S. Kuznetsova (RUS) & A. Mauresmo (FRA)
|
U
|
6-2, 6-1
|
2004
|
C.Black (ZIM) & R.P. Stubbs (AUS)
|
6
|
L. Huber (RSA) & A. Sugiyama (JPN)
|
5
|
6-3, 7-6 (7-5)
|
2003
|
K. Clijsters (BEL) & A. Sugiyama (JPN)
|
2
|
V. Ruano Pascual (ESP) & P.L. Suarez (ARG)
|
1
|
6-4, 6-4
|
2002
|
S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)
|
3
|
V. Ruano Pascual (ESP) & P.L. Suarez (ARG)
|
2
|
6-2, 7-5
|
2001
|
L.M. Raymond(USA) & R.P. Stubbs (AUS)
|
1
|
K. Clijsters (BEL) & A. Sugiyama (JPN)
|
9
|
6-4, 6-3
|
2000
|
S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)
|
8
|
J. Halard-Decugis (FRA) & A. Sugiyama (JPN)
|
4
|
6-3, 6-2
|
1999
|
L. Davenport (USA) & C.Morariu (USA)
|
7
|
M. de Swardt (RSA) & E.V. Tararkova (UKR)
|
9
|
6-4, 6-4
|
1998
|
M. Hingis (SUI) & J. Novotna (CZE)
|
1
|
L. Davenport (USA) & N.Zvereva (BLR)
|
2
|
6-3, 3-6, 8-6
|
1997
|
G. Fernandez (USA) & N. Zvereva (BLR)
|
1
|
N.J. Arendt (USA) & M.M. Bollegraf (NED)
|
6
|
7-6 (6-4), 6-4
|
1996
|
M. Hingis (SUI) & H. Sukova (CZE)
|
8
|
M.J. McGrath (USA) & L. Savchenko-Neiland (LAT)
|
4
|
5-7, 7-5, 6-1
|
1995
|
J. Novotna (CZE) & A. Sanchez-Vicario (ESP)
|
2
|
G. Fernandez (USA) & N. Zvereva (BLR)
|
1
|
5-7, 7-5, 6-4
|
1994
|
G. Fernandez (USA) & N. Zvereva (BLR)
|
1
|
J. Novotna (CZE) & A. Sanchez-Vicario (ESP)
|
2
|
6-4, 6-1
|
1993
|
G. Fernandez (USA) & N. Zvereva (BLR)
|
1
|
L. Savchenko-Neiland (LAT) & J. Novotna (CZE)
|
2
|
6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4
|
1992
|
G. Fernandez (USA) & N. Zvereva (CIS)
|
2
|
L. Savchenko-Neiland (LAT) & J. Novotna (TCH)
|
1
|
6-4, 6-1
|
1991
|
L. Savchenko-Neiland & N. Zvereva (URS)
|
2
|
G Fernandez (PUR) & J. Novotna (TCH)
|
1
|
6-4, 3-6, 6-4
|
1990
|
J. Novotna (TCH) & H. Sukova (TCH)
|
1
|
K. Jordan (USA) & E. Sayers (AUS)
|
6
|
6-3, 6-4
|
1989
|
J. Novotna (TCH) & H. Sukova (TCH)
|
3
|
L. Savchenko-Neiland (URS) & N. Zvereva (URS)
|
2
|
6-1, 6-2
|
1988
|
S. Graf (GER) & G. Sabatini (ARG)
|
3
|
L. Savchenko-Neiland (URS) & N. Zvereva (URS)
|
11
|
6-3, 1-6, 12-10
|
1987
|
C. Kohde-Kilsch (GER) & H. Sukova (TCH)
|
3
|
H.E. Nagelsen (USA) & E. Sayers (AUS)
|
5
|
7-5, 7-5
|
1986
|
M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)
|
1
|
H. Mandlikova (TCH) & W. Turnbull (AUS)
|
3
|
6-1, 6-3
|
1985
|
K. Jordan (USA) & E. Smylie (AUS)
|
3
|
M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)
|
1
|
5-7, 6-3, 6-4
|
1984
|
M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)
|
1
|
K. Jordan (USA) & A.E. Smith (USA)
|
7
|
6-3, 6-4
|
1983
|
M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)
|
1
|
R. Casals (USA) & W. Turnbull (AUS)
|
6
|
6-2, 6-2
|
1982
|
M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)
|
1
|
K. Jordan (USA) & A.E. Smith (USA)
|
2
|
6-4, 6-1
|
1981
|
M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)
|
2
|
K. Jordan (USA) & A.E. Smith (USA)
|
1
|
6-3, 7-6 (8-6)
|
1980
|
K. Jordan (USA) & A.E. Smith (USA)
|
4
|
R. Casals (USA) & W. Turnbull (AUS)
|
2
|
4-6, 7-5, 6-1
|
1979
|
B.J. King (USA) & M. Navratilova (USA)
|
1
|
B.F. Stove (NED) & W. Turnbull (AUS)
|
2
|
5-7, 6-3, 6-2
|
1978
|
K. Melville Reid (AUS) & W.M. Turnbull (AUS)
|
4
|
M. Jausovec (YUG) & V. Ruzici (ROM)
|
7
|
4-6, 9-8 (12-10), 6-3
|
1977
|
H.F. Gourlay Cawley (AUS) & J.C. Russell (USA)
|
U
|
M. Navratilova (USA) & B.F. Stove (NED)
|
1
|
6-3, 6-3
|
1976
|
C. Evert (USA) & M. Navratilova (TCH)
|
2
|
B.J. King (USA) & B.F. Stove (NED)
|
1
|
6-1, 3-6, 7-5
|
1975
|
A.K. Kiyomura (USA) & K. Sawamatsu (JAP)
|
U
|
F.G. Durr (FRA) & B.F. Stove (NED)
|
U
|
7-5, 1-6, 7-5
|
1974
|
E.F. Goolagong (AUS) & M. Michel (USA)
|
U
|
H.F. Gourlay (AUS) & K.M. Krantzcke (AUS)
|
U
|
2-6, 6-4, 6-3
|
1973
|
R. Casals (USA) & B.J. King (USA)
|
1
|
F.G. Durr (FRA) & B.F. Stove (NED)
|
3
|
6-1, 4-6, 7-5
|
1972
|
B.J. King (USA) & B.F. Stove (NED)
|
1
|
J. Tegart (AUS) & F.G. Durr (FRA)
|
3
|
6-2, 4-6, 6-3
|
1971
|
R. Casals (USA) & B.J. King (USA)
|
1
|
M. Court (AUS) & E.F. Goolagong (AUS)
|
2
|
6-3, 6-2
|
1970
|
R. Casals (USA) & B.J. King (USA)
|
2
|
F.G. Durr (FRA) & V. Wade (GBR)
|
4
|
6-2, 6-3
|
1969
|
M. Court (AUS) & J. Tegart (AUS)
|
1
|
P.S.A. Hogan (USA) & M. Michel (USA)
|
U
|
9-7, 6-2
|
1968
|
R. Casals (USA) & B.J. King (USA)
|
1
|
F.G. Durr (FRA) & A. Jones (GBR)
|
3
|
3-6, 6-4, 7-5
|
1967
|
R. Casals (USA) & B.J. King (USA)
|
3
|
M.E. Bueno (BRA) & N. Richey (USA)
|
1
|
9-11, 6-4, 6-2
|
1966
|
M.E. Bueno (BRA) & N. Richey (USA)
|
2
|
M. Smith (AUS) & J. Tegart (AUS)
|
1
|
6-3, 4-6, 6-4
|
1965
|
M.E. Bueno (BRA) & B.J. Moffitt (USA)
|
2
|
F.G. Durr (FRA) & J.P. Lieffrig (FRA)
|
U
|
6-2, 7-5
|
1964
|
M. Smith (AUS) & L.R. Turner (AUS)
|
1
|
B.J. Moffitt (USA) & K. Susman (USA)
|
2
|
7-5, 6-2
|
1963
|
M.E. Bueno (BRA) & D.R. Hard (USA)
|
2
|
R.A. Ebbern (AUS) & M. Smith (AUS)
|
1
|
8-6, 9-7
|
1962
|
B.J. Moffitt (USA) & K. Susman (USA)
|
2
|
S. Reynolds Price (RSA) & R. Schuurman (RSA)
|
4
|
5-7, 6-3, 7-5
|
1961
|
K. Hantze (USA) & B.J. Moffitt (USA)
|
U
|
J.P. Lehane (AUS) & M. Smith (AUS)
|
3
|
6-3, 6-4
|
1960
|
M.E. Bueno (BRA) & D.R. Hard (USA)
|
1
|
S. Reynolds Price (RSA) & R. Schuurman (RSA)
|
4
|
6-4, 6-0
|
1959
|
J. Arth (USA) & D.R. Hard (USA)
|
1
|
B. Fleitz (USA) & C. Truman (GBR)
|
3
|
2-6, 6-2, 6-3
|
1958
|
M.E. Bueno (BRA) & A. Gibson (USA)
|
1
|
M. du Pont & M. Varner (USA)
|
U
|
6-3, 7-5
|
1957
|
A. Gibson (USA) & D.R. Hard (USA)
|
1
|
M. Hawton & T. Coyne (AUS)
|
2
|
6-1, 6-2
|
1956
|
A. Buxton (GBR) & A. Gibson (USA)
|
3
|
E.F. Muller & D.G. Seeney (AUS)
|
U
|
6-1, 8-6
|
1955
|
A. Mortimer & J.A. Shilcock (GBR)
|
4
|
S.J. Bloomer & P.E. Ward (GBR)
|
3
|
7-5, 6-1
|
1954
|
L. Brough (USA) & M. du Pont (USA)
|
2
|
S. Fry (USA) & D. Hart (USA)
|
1
|
4-6, 9-7, 6-3
|
1953
|
S. Fry (USA) & D. Hart (USA)
|
1
|
M. Connolly & J. Sampson (USA)
|
2
|
6-0, 6-0
|
1952
|
S. Fry (USA) & D. Hart (USA)
|
1
|
L. Brough (USA) & M. Connolly (USA)
|
2
|
8-6, 6-3
|
1951
|
S. Fry (USA) & D. Hart (USA)
|
2
|
L. Brough (USA) & M. du Pont (USA)
|
1
|
6-3, 13-11
|
1950
|
L. Brough (USA) & M. du Pont (USA)
|
1
|
S. Fry (USA) & D. Hart (USA)
|
2
|
6-4, 5-7, 6-1
|
1949
|
L. Brough (USA) & M. du Pont (USA)
|
1
|
G.A. Moran (USA) & P Canning (USA)
|
2
|
8-6, 7-5
|
1948
|
L. Brough (USA) & M. du Pont (USA)
|
1
|
D.J. Hart (USA) & P.Canning (USA)
|
2
|
6-3, 3-6, 6-3
|
1947
|
D. Hart (USA) & P.C. Todd (USA)
|
2
|
A.L. Brough (USA) & M.E. Osborne (USA)
|
1
|
3-6, 6-4, 7-5
List of Wimbledon Champions – Mixed Doubles (1947-2025)
|
Year
|
Champion
|
Seed
|
Runner Up
|
Seed
|
Score
|
2025
|
S. Verbeek (NED) & K. Siniakova (CZE)
|
U
|
J. Salisbury (GBR) & L. Stefani (BRA)
|
U
|
7-6(3), 7-6(3)
|
2024
|
J. Zielinski (POL) & S. Hsieh (TPE)
|
7
|
S. Gonzalez (MEX) & G. Olmos (MEX)
|
U
|
6-4, 6-2
|
2023
|
M. Pavic (CRO) & L. Kichenok (UKR)
|
7
|
J. Vliegen (BEL) & Y. Xu (CHN)
|
U
|
6-4, 6-7(9), 6-3
|
2022
|
N. Skupski (GBR) & D. Krawczyk (USA)
|
2
|
M. Ebden (AUS) & S. Stosur (AUS)
|
U
|
6-4, 6-3
|
2021
|
N. Skupski (GBR) & D. Krawczyk (USA)
|
7
|
J. Salisbury (GBR) & H. Dart (GBR)
|
U
|
6-2, 7-6(1)
|
2019
|
I. Dodig (CRO) & L. Chan (TPE)
|
8
|
R. Lindstedt (SWE) & J. Ostapenko (LAT)
|
U
|
6-2, 6-3
|
2018
|
A. Peya (AUT) & N. Melichar (USA)
|
11
|
J. Murray (GBR) & V. Azarenka (BLR)
|
U
|
7-6(1), 6-3
|
2017
|
J. Murray (GBR) & M. Hingis (SUI)
|
1
|
H. Kontinen (FIN) & H. Watson (GBR)
|
U
|
6-4, 6-4
|
2016
|
H. Kontinen (FIN) & H. Watson (GBR)
|
U
|
R. Farah (COL) & A-L. Groenefeld
|
15
|
7-6(5), 6-4
|
2015
|
L. Paes (IND) & M. Hingis (SUI)
|
7
|
A. Peya (AUT) & T. Babos (HUN)
|
5
|
6-1, 6-1
|
2014
|
N. Zimonjic (SRB) & S. Stosur (AUS)
|
15
|
M. Mirnyi (BLR) & H-C. Chang (TPE)
|
14
|
6-4, 6-2
|
2013
|
D. Nestor (CAN) & K. Mladenovic (FRA)
|
8
|
B. Soares (BRA) & L. Raymond (USA)
|
1
|
5-7, 6-2, 8-6
|
2012
|
M. Bryan (USA) & L. Raymond (USA)
|
2
|
L. Paes (IND) & E. Vesnina (RUS)
|
4
|
6-3, 5-7, 6-4
|
2011
|
J. Melzer (AUT) & I. Benesova (CZE)
|
9
|
M. Bhupathi (IND) & E. Vesnina (RUS)
|
4
|
6-3, 6-2
|
2010
|
L. Paes (IND) & C. Black (ZIM)
|
2
|
W.A. Moodie (AUS) & L. Raymond (USA)
|
11
|
6-4, 7-6 (7-5)
|
2009
|
M. Knowles (BAH) & A-L. Groenefeld (GER)
|
9
|
L. Paes (IND) & C. Black (ZIM)
|
1
|
7-5, 6-3
|
2008
|
B. Bryan (USA) & S. Stosur (AUS)
|
U
|
M.C. Bryan (USA) & K. Srebotnik
|
1
|
7-5, 6-4
|
2007
|
J. Murray (GBR) & J. Jankovic (SRB)
|
U
|
J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & A.H. Molik (AUS)
|
5
|
6-4, 3-6, 6-1
|
2006
|
A. Ram (ISR) & V. Zvonareva (RUS)
|
9
|
R.C. Bryan (USA) & V. Williams (USA)
|
U
|
6-3, 6-2
|
2005
|
M. Bhupathi (IND) & E.Likhovtseva (FRA)
|
U
|
P.J. Hanley (AUS) & T. Perebiynis (UKR)
|
U
|
6-4, 6-2
|
2004
|
W. Black (ZIM) & C. Black (ZIM)
|
6
|
T.A. Woodbridge (AUS) & A.H. Molik (AUS)
|
8
|
3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4
|
2003
|
L. Paes (IND) & M. Navratilova (USA)
|
5
|
A. Ram (ISR) & A. Rodionova (RUS)
|
U
|
6-3, 6-3
|
2002
|
M. Bhupathi (IND) & E. Likhovtseva (RUS)
|
3
|
K.R. Ullyett (ZIM) & D. Hantuchova (SVK)
|
4
|
6-4, 1-6, 6-1
|
2001
|
L. Friedl (CZE) & D. Hantuchova (SVK)
|
U
|
M.C. Bryan (USA) & L. Huber (RSA)
|
U
|
4-6, 6-3, 6-2
|
2000
|
D. Johnson & K. Po (USA)
|
8
|
L.G. Hewitt (AUS) & K. Clijsters (BEL)
|
U
|
6-4, 7-6 (7-3)
|
1999
|
L. Paes (IND) & L.M. Raymond (USA)
|
1
|
J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & A.S. Kournikova (RUS)
|
3
|
6-4, 3-6, 6-3
|
1998
|
M. Mirnyi (BLR) & S. Williams (USA)
|
U
|
M.S. Bhupathi (IND) & M. Lucic (CRO)
|
5
|
6-4, 6-4
|
1997
|
C. Suk & H. Sukova (CZE)
|
4
|
A. Olhovskiy (RUS) & L. Savchenko-Neiland (LAT)
|
3
|
4-6, 6-3, 6-4
|
1996
|
C. Suk & H. Sukova (CZE)
|
7
|
M.R. Woodforde (AUS) & L. Savchenko-Neiland (LAT)
|
1
|
1-6, 6-3, 6-2
|
1995
|
J. Stark & M. Navratilova (USA)
|
3
|
C. Suk (CZE) & B.C. Fernandez (USA)
|
4
|
6-4, 6-4
|
1994
|
T.A. Woodbridge (AUS) & H. Sukova (CZE)
|
4
|
T.J. Middleton & L. McNeil (USA)
|
U
|
3-6, 7-5, 6-3
|
1993
|
M.R. Woodforde (AUS) & M. Navratilova (USA)
|
3
|
T.J.C.M. Nijssen & M.M. Bollegraf (NED)
|
12
|
6-3, 6-4
|
1992
|
C. Suk (TCH) & L.Savchenko-Neiland (LAT)
|
3
|
J.F. Eltingh & M.J.M.M. Oremans (NED)
|
U
|
7-6 (7-2), 6-2
|
1991
|
J.B. Fitzgerald & E. Smylie (AUS)
|
2
|
J.R. Pugh (USA) & N. Zvereva (URS)
|
1
|
7-6 (7-4), 6-2
|
1990
|
R. Leach & Z.L. Garrison (USA)
|
3
|
J.B. Fitzgerald & E. Smylie (AUS)
|
4
|
7-5, 6-2
|
1989
|
J. Pugh (USA) & J. Novotna (TCH)
|
1
|
M. Kratzmann & J.M. Byrne (AUS)
|
14
|
6-4, 5-7, 6-4
|
1988
|
S.E. Stewart & Z.L. Garrison (USA)
|
14
|
K.L. Jones & G. Magers (USA)
|
U
|
6-1, 7-6 (7-3)
|
1987
|
M.J. Bates & J.M. Durie (GBR)
|
U
|
D.A. Cahill & N.A. Provis (AUS)
|
U
|
7-6 (12-10), 6-3
|
1986
|
K. Flach & K. Jordan (USA)
|
1
|
H.P. Guenthardt (SUI) & M. Navratilova (USA)
|
3
|
6-3, 7-6 (9-7)
|
1985
|
P. McNamee (AUS) & M. Navratilova (USA)
|
2
|
J.B. Fitzgerald & E. Smylie (AUS)
|
7
|
7-5, 4-6, 6-2
|
1984
|
J.M. Lloyd (GBR) & W.M. Turnbull (AUS)
|
1
|
S.B. Denton & K. Jordan (USA)
|
2
|
6-3, 6-3
|
1983
|
J.M. Lloyd (GBR) & W.M. Turnbull (AUS)
|
2
|
S.B. Denton & B.J King (USA)
|
1
|
6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5
|
1982
|
K.Curren (RSA) & A.E. Smith (USA)
|
4
|
J.M. Lloyd (GBR) & W.M. Turnbull (AUS)
|
3
|
2-6, 6-3, 7-5
|
1981
|
F.D. McMillan (RSA) & B.F. Stove (NED)
|
2
|
J.R. Austin & T.A. Austin (USA)
|
1
|
4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3
|
1980
|
J.R. Austin & T. Austin (USA)
|
U
|
M.R. Edmondson & D.L. Fromholtz (AUS)
|
6
|
4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3
|
1979
|
R.A.J. Hewitt & G.R. Stevens (RSA)
|
2
|
F.D. McMillan (RSA) & B.F. Stove (NED)
|
1
|
7-5, 7-6 (9-7)
|
1978
|
F.D. McMillan (RSA) & B.F. Stove (NED)
|
1
|
R.O. Ruffels (AUS) & B.J. King (USA)
|
2
|
6-2, 6-2
|
1977
|
R.A.J. Hewitt & G.R. Stevens (RSA)
|
U
|
F.D. McMillan (RSA) & B.F. Stove (NED)
|
1
|
3-6, 7-5, 6-4
|
1976
|
A.D. Roche (AUS) & F. Durr (FRA)
|
U
|
R.L. Stockton & R. Casals (USA)
|
U
|
6-3, 2-6, 7-5
|
1975
|
M.C. Riessen (USA) & M. Court (AUS)
|
1
|
A.J. Stone (AUS) & B.F. Stove (NED)
|
U
|
6-4, 7-5
|
1974
|
O.K. Davidson (AUS) & B.J. King (USA)
|
1
|
M.J. Farrell & L.J. Charles (GBR)
|
U
|
6-3, 9-7
|
1973
|
O.K. Davidson (AUS) & B.J. King (USA)
|
2
|
R.C. Ramirez (MEX) & J.S. Newberry (USA)
|
U
|
6-3, 6-2
|
1972
|
I. Nastase (ROM) & R. Casals (USA)
|
2
|
K.G. Warwick & E.F. Goolagong (AUS)
|
1
|
6-4, 6-4
|
1971
|
O.K. Davidson (AUS) & B.J King (USA)
|
3
|
M.C. Riessen (USA) & M Court (AUS)
|
1
|
3-6, 6-2, 15-13
|
1970
|
I. Nastase (ROM) & R. Casals (USA)
|
U
|
A. Metreveli & O.V. Morozova (URS)
|
U
|
6-3, 4-6, 9-7
|
1969
|
F.S. Stolle (AUS) & A. Jones (GBR)
|
4
|
A.D. Roche & J. Tegart (AUS)
|
3
|
6-2, 6-3
|
1968
|
K.N. Fletcher & M. Court (AUS)
|
4
|
A. Metreveli & O.V. Morozova (URS)
|
U
|
6-1, 14-12
|
1967
|
O.K. Davidson (AUS) & B.J King (USA)
|
1
|
K.N. Fletcher (AUS) & M. Bueno (BRA)
|
2
|
7-5, 6-2
|
1966
|
K.N. Fletcher & M. Smith (AUS)
|
1
|
R.D. Ralston & B.J. King (USA)
|
3
|
4-6, 6-3, 6-3
|
1965
|
K.N. Fletcher & M. Smith (AUS)
|
2
|
A.D. Roche & J. Tegart (AUS)
|
U
|
12-10, 6-3
|
1964
|
F.S. Stolle & L.R. Turner (AUS)
|
2
|
K.N. Fletcher & M. Smith (AUS)
|
1
|
6-4, 6-4
|
1963
|
K.N. Fletcher & M. Smith (AUS)
|
2
|
R.A.J. Hewitt (AUS) & D.R. Hard (USA)
|
U
|
11-9, 6-4
|
1962
|
N.A. Fraser (AUS) & M. du Pont (USA)
|
3
|
R.D. Ralston (USA) & A.S. Haydon (GBR)
|
U
|
2-6, 6-3, 13-11
|
1961
|
F.S. Stolle & L.R. Turner (AUS)
|
1
|
R.N. Howe (AUS) & E. Buding (GER)
|
4
|
11-9, 6-2
|
1960
|
R. Laver (AUS) & D.R. Hard (USA)
|
1
|
R.N. Howe (AUS) & M. Bueno (BRA)
|
2
|
13-11, 3-6, 8-6
|
1959
|
R. Laver (AUS) & D.R. Hard (USA)
|
3
|
N.A. Fraser (AUS) & M. Bueno (BRA)
|
2
|
6-4, 6-3
|
1958
|
R.N. Howe & L. Coghlan (AUS)
|
4
|
K. Nielsen (DEN) & A. Gibson (USA)
|
2
|
6-3, 13-11
|
1957
|
M.G. Rose (AUS) & D.R. Hard (USA)
|
4
|
N.A. Fraser (AUS) & A. Gibson (USA)
|
2
|
6-4, 7-5
|
1956
|
V. Seixas & S. Fry (USA)
|
1
|
G.P. Mulloy & A. Gibson (USA)
|
3
|
2-6, 6-2, 7-5
|
1955
|
V. Seixas & D.Hart (USA)
|
1
|
E.J. Morea (ARG) & L. Brough (USA)
|
2
|
8-6, 2-6, 6-3
|
1954
|
V. Seixas & D. Hart (USA)
|
1
|
K.R. Rosewall (AUS) & M. du Pont (USA)
|
3
|
5-7, 6-4, 6-3
|
1953
|
V. Seixas & D. Hart (USA)
|
1
|
E.J. Morea (ARG) & S.J. Fry (USA)
|
4
|
9-7, 7-5
|
1952
|
F.A. Sedgman (AUS) & D. Hart (USA)
|
1
|
E.J. Morea (ARG) & T Long (AUS)
|
U
|
4-6, 6-3, 6-4
|
1951
|
F.A. Sedgman (AUS) & D. Hart (USA)
|
2
|
M.G. Rose & N Wynne Bolton (AUS)
|
U
|
7-5, 6-2
|
1950
|
E.W. Sturgess (RSA) & L. Brough (USA)
|
1
|
G.E. Brown (AUS) & P Todd (USA)
|
4
|
11-9, 1-6, 6-4
|
1949
|
E.W. Sturgess & S.P. Summers (RSA)
|
4
|
J.E. Bromwich (AUS) & L. Brough (USA)
|
1
|
9-7, 9-11, 7-5
|
1948
|
J.E. Bromwich (AUS) & L. Brough (USA)
|
1
|
F.A. Sedgman (AUS) & D. Hart (USA)
|
4
|
6-2, 3-6, 6-3
|
1947
|
J.E. Bromwich (AUS) & L. Brough (USA)
|
1
|
C.F. Long & N. Wynne Bolton (AUS)
|
3
|
1-6, 6-4, 6-2
Who Won the Wimbledon Championship 2025?
The Wimbledon Championship 2025 saw some exciting finishes across all events. In the Men's Singles, Jannik Sinner emerged victorious, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling four-set final with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. 'This marked Sinner's maiden Wimbledon crown and a redemption from his earlier loss to Alcaraz at the French Open.
On the Women's Singles side, Iga Swiatek claimed her first Wimbledon title in a dominant performance, achieving a historic "double bagel" victory over Amanda Anisimova with a score of 6-0, 6-0. This marked Swiatek's sixth Grand Slam title and showcased her mastery on grass, a surface she once considered her biggest challenge.
The Men's Doubles title went to the all-British pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, who made history by becoming the first British duo to win the men's doubles since 1936. They defeated Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in the final.
In the Women's Doubles, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens were crowned champions. They overcame Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko in a hard-fought match with a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, marking Kudermetova's first Grand Slam doubles title and Mertens' fifth.
Finally, the Mixed Doubles title was won by Sem Verbeek and Kateřina Siniaková, who defeated Joe Salisbury and Luisa Stefani in the final with a score of 7–6, 7–6. This was Verbeek's first major title and Siniaková's eleventh.
