Wimbledon Winners List (1947-2025)

Jannik Sinner and Iga Świątek triumphed at Wimbledon 2025, claiming their maiden singles titles. Sinner defeated Carlos Alcaraz in a four-set thriller, while Świątek dominated Amanda Anisimova with a rare double bagel. In doubles, Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool won the men's title, Kudermetova and Mertens took the women's crown, and Verbeek and Siniaková clinched mixed doubles. Their victories marked historic milestones for Italy and Poland on the iconic grass courts of Centre Court.

Jul 14, 2025, 17:20 IST

Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world. It began in 1877 and is held every year in London, England. The matches are played at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. 

Wimbledon is famous for its grass courts and strict traditions. Players must wear white clothes, and fans enjoy strawberries and cream during matches.

The tournament takes place in early July and lasts for two weeks. It includes five main events: men's singles, women's singles, men's doubles, women's doubles, and mixed doubles. There are also junior and wheelchair competitions.

Wimbledon is one of the four Grand Slam tennis events, along with the Australian Open, French Open, and US Open. 

Many great players have won here, including Roger Federer, Serena Williams, and Novak Djokovic. The winners list from 1947 to 2025 shows how the game has changed over time and highlights the champions who made history.

List of Wimbledon Champions – Gentlemen's Singles (1947-2025)

Year

Champion

Seed

Runner-Up

Seed

Score

2025

Jannik Sinner (ITA)

1

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)

  2  4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

2024

C. Alcaraz (ESP)

3

N. Djokovic (SRB)

2

6-2, 6-2, 7-6(4)

2023

C. Alcaraz (ESP)

1

N. Djokovic (SRB)

2

1-6, 7-6(6), 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

2022

N. Djokovic (SRB)

1

N. Kyrgios (AUS)

U

4-6, 6-3, 6-4, 7-6(3)

2021

N. Djokovic (SRB)

1

M. Berrettini (ITA)

7

6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3

2019

N. Djokovic (SRB)

1

R. Federer (SUI)

2

7-6(5), 1-6, 7-6(4), 4-6, 13-12(3)

2018

N. Djokovic (SRB)

12

K. Anderson (RSA)

8

6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3)

2017

R. Federer (SUI)

3

M. Cilic (CRO)

7

6-3, 6-1, 6-4

2016

A. Murray (GBR)

2

M. Raonic (CAN)

6

6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(2)

2015

N. Djokovic (SRB)

1

R. Federer (SUI)

2

7-6(1), 6-7(10), 6-4, 6-3

2014

N. Djokovic (SRB)

1

R. Federer (SUI)

4

6-7(7), 6-4, 7-6(4), 5-7, 6-4

2013

A. Murray (GBR)

2

N. Djokovic (SRB)

1

6-4, 7-5, 6-4

2012

R. Federer (SUI)

3

A. Murray (GBR)

4

4-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-4

2011

N. Djokovic (SRB)

2

R. Nadal (ESP)

1

6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3

2010

R. Nadal (ESP)

2

T. Berdych (CZE)

12

6-3, 7-5, 6-4

2009

R. Federer (SUI)

2

A.S. Roddick (USA)

6

5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 16-14

2008

R. Nadal (ESP)

2

R. Federer (SUI)

1

6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (5-7), 6-7 (8-10), 9-7

2007

R. Federer (SUI)

1

R. Nadal (ESP)

2

7-6 (9-7), 4-6, 7-6 (7-3), 2-6, 6-2

2006

R. Federer (SUI)

1

R. Nadal (ESP)

2

6-0, 7-6 (7-5), 6-7 (2-7), 6-3

2005

R. Federer (SUI)

1

A.S. Roddick (USA)

2

6-2, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4

2004

R. Federer (SUI)

1

A. Roddick (USA)

2

4-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

2003

R. Federer (SUI)

4

M.A. Philippousis (AUS)

U

7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 7-6 (7-3)

2002

L.G. Hewitt (AUS)

1

D.P. Nalbandian (ARG)

28

6-1, 6-3, 6-2

2001

G.S. Ivanisevic (CRO)

U

P.M. Rafter (AUS)

3

6-3, 3-6, 6-3, 2-6, 9-7

2000

P. Sampras (USA)

1

P.M. Rafter (AUS)

12

6-7 (10-12), 7-6 (7-5), 6-4, 6-2

1999

P. Sampras (USA)

1

A.K. Agassi (USA)

4

6-3, 6-4, 7-5

1998

P. Sampras (USA)

1

G.S. Ivanisevic (CRO)

14

6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (11-9), 6-4, 3-6, 6-2

1997

P. Sampras (USA)

1

C.A. Pioline (FRA)

U

6-4, 6-2, 6-4

1996

R.P.S. Krajicek (NED)

  

M.O. Washington (USA)

U

6-3, 6-4, 6-3

1995

P. Sampras (USA)

2

B.F. Becker (GER)

3

6-7 (5-7), 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

1994

P. Sampras (USA)

1

G.S. Ivanisevic (CRO)

4

7-6 (7-2), 7-6 (7-5), 6-0

1993

P. Sampras (USA)

1

J.S. Courier (USA)

3

7-6 (7-3), 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-3

1992

A.K. Agassi (USA)

12

G.S. Ivanisevic (CRO)

8

6-7 (8-10), 6-4, 6-4, 1-6, 6-4

1991

M.D. Stich (GER)

6

B.F. Becker (GER)

2

6-4, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

1990

S.B. Edberg (SWE)

3

B.F. Becker (GER)

2

6-2, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6, 6-4

1989

B.F. Becker (GER)

3

S.B. Edberg (SWE)

2

6-0, 7-6 (7-1), 6-4

1988

S.B. Edberg (SWE)

3

B.F. Becker (GER)

6

4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4, 6-2

1987

P.H. Cash (AUS)

11

I. Lendl (TCH)

2

7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 7-5

1986

B.F. Becker (GER)

4

I. Lendl (TCH)

1

6-4, 6-3, 7-5

1985

B.F. Becker (GER)

U

K.M. Curren (USA)

8

6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-4

1984

J.P. McEnroe (USA)

1

J.S. Connors (USA)

3

6-1, 6-1, 6-2

1983

J.P. McEnroe (USA)

2

C.J. Lewis (NZL)

U

6-2, 6-2, 6-2

1982

J.S. Connors (USA)

2

J.P. McEnroe (USA)

1

3-6, 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 7-6 (7-5), 6-4

1981

J.P. McEnroe (USA)

2

B.R. Borg (SWE)

1

4-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-4), 6-4

1980

B.R. Borg (SWE)

1

J.P. McEnroe (USA)

2

1-6, 7-5, 6-3, 6-7 (16-18), 8-6

1979

B.R. Borg (SWE)

1

R. Tanner (USA)

5

6-7(4-7), 6-1, 3-6, 6-3, 6-4

1978

B.R. Borg (SWE)

1

J.S. Connors (USA)

2

6-2, 6-2, 6-3

1977

B.R. Borg (SWE)

2

J.S. Connors (USA)

1

3-6, 6-2, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

1976

B.R. Borg (SWE)

4

I. Nastase (ROM)

3

6-4, 6-2, 9-7

1975

A.R. Ashe (USA)

6

J.S. Connors (USA)

1

6-1, 6-1, 5-7, 6-4

1974

J.S. Connors (USA)

3

K.R. Rosewall (AUS)

9

6-1, 6-1, 6-4

1973

J. Kodes (TCH)

2

A. Metreveli (URS)

4

6-1, 9-8(7-5), 6-3

1972

S.R. Smith (USA)

1

I. Nastase (ROM)

2

4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 7-5

1971

J.D. Newcombe (AUS)

2

S.R. Smith (USA)

4

6-3, 5-7, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4

1970

J.D. Newcombe (AUS)

2

K.R. Rosewall (AUS)

5

5-7, 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-1

1969

R.G. Laver (AUS)

1

J.D. Newcombe (AUS)

6

6-4, 5-7, 6-4, 6-4

1968

R.G. Laver (AUS)

1

A.D. Roche (AUS)

15

6-3, 6-4, 6-2

1967

J.D. Newcombe (AUS)

3

W.P. Bungert (GER)

U

6-3, 6-1, 6-1

1966

M.M. Santana (ESP)

4

R.D. Ralston (USA)

6

6-4, 11-9, 6-4

1965

R.S. Emerson (AUS)

1

F.S. Stolle (AUS)

2

6-2, 6-4, 6-4

1964

R.S. Emerson (AUS)

1

F.S. Stolle (AUS)

6

6-4, 12-10, 4-6, 6-3

1963

C.R. McKinley (USA)

4

F.S. Stolle (AUS)

U

9-7, 6-1, 6-4

1962

R.G. Laver (AUS)

1

M.F. Mulligan (AUS)

U

6-2, 6-2, 6-1

1961

R.G. Laver (AUS)

2

C.R. McKinley (USA)

8

6-3, 6-1, 6-4

1960

N.A. Fraser (AUS)

1

R.G. Laver (AUS)

3

6-4, 3-6, 9-7, 7-5

1959

A.R. Olmedo (USA)

1

R.G. Laver (AUS)

U

6-4, 6-3, 6-4

1958

A.J. Cooper (AUS)

1

N.A. Fraser (AUS)

4

3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 13-11

1957

L.A. Hoad (AUS)

1

A.J. Cooper (AUS)

2

6-2, 6-1, 6-2

1956

L.A. Hoad (AUS)

1

K.R. Rosewall (AUS)

2

6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-4

1955

M.A. Trabert (USA)

1

K. Nielsen (DEN)

U

6-3, 7-5, 6-1

1954

J. Drobny (EGY)

11

K.R. Rosewall (AUS)

3

13-11, 4-6, 6-2, 9-7

1953

E.V. Seixas (USA)

2

K. Nielsen (DEN)

U

9-7, 6-3, 6-4

1952

F.A. Sedgman (AUS)

1

J. Drobny (EGY)

2

4-6, 6-2, 6-3, 6-2

1951

R. Savitt (USA)

6

K.B. McGregor (AUS)

7

6-4, 6-4, 6-4

1950

J.E. Patty (USA)

5

F.A. Sedgman (AUS)

1

6-1, 8-10, 6-2, 6-3

1949

F.R. Schroeder (USA)

1

J. Drobny (TCH)

6

3-6, 6-0, 6-3, 4-6, 6-4

1948

R. Falkenburg (USA)

7

J.E. Bromwich (AUS)

2

7-5, 0-6, 6-2, 3-6, 7-5

1947

J.A. Kramer (USA)

1

T.P. Brown (USA)

3

6-1, 6-3, 6-2

List of Wimbledon Champions – Ladies' Singles (1947-2025)

Year

Champion

Seed

Runner-Up

Seed

Score

2025

Iga Świątek (POL)

8

Amanda Anisimova (USA)

13

6-0, 6-0

2024

B.Krejcikova (CZE)

31

J. Paolini

7

6-2, 2-6, 6-4

2023

M.Vondrousova (CZE)

U

O. Jabeur (TUN)

6

6-4, 6-4

2022

E. Rybakina (KAZ)

17

O. Jabeur (TUN)

3

3-6, 6-2, 6-2

2021

A. Barty (AUS)

1

K. Pliskova (CZE)

8

6-4, 6-7(3), 6-3

2019

S. Halep (ROU)

7

S. Williams (USA)

11

6-2, 6-2

2018

A. Kerber (GER)

11

S. Williams (USA)

25

6-3, 6-3

2017

G. Muguruza (ESP)

14

V. Williams (USA)

10

7-5, 6-0

2016

S. Williams (USA)

1

A. Kerber (GER)

4

7-5, 6-3

2015

S. Williams (USA)

1

G. Muguruza (ESP)

20

6-4, 6-4

2014

P. Kvitova (CZE)

6

E. Bouchard (CAN)

13

6-3, 6-0

2013

M. Bartoli (FRA)

15

S. Lisicki (GER)

23

6-1, 6-4

2012

S. Williams (USA)

6

A. Radwanska (POL)

3

6-1, 5-7, 6-2

2011

P. Kvitova (CZE)

8

M. Sharapova (RUS)

5

6-3, 6-4

2010

S. Williams (USA)

12

V. Zvonareva (RUS)

21

6-3, 6-2

2009

S. Williams (USA)

2

V. Williams (USA)

3

7-6(7-3), 6-2

2008

V. Williams (USA)

7

S. Williams (USA)

6

7-5, 6-4

2007

V. Williams (USA)

23

M.S. Bartoli (FRA)

18

6-4, 6-1

2006

A. Mauresmo (FRA)

1

J. Hardenne Henin

3

2-6, 6-3, 6-4

2005

V. Williams (USA)

14

L. Davenport (USA)

1

4-6, 7-6 (7-4), 9-7

2004

M. Sharapova (RUS)

13

S. Williams (USA)

1

6-1, 6-4

2003

S. Williams (USA)

1

V. Williams (USA)

4

4-6, 6-4, 6-2

2002

S. Williams (USA)

2

V. Williams (USA)

1

7-6 (7-4), 6-3

2001

V. Williams (USA)

2

J. Henin (BEL)

8

6-1, 3-6, 6-0

2000

V. Williams (USA)

5

L. Davenport (USA)

2

6-3, 7-6 (7-3)

1999

L. Davenport (USA)

3

S. Graf (GER)

2

6-4, 7-5

1998

J. Novotna (CZE)

3

N. Tauziat (FRA)

16

6-4, 7-6 (7-2)

1997

M. Hingis (SUI)

1

J. Novotna (CZE)

3

2-6, 6-3, 6-3

1996

S. Graf (GER)

1

A. Sanchez Vicario (ESP)

4

6-3, 7-5

1995

S. Graf (GER)

1

A. Sanchez Vicario (ESP)

2

4-6, 6-1, 7-5

1994

C. Martinez (ESP)

3

M. Navratilova (USA)

4

6-4, 3-6, 6-3

1993

S.Graf (GER)

1

J. Novotna (CZE)

8

7-6 (8-6), 1-6, 6-4

1992

S. Graf (GER)

2

M. Seles (YUG)

1

6-2, 6-1

1991

S. Graf (GER)

1

G. Sabatini (ARG)

2

6-4, 3-6, 8-6

1990

M. Navratilova (USA)

2

Z.L. Garrison (USA)

5

6-4, 6-1

1989

S. Graf (GER)

1

M. Navratilova (USA)

2

6-2, 6-7 (1-7), 6-1

1988

S. Graf (GER)

1

M. Navratilova (USA)

2

5-7, 6-2, 6-1

1987

M. Navratilova (USA)

1

S. Graf (GER)

2

7-5, 6-3

1986

M. Navratilova (USA)

1

H. Mandlikova (TCH)

3

7-6 (7-1), 6-3

1985

M. Navratilova (USA)

1

C. Evert Lloyd (USA)

1

4-6, 6-3, 6-2

1984

M. Navratilova (USA)

1

C. Evert Lloyd (USA)

2

7-6 (7-5), 6-2

1983

M. Navratilova (USA)

1

A. Jaeger (USA)

3

6-0, 6-3

1982

M. Navratilova (USA)

1

C. Evert Lloyd (USA)

2

6-1, 3-6, 6-2

1981

C. Evert Lloyd (USA)

1

H. Mandlikova (TCH)

2

6-2, 6-2

1980

E.F. Goolagong Cawley (AUS)

4

C. Evert Lloyd (USA)

3

6-1, 7-6 (7-4)

1979

M. Navratilova (USA)

1

C. Evert Lloyd (USA)

2

6-4, 6-4

1978

M. Navratilova (USA)

2

C. Evert (USA)

1

2-6, 6-4, 7-5

1977

V. Wade (GBR)

3

B.F. Stove (NED)

7

4-6, 6-3, 6-1

1976

C. Evert (USA)

1

E.F. Goolagong Cawley (AUS)

2

6-3, 4-6, 8-6

1975

B.J. King (USA)

3

E.F. Goolagong Cawley (AUS)

4

6-0, 6-1

1974

C. Evert (USA)

2

O.V. Morozova (URS)

8

6-0, 6-4

1973

B.J. King (USA)

2

C. Evert (USA)

4

6-0, 7-5

1972

B.J. King (USA)

2

E.F. Goolagong (AUS)

1

6-3, 6-3

1971

E.F. Goolagong (AUS)

3

M. Court (AUS)

1

6-4, 6-1

1970

M. Court (AUS)

1

B.J. King (USA)

2

14-12, 11-9

1969

A. Jones (GBR)

4

B.J. King (USA)

2

3-6, 6-3, 6-2

1968

B.J. King (USA)

1

J. Tegart (AUS)

7

9-7, 7-5

1967

B.J. King (USA)

1

A. Jones (GBR)

3

6-3, 6-4

1966

B.J. King (USA)

4

M. Bueno (BRA)

2

6-3, 3-6, 6-1

1965

M. Smith (AUS)

2

M.Bueno (BRA)

1

6-4, 7-5

1964

M.E. Bueno (BRA)

2

M. Smith (AUS)

1

6-4, 7-9, 6-3

1963

M. Smith (AUS)

1

B.J. Moffitt (USA)

U

6-3, 6-4

1962

K. Susman (USA)

8

V. Sukova (TCH)

U

6-4, 6-4

1961

A. Mortimer (GBR)

7

C. Truman (GBR)

6

4-6, 6-4, 7-5

1960

M.E. Bueno (BRA)

1

S. Reynolds (RSA)

8

8-6, 6-0

1959

M.E. Bueno (BRA)

6

D.R. Hard (USA)

4

6-4, 6-3

1958

A. Gibson (USA)

1

F.A.M. Mortimer (GBR)

U

8-6, 6-2

1957

A. Gibson (USA)

1

D.R. Hard (USA)

5

6-3, 6-2

1956

S.Fry (USA)

5

A. Buxton (GBR)

6

6-3, 6-1

1955

L. Brough (USA)

2

B Baker (USA)

3

7-5, 8-6

1954

M. Connolly (USA)

1

A.L. Brough (USA)

4

6-2, 7-5

1953

M. Connolly (USA)

1

D.J. Hart (USA)

2

8-6, 7-5

1952

M. Connolly (USA)

2

L. Brough (USA)

4

7-5, 6-3

1951

D. Hart (USA)

3

S. Fry (USA)

4

6-1, 6-0

1950

L. Brough (USA)

1

M. du Pont (USA)

2

6-1, 3-6, 6-1

1949

L. Brough (USA)

1

M. du Pont (USA)

2

10-8, 1-6, 10-8

1948

L. Brough (USA)

2

D.J. Hart (USA)

4

6-3, 8-6

1947

M. Osborne (USA)

1

D.J. Hart (USA)

3

6-2, 6-4

List of Wimbledon Champions – Gentlemen's Doubles (1947-2025)

Year

Champion

Seed

Runner-Up

Seed

Score

2025

Julian Cash (GBR) & Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)

5

Rinky Hijikata (AUS) & David Pel (NED)

-

6-2, 7-6(3)

2024

H. Patten (GBR) & H. Heliovaara (FIN)

U

M. Purcell (AUS) & J. Thompson (AUS)

15

6-7(7), 7-6(8), 7-6(11-9)

2023

W. Koolhof (NED) & N. Skupski (GBR)

1

M. Granollers (ESP) & H. Zeballos (ARG)

15

6-4, 6-4

2022

M. Ebden (AUS) & M. Purcell (AUS)

14

N. Mektic (CRO) & M. Pavic (CRO)

2

7-6(5), 6-7(3), 4-6, 6-4, 7-6[10-2]

2021

N. Mektic (CRO) & M. Pavic (CRO)

1

M. Granollers (ESP) & H. Zeballos (ARG)

4

6-4, 7-6(5), 2-6, 7-5

2019

J. Cabal (COL) & R. Farah (COL)

2

N. Mahut (FRA) & E. Roger-Vasselin

11

6-7(5), 7-6(5), 7-6(6), 6-7(5), 6-3

2018

M. Bryan (USA) & J. Sock (USA)

7

R. Klaasen (RSA) & M. Venus (NZL)

13

6-3, 6-7(7), 6-3, 5-7, 7-5

2017

L. Kubot (POL) & M. Melo (BRA)

4

O. Marach (AUT) & M. Pavic (CRO)

16

5-7, 7-5, 7-6(2), 3-6, 13-11

2016

N. Mahut (FRA) & P. Herbert (FRA)

1

J. Benneteau (FRA) & E. Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

U

6-4, 7-6(1), 6-3

2015

H. Tecau (ROU) & J-J. Rojer (NED)

4

J. Murray (GBR) & J. Peers (AUS)

13

7-6(5), 6-4, 6-4

2014

V. Pospisil (CAN) & J. Sock (USA)

U

B. Bryan (USA) & M. Bryan (USA)

1

7-6(5), 6-7(3), 6-4, 3-6, 7-5

2013

B. Bryan (USA) & M. Bryan (USA)

1

I. Dodig (CRO) & M. Melo (BRA)

12

3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

2012

J. Marray (GBR) & F. Nielsen (DEN)

U

R. Lindstedt (SWE) & H. Tecau (ROU)

5

4-6, 6-4, 7-6(5), 6-7(5), 6-3

2011

B. Bryan (USA) & M. Bryan (USA)

1

R. Lindstedt (SWE) & H. Tecau (ROU)

8

6-3, 6-4, 7-6(2)

2010

J. Melzer (AUT) & P. Petzschner (GER)

U

R. Lindstedt (SWE) & H. Tecau (ROU)

16

6-1, 7-5, 7-5

2009

D. M. Nestor (CAN) & N. Zimonjic (SRB)

2

M.C. Bryan (USA) & R.C. Bryan (USA)

1

7-6 (9-7), 6-7 (3-7), 7-6 (7-3), 6-3

2008

D.M. Nestor (CAN) & N. Zimonjic

2

J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & K.R. Ullyet (ZIM)

8

7-6 (14-12), 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-3

2007

A. Clement (FRA) & M. Llodra (FRA)

10

M.C. Bryan (USA) & R.C. Bryan (USA)

1

6-7 (5-7), 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

2006

M.C. Bryan (USA) & R.C. Bryan (USA)

1

F.V. Santoro (FRA) & N. Zimonjic (SCG)

6

6-3, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2

2005

S.W.I. Huss (AUS) & W.A. Moodie (RSA)

U

M.C. Bryan (USA) & R.C. Bryan (USA)

2

7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 6-7 (2-7), 6-3

2004

J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & T.A. Woodbridge (AUS)

1

J. Knowle (AUT) & N. Zimonjic (SCG)

16

6-1, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4

2003

J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & T.A. Woodbridge (AUS)

4

M.S. Bhupathi (IND) & M.N. Mirnyi (BLR)

1

3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), 6-3

2002

J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & T.A. Woodbridge (AUS)

5

M.S. Knowles (BAH) & D.M. Nestor (CAN)

2

6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (7-9), 7-5

2001

D.J. Johnson & J.E. Palmer (USA)

4

J. Novak & D. Rikl (CZE)

3

6-4, 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

2000

T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)

1

P.V.N. Haarhuis (NED) & S.F. Stolle (AUS)

2

6-3, 6-4, 6-1

1999

M.S. Bhupathi & L.A. Paes (IND)

1

P.V.N. Haarhuis (NED) & J.E. Palmer (USA)

8

6-7 (12-10), 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

1998

J.F. Eltingh & P.V.N. Haarhuis (NED)

1

T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)

2

2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3), 5-7, 10-8

1997

T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)

1

J.F. Eltingh & P.V.N. Haarhuis (NED)

2

7-6 (6-4), 7-6 (9-7), 5-7, 6-3

1996

T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)

1

B.H Black (ZIM) & G.D Connell (CAN)

3

4-6, 6-1, 6-3, 6-2

1995

T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)

2

R.D. Leach & D.S. Melville (USA)

U

7-5, 7-6 (10-8), 7-6 (7-5)

1994

T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)

5

G.D. Connell (CAN) & P.J. Galbraith (USA)

2

7-6 (7-3), 6-3, 6-1

1993

T.A. Woodbridge & M.R. Woodforde (AUS)

1

G.D. Connell (CAN) & P.J. Galbraith (USA)

5

7-5, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4)

1992

J.P. McEnroe (USA) & M.D. Stich (GER)

U

J.F. Grabb & R.A. Reneberg (USA)

4

5-7, 7-6 (7-5), 3-6, 7-6 (7-5), 19-17

1991

J.B. Fitzgerald (AUS) & A.P. Jarryd (SWE)

2

J.A. Frana (ARG) & L. Lavalle (MEX)

U

6-3, 6-4, 6-7 (7-9), 6-1

1990

R.D. Leach & J.R. Pugh (USA)

1

P. Aldrich & D.T. Visser (RSA)

2

7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5)

1989

J.B. Fitzgerald (AUS) & A. Jarryd (SWE)

3

R.D. Leach & J.R. Pugh (USA)

1

3-6, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4, 7-6 (7-4)

1988

K.E. Flach & R.A. Seguso (USA)

1

J.B. Fitzgerald (AUS) & A. Jarryd (SWE)

2

6-4, 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

1987

K.E. Flach & R.A. Seguso (USA)

7

S. Casal & E. Sanchez (ESP)

8

3-6, 6-7 (6-8), 7-6 (7-3), 6-1, 6-4

1986

J.K. Nystrom & M.A.O. Wilander (SWE)

7

G.W. Donnelly & P.B. Fleming (USA)

12

7-6 (7-4), 6-3, 6-3

1985

H.P. Guenthardt (SUI) & B. Taroczy (HUN)

8

P.H. Cash & J.B. Fitzgerald (AUS)

5

6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3

1984

P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)

1

P.H. Cash & P.F. McNamee (AUS)

5

6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3

1983

P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)

1

T.E. Gullikson & T.R. Gullikson (USA)

7

6-4, 6-3, 6-4

1982

P.B. McNamara & P.F. McNamee (AUS)

3

P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)

1

6-3, 6-2

1981

P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)

1

R.C. Lutz & S.R. Smith (USA)

3

6-4, 6-4, 6-4

1980

P.B. McNamara & P.F. McNamee (AUS)

7

R.C. Lutz & S.R. Smith (USA)

4

7-6 (7-5), 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4

1979

P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)

1

B.E. Gottfried (USA) & R.C. Ramirez (MEX)

7

4-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

1978

R.A.J. Hewitt & F.D. McMillan (RSA)

1

P.B. Fleming & J.P. McEnroe (USA)

U

6-1, 6-4, 6-2

1977

R.L. Case & G. Masters (AUS)

7

J.G. Alexander & P.C. Dent (AUS)

U

6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 8-9 (4-7), 6-4

1976

B.E. Gottfried (USA) & R.C. Ramirez (MEX)

1

R.L. Case & G. Masters (AUS)

U

3-6, 6-3, 8-6, 2-6, 7-5

1975

V. Gerulaitis & A.A. Mayer (USA)

U

C.S. Dowdeswell (RHO) & A.J. Stone (AUS)

U

7-5, 8-6, 6-4

1974

J.D. Newcombe & A.D. Roche (AUS)

4

R.C. Lutz & S.R. Smith (USA)

3

8-6, 6-4, 6-4

1973

J.S. Connors (USA) & I. Nastase (ROM)

1

J.R. Cooper & N.A. Fraser (AUS)

2

3-6, 6-3, 6-4, 8-9 (3-7), 6-1

1972

R.A.J. Hewitt & F.D. McMillan (RSA)

1

S.R. Smith & E.J. van Dillen (USA)

2

6-2, 6-2, 9-7

1971

R.S. Emerson & R.G. Laver (AUS)

U

A.R. Ashe & R.D. Ralston (USA)

U

4-6, 9-7, 6-8, 6-4, 6-4

1970

J.D. Newcombe & A.D. Roche (AUS)

1

K.R. Rosewall & F.S. Stolle (AUS)

6

10-8, 6-3, 6-1

1969

J.D. Newcombe & A.D. Roche (AUS)

1

T.S. Okker (NED) & M.C. Riessen (USA)

6

7-5, 11-9, 6-3

1968

J.D. Newcombe & A.D. Roche (AUS)

4

K.R. Rosewall & F.S. Stolle (AUS)

2

3-6, 8-6, 5-7, 14-12, 6-3

1967

R.A.J. Hewitt & F.D. McMillan (RSA)

2

R.S. Emerson & K.N. Fletcher (AUS)

4

6-2, 6-3, 6-4

1966

K.N. Fletcher & J.D. Newcombe (AUS)

U

W.W. Bowrey & O.K. Davidson (AUS)

4

6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3

1965

J.D. Newcombe & A.D. Roche (AUS)

2

K.N. Fletcher & R.A.J. Hewitt (AUS)

4

7-5, 6-3, 6-4

1964

R.A.J. Hewitt & F.S. Stolle (AUS)

3

R.S. Emerson & K.N. Fletcher (AUS)

4

7-5, 11-9, 6-4

1963

R.H. Osuna & A. Palafox (MEX)

U

J.C. Barclay & P. Darmon (FRA)

U

4-6, 6-2, 6-2, 6-2

1962

R.A.J. Hewitt & F.S. Stolle (AUS)

2

B. Jovanovic & N. Pilic (YUG)

U

6-2, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4

1961

R.S. Emerson & N.A. Fraser (AUS)

1

R.A.J. Hewitt & F.S. Stolle (AUS)

U

6-4, 6-8, 6-4, 6-8, 8-6

1960

R.H. Osuna (MEX) & R.D. Ralston (USA)

U

M.G. Davies & R.K. Wilson (GBR)

U

7-5, 6-3, 10-8

1959

R.S. Emerson & N.A. Fraser (AUS)

1

R.G. Laver & R. Mark (AUS)

4

8-6, 6-3, 14-16, 9-7

1958

S.V. Davidson & U.C.J. Schmidt (SWE)

U

A.J. Cooper & N.A. Fraser (AUS)

1

6-4, 6-4, 8-6

1957

G.P. Mulloy & J.E. Patty (USA)

U

N.A. Fraser & L.A. Hoad (AUS)

1

8-10, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4

1956

L.A. Hoad & K.R. Rosewall (AUS)

1

N. Pietrangeli & O. Sirola (ITA)

U

7-5, 6-2, 6-1

1955

R.N. Hartwig & L.A. Hoad (AUS)

2

N.A. Fraser & K.R. Rosewall (AUS)

3

7-5, 6-4, 6-3

1954

R.N. Hartwig & M.G. Rose (AUS)

1

E.V. Seixas & M.A. Trabert (USA)

2

6-4, 6-4, 3-6, 6-4

1953

L.A. Hoad & K.R. Rosewall (AUS)

1

R.N. Hartwig & M.G. Rose (AUS)

3

6-4, 7-5, 4-6, 7-5

1952

K.B. McGregor & F.A. Sedgman (AUS)

1

E.V. Seixas (USA) & E.W. Sturgess (RSA)

4

6-3, 7-5, 6-4

1951

K.B. McGregor & F.A. Sedgman (AUS)

1

J. Drobny (EGY) & E.W. Sturgess (RSA)

4

3-6, 6-2, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3

1950

J.E. Bromwich & A.K. Quist (AUS)

2

G.E. Brown & O.W.T. Sidwell (AUS)

4

7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6, 6-2

1949

R.A. Gonzales & F.A. Parker (USA)

3

G.P. Mulloy & F.R. Schroeder (USA)

1

6-4, 6-4, 6-2

1948

J.E. Bromwich & F.A. Sedgman (AUS)

3

T. Brown & G.P. Mulloy (USA)

2

5-7, 7-5, 7-5, 9-7

1947

R. Falkenburg & J.A. Kramer (USA)

1

A.J. Mottram (GBR) & O.W.T. Sidwell (AUS)

U

8-6, 6-3, 6-3

List of Wimbledon Champions – Ladies' Doubles (1947-2025)

Year

Champion

Seed

Runner-Up

Seed

Score

2025

  Veronika Kudermetova (IOA) & Elise Mertens (BEL)  8  Hsieh Su-wei (TPE) & Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)  3-6, 6-2, 6-4

2024

K. Siniakova (CZE) & T. Townsend (USA)

4

G Dabrowski (CAN) & E. Routliffe (AUS)

2

7-6(5), 7-6(1)

2023

S-W. Hsieh (TPE) & B. Strycova (CZE)

U

S. Hunter (AUS) & E. Mertens (BEL)

3

7-5, 6-4

2022

B. Krejcikova (CZE) & K. Siniakova (CZE)

2

E. Mertens (BEL) & S. Zhang (CHN)

1

6-2, 6-4

2021

S-W. Hsieh (TPE) & E. Mertens (BEL)

3

V. Kudermetova (RUS) & E. Vesnina (RUS)

U

3-6, 7-5, 9-7

2019

S-W. Hsieh (TPE) & B. Strycova (CZE)

3

G. Dabrowski (CAN) & Y. Xu (CHN)

4

6-2, 6-4

2018

B. Krejcikova (CZE) & K. Siniakova (CZE)

3

N. Melichar (USA) & K. Peschke (CZE)

12

6-4, 4-6, 6-0

2017

E. Makarova (RUS) & E. Vesnina (RUS)

2

M. Niculescu (ROM) & H. Chan (TPE)

9

6-0, 6-0

2016

S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)

U

T. Babos (HUN) & Y. Shvedova (KAZ)

5

6-4, 6-4

2015

S. Mirza (IND) & M. Hingis (SUI)

1

E. Makarova (RUS) & E. Vesnina (RUS)

2

5-7, 7-6(4), 7-5

2014

S. Errani (ITA) & R. Vinci (ITA)

1

T. Babos (HUN) & K. Mladenovic (HUN)

14

6-1, 6-3

2013

S-W Hsieh (TPE) & S. Peng (CHN)

8

A. Barty (AUS) & C. Dellacqua (AUS)

12

7-6(1), 6-1

2012

S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)

U

A. Hlavackova (CZE) & L. Hradecka (CZE)

6

7-5, 6-4

2011

K. Peschke (CZE) & K. Srebotnik (SLO)

2

S. Lisicki (GER) & S. Stosur (AUS)

U

6-3, 6-1

2010

V. King (USA) & Y. Shvedova (KAZ)

U

E. Vesnina (RUS) & V. Zvonareva (RUS)

3

7-6 (7-6), 6-2

2009

S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)

4

S. Stosur (AUS) & R. Stubbs (AUS)

3

7-6 (7-4), 6-4

2008

S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)

11

L.M. Raymond (USA) & S. Stosur (AUS)

16

6-2, 6-2

2007

C. Black (ZIM) & L. Huber (RSA)

2

K. Srebotnik (SLO) & A. Sugiyama (JPN)

4

3-6, 6-3, 6-2

2006

Z. Yan (CHN) & J. Zheng (CHN)

4

V. Ruano Pascual (ESP) & P.L. Suarez (ARG)

U

6-3, 3-6, 6-2

2005

C. Black (ZIM) & L. Huber (RSA)

2

S. Kuznetsova (RUS) & A. Mauresmo (FRA)

U

6-2, 6-1

2004

C.Black (ZIM) & R.P. Stubbs (AUS)

6

L. Huber (RSA) & A. Sugiyama (JPN)

5

6-3, 7-6 (7-5)

2003

K. Clijsters (BEL) & A. Sugiyama (JPN)

2

V. Ruano Pascual (ESP) & P.L. Suarez (ARG)

1

6-4, 6-4

2002

S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)

3

V. Ruano Pascual (ESP) & P.L. Suarez (ARG)

2

6-2, 7-5

2001

L.M. Raymond(USA) & R.P. Stubbs (AUS)

1

K. Clijsters (BEL) & A. Sugiyama (JPN)

9

6-4, 6-3

2000

S. Williams (USA) & V. Williams (USA)

8

J. Halard-Decugis (FRA) & A. Sugiyama (JPN)

4

6-3, 6-2

1999

L. Davenport (USA) & C.Morariu (USA)

7

M. de Swardt (RSA) & E.V. Tararkova (UKR)

9

6-4, 6-4

1998

M. Hingis (SUI) & J. Novotna (CZE)

1

L. Davenport (USA) & N.Zvereva (BLR)

2

6-3, 3-6, 8-6

1997

G. Fernandez (USA) & N. Zvereva (BLR)

1

N.J. Arendt (USA) & M.M. Bollegraf (NED)

6

7-6 (6-4), 6-4

1996

M. Hingis (SUI) & H. Sukova (CZE)

8

M.J. McGrath (USA) & L. Savchenko-Neiland (LAT)

4

5-7, 7-5, 6-1

1995

J. Novotna (CZE) & A. Sanchez-Vicario (ESP)

2

G. Fernandez (USA) & N. Zvereva (BLR)

1

5-7, 7-5, 6-4

1994

G. Fernandez (USA) & N. Zvereva (BLR)

1

J. Novotna (CZE) & A. Sanchez-Vicario (ESP)

2

6-4, 6-1

1993

G. Fernandez (USA) & N. Zvereva (BLR)

1

L. Savchenko-Neiland (LAT) & J. Novotna (CZE)

2

6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4

1992

G. Fernandez (USA) & N. Zvereva (CIS)

2

L. Savchenko-Neiland (LAT) & J. Novotna (TCH)

1

6-4, 6-1

1991

L. Savchenko-Neiland & N. Zvereva (URS)

2

G Fernandez (PUR) & J. Novotna (TCH)

1

6-4, 3-6, 6-4

1990

J. Novotna (TCH) & H. Sukova (TCH)

1

K. Jordan (USA) & E. Sayers (AUS)

6

6-3, 6-4

1989

J. Novotna (TCH) & H. Sukova (TCH)

3

L. Savchenko-Neiland (URS) & N. Zvereva (URS)

2

6-1, 6-2

1988

S. Graf (GER) & G. Sabatini (ARG)

3

L. Savchenko-Neiland (URS) & N. Zvereva (URS)

11

6-3, 1-6, 12-10

1987

C. Kohde-Kilsch (GER) & H. Sukova (TCH)

3

H.E. Nagelsen (USA) & E. Sayers (AUS)

5

7-5, 7-5

1986

M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)

1

H. Mandlikova (TCH) & W. Turnbull (AUS)

3

6-1, 6-3

1985

K. Jordan (USA) & E. Smylie (AUS)

3

M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)

1

5-7, 6-3, 6-4

1984

M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)

1

K. Jordan (USA) & A.E. Smith (USA)

7

6-3, 6-4

1983

M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)

1

R. Casals (USA) & W. Turnbull (AUS)

6

6-2, 6-2

1982

M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)

1

K. Jordan (USA) & A.E. Smith (USA)

2

6-4, 6-1

1981

M. Navratilova (USA) & P.H. Shriver (USA)

2

K. Jordan (USA) & A.E. Smith (USA)

1

6-3, 7-6 (8-6)

1980

K. Jordan (USA) & A.E. Smith (USA)

4

R. Casals (USA) & W. Turnbull (AUS)

2

4-6, 7-5, 6-1

1979

B.J. King (USA) & M. Navratilova (USA)

1

B.F. Stove (NED) & W. Turnbull (AUS)

2

5-7, 6-3, 6-2

1978

K. Melville Reid (AUS) & W.M. Turnbull (AUS)

4

M. Jausovec (YUG) & V. Ruzici (ROM)

7

4-6, 9-8 (12-10), 6-3

1977

H.F. Gourlay Cawley (AUS) & J.C. Russell (USA)

U

M. Navratilova (USA) & B.F. Stove (NED)

1

6-3, 6-3

1976

C. Evert (USA) & M. Navratilova (TCH)

2

B.J. King (USA) & B.F. Stove (NED)

1

6-1, 3-6, 7-5

1975

A.K. Kiyomura (USA) & K. Sawamatsu (JAP)

U

F.G. Durr (FRA) & B.F. Stove (NED)

U

7-5, 1-6, 7-5

1974

E.F. Goolagong (AUS) & M. Michel (USA)

U

H.F. Gourlay (AUS) & K.M. Krantzcke (AUS)

U

2-6, 6-4, 6-3

1973

R. Casals (USA) & B.J. King (USA)

1

F.G. Durr (FRA) & B.F. Stove (NED)

3

6-1, 4-6, 7-5

1972

B.J. King (USA) & B.F. Stove (NED)

1

J. Tegart (AUS) & F.G. Durr (FRA)

3

6-2, 4-6, 6-3

1971

R. Casals (USA) & B.J. King (USA)

1

M. Court (AUS) & E.F. Goolagong (AUS)

2

6-3, 6-2

1970

R. Casals (USA) & B.J. King (USA)

2

F.G. Durr (FRA) & V. Wade (GBR)

4

6-2, 6-3

1969

M. Court (AUS) & J. Tegart (AUS)

1

P.S.A. Hogan (USA) & M. Michel (USA)

U

9-7, 6-2

1968

R. Casals (USA) & B.J. King (USA)

1

F.G. Durr (FRA) & A. Jones (GBR)

3

3-6, 6-4, 7-5

1967

R. Casals (USA) & B.J. King (USA)

3

M.E. Bueno (BRA) & N. Richey (USA)

1

9-11, 6-4, 6-2

1966

M.E. Bueno (BRA) & N. Richey (USA)

2

M. Smith (AUS) & J. Tegart (AUS)

1

6-3, 4-6, 6-4

1965

M.E. Bueno (BRA) & B.J. Moffitt (USA)

2

F.G. Durr (FRA) & J.P. Lieffrig (FRA)

U

6-2, 7-5

1964

M. Smith (AUS) & L.R. Turner (AUS)

1

B.J. Moffitt (USA) & K. Susman (USA)

2

7-5, 6-2

1963

M.E. Bueno (BRA) & D.R. Hard (USA)

2

R.A. Ebbern (AUS) & M. Smith (AUS)

1

8-6, 9-7

1962

B.J. Moffitt (USA) & K. Susman (USA)

2

S. Reynolds Price (RSA) & R. Schuurman (RSA)

4

5-7, 6-3, 7-5

1961

K. Hantze (USA) & B.J. Moffitt (USA)

U

J.P. Lehane (AUS) & M. Smith (AUS)

3

6-3, 6-4

1960

M.E. Bueno (BRA) & D.R. Hard (USA)

1

S. Reynolds Price (RSA) & R. Schuurman (RSA)

4

6-4, 6-0

1959

J. Arth (USA) & D.R. Hard (USA)

1

B. Fleitz (USA) & C. Truman (GBR)

3

2-6, 6-2, 6-3

1958

M.E. Bueno (BRA) & A. Gibson (USA)

1

M. du Pont & M. Varner (USA)

U

6-3, 7-5

1957

A. Gibson (USA) & D.R. Hard (USA)

1

M. Hawton & T. Coyne (AUS)

2

6-1, 6-2

1956

A. Buxton (GBR) & A. Gibson (USA)

3

E.F. Muller & D.G. Seeney (AUS)

U

6-1, 8-6

1955

A. Mortimer & J.A. Shilcock (GBR)

4

S.J. Bloomer & P.E. Ward (GBR)

3

7-5, 6-1

1954

L. Brough (USA) & M. du Pont (USA)

2

S. Fry (USA) & D. Hart (USA)

1

4-6, 9-7, 6-3

1953

S. Fry (USA) & D. Hart (USA)

1

M. Connolly & J. Sampson (USA)

2

6-0, 6-0

1952

S. Fry (USA) & D. Hart (USA)

1

L. Brough (USA) & M. Connolly (USA)

2

8-6, 6-3

1951

S. Fry (USA) & D. Hart (USA)

2

L. Brough (USA) & M. du Pont (USA)

1

6-3, 13-11

1950

L. Brough (USA) & M. du Pont (USA)

1

S. Fry (USA) & D. Hart (USA)

2

6-4, 5-7, 6-1

1949

L. Brough (USA) & M. du Pont (USA)

1

G.A. Moran (USA) & P Canning (USA)

2

8-6, 7-5

1948

L. Brough (USA) & M. du Pont (USA)

1

D.J. Hart (USA) & P.Canning (USA)

2

6-3, 3-6, 6-3

1947

D. Hart (USA) & P.C. Todd (USA)

2

A.L. Brough (USA) & M.E. Osborne (USA)

1

3-6, 6-4, 7-5

List of Wimbledon Champions – Mixed Doubles (1947-2025)

Year

Champion

Seed

Runner Up

Seed

Score

2025

S. Verbeek (NED) & K. Siniakova (CZE)

U

J. Salisbury (GBR) & L. Stefani (BRA)

U

7-6(3), 7-6(3)

2024

J. Zielinski (POL) & S. Hsieh (TPE)

7

S. Gonzalez (MEX) & G. Olmos (MEX)

U

6-4, 6-2

2023

M. Pavic (CRO) & L. Kichenok (UKR)

7

J. Vliegen (BEL) & Y. Xu (CHN)

U

6-4, 6-7(9), 6-3

2022

N. Skupski (GBR) & D. Krawczyk (USA)

2

M. Ebden (AUS) & S. Stosur (AUS)

U

6-4, 6-3

2021

N. Skupski (GBR) & D. Krawczyk (USA)

7

J. Salisbury (GBR) & H. Dart (GBR)

U

6-2, 7-6(1)

2019

I. Dodig (CRO) & L. Chan (TPE)

8

R. Lindstedt (SWE) & J. Ostapenko (LAT)

U

6-2, 6-3

2018

A. Peya (AUT) & N. Melichar (USA)

11

J. Murray (GBR) & V. Azarenka (BLR)

U

7-6(1), 6-3

2017

J. Murray (GBR) & M. Hingis (SUI)

1

H. Kontinen (FIN) & H. Watson (GBR)

U

6-4, 6-4

2016

H. Kontinen (FIN) & H. Watson (GBR)

U

R. Farah (COL) & A-L. Groenefeld

15

7-6(5), 6-4

2015

L. Paes (IND) & M. Hingis (SUI)

7

A. Peya (AUT) & T. Babos (HUN)

5

6-1, 6-1

2014

N. Zimonjic (SRB) & S. Stosur (AUS)

15

M. Mirnyi (BLR) & H-C. Chang (TPE)

14

6-4, 6-2

2013

D. Nestor (CAN) & K. Mladenovic (FRA)

8

B. Soares (BRA) & L. Raymond (USA)

1

5-7, 6-2, 8-6

2012

M. Bryan (USA) & L. Raymond (USA)

2

L. Paes (IND) & E. Vesnina (RUS)

4

6-3, 5-7, 6-4

2011

J. Melzer (AUT) & I. Benesova (CZE)

9

M. Bhupathi (IND) & E. Vesnina (RUS)

4

6-3, 6-2

2010

L. Paes (IND) & C. Black (ZIM)

2

W.A. Moodie (AUS) & L. Raymond (USA)

11

6-4, 7-6 (7-5)

2009

M. Knowles (BAH) & A-L. Groenefeld (GER)

9

L. Paes (IND) & C. Black (ZIM)

1

7-5, 6-3

2008

B. Bryan (USA) & S. Stosur (AUS)

U

M.C. Bryan (USA) & K. Srebotnik

1

7-5, 6-4

2007

J. Murray (GBR) & J. Jankovic (SRB)

U

J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & A.H. Molik (AUS)

5

6-4, 3-6, 6-1

2006

A. Ram (ISR) & V. Zvonareva (RUS)

9

R.C. Bryan (USA) & V. Williams (USA)

U

6-3, 6-2

2005

M. Bhupathi (IND) & E.Likhovtseva (FRA)

U

P.J. Hanley (AUS) & T. Perebiynis (UKR)

U

6-4, 6-2

2004

W. Black (ZIM) & C. Black (ZIM)

6

T.A. Woodbridge (AUS) & A.H. Molik (AUS)

8

3-6, 7-6 (10-8), 6-4

2003

L. Paes (IND) & M. Navratilova (USA)

5

A. Ram (ISR) & A. Rodionova (RUS)

U

6-3, 6-3

2002

M. Bhupathi (IND) & E. Likhovtseva (RUS)

3

K.R. Ullyett (ZIM) & D. Hantuchova (SVK)

4

6-4, 1-6, 6-1

2001

L. Friedl (CZE) & D. Hantuchova (SVK)

U

M.C. Bryan (USA) & L. Huber (RSA)

U

4-6, 6-3, 6-2

2000

D. Johnson & K. Po (USA)

8

L.G. Hewitt (AUS) & K. Clijsters (BEL)

U

6-4, 7-6 (7-3)

1999

L. Paes (IND) & L.M. Raymond (USA)

1

J.L. Bjorkman (SWE) & A.S. Kournikova (RUS)

3

6-4, 3-6, 6-3

1998

M. Mirnyi (BLR) & S. Williams (USA)

U

M.S. Bhupathi (IND) & M. Lucic (CRO)

5

6-4, 6-4

1997

C. Suk & H. Sukova (CZE)

4

A. Olhovskiy (RUS) & L. Savchenko-Neiland (LAT)

3

4-6, 6-3, 6-4

1996

C. Suk & H. Sukova (CZE)

7

M.R. Woodforde (AUS) & L. Savchenko-Neiland (LAT)

1

1-6, 6-3, 6-2

1995

J. Stark & M. Navratilova (USA)

3

C. Suk (CZE) & B.C. Fernandez (USA)

4

6-4, 6-4

1994

T.A. Woodbridge (AUS) & H. Sukova (CZE)

4

T.J. Middleton & L. McNeil (USA)

U

3-6, 7-5, 6-3

1993

M.R. Woodforde (AUS) & M. Navratilova (USA)

3

T.J.C.M. Nijssen & M.M. Bollegraf (NED)

12

6-3, 6-4

1992

C. Suk (TCH) & L.Savchenko-Neiland (LAT)

3

J.F. Eltingh & M.J.M.M. Oremans (NED)

U

7-6 (7-2), 6-2

1991

J.B. Fitzgerald & E. Smylie (AUS)

2

J.R. Pugh (USA) & N. Zvereva (URS)

1

7-6 (7-4), 6-2

1990

R. Leach & Z.L. Garrison (USA)

3

J.B. Fitzgerald & E. Smylie (AUS)

4

7-5, 6-2

1989

J. Pugh (USA) & J. Novotna (TCH)

1

M. Kratzmann & J.M. Byrne (AUS)

14

6-4, 5-7, 6-4

1988

S.E. Stewart & Z.L. Garrison (USA)

14

K.L. Jones & G. Magers (USA)

U

6-1, 7-6 (7-3)

1987

M.J. Bates & J.M. Durie (GBR)

U

D.A. Cahill & N.A. Provis (AUS)

U

7-6 (12-10), 6-3

1986

K. Flach & K. Jordan (USA)

1

H.P. Guenthardt (SUI) & M. Navratilova (USA)

3

6-3, 7-6 (9-7)

1985

P. McNamee (AUS) & M. Navratilova (USA)

2

J.B. Fitzgerald & E. Smylie (AUS)

7

7-5, 4-6, 6-2

1984

J.M. Lloyd (GBR) & W.M. Turnbull (AUS)

1

S.B. Denton & K. Jordan (USA)

2

6-3, 6-3

1983

J.M. Lloyd (GBR) & W.M. Turnbull (AUS)

2

S.B. Denton & B.J King (USA)

1

6-7 (5-7), 7-6 (7-5), 7-5

1982

K.Curren (RSA) & A.E. Smith (USA)

4

J.M. Lloyd (GBR) & W.M. Turnbull (AUS)

3

2-6, 6-3, 7-5

1981

F.D. McMillan (RSA) & B.F. Stove (NED)

2

J.R. Austin & T.A. Austin (USA)

1

4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-3

1980

J.R. Austin & T. Austin (USA)

U

M.R. Edmondson & D.L. Fromholtz (AUS)

6

4-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3

1979

R.A.J. Hewitt & G.R. Stevens (RSA)

2

F.D. McMillan (RSA) & B.F. Stove (NED)

1

7-5, 7-6 (9-7)

1978

F.D. McMillan (RSA) & B.F. Stove (NED)

1

R.O. Ruffels (AUS) & B.J. King (USA)

2

6-2, 6-2

1977

R.A.J. Hewitt & G.R. Stevens (RSA)

U

F.D. McMillan (RSA) & B.F. Stove (NED)

1

3-6, 7-5, 6-4

1976

A.D. Roche (AUS) & F. Durr (FRA)

U

R.L. Stockton & R. Casals (USA)

U

6-3, 2-6, 7-5

1975

M.C. Riessen (USA) & M. Court (AUS)

1

A.J. Stone (AUS) & B.F. Stove (NED)

U

6-4, 7-5

1974

O.K. Davidson (AUS) & B.J. King (USA)

1

M.J. Farrell & L.J. Charles (GBR)

U

6-3, 9-7

1973

O.K. Davidson (AUS) & B.J. King (USA)

2

R.C. Ramirez (MEX) & J.S. Newberry (USA)

U

6-3, 6-2

1972

I. Nastase (ROM) & R. Casals (USA)

2

K.G. Warwick & E.F. Goolagong (AUS)

1

6-4, 6-4

1971

O.K. Davidson (AUS) & B.J King (USA)

3

M.C. Riessen (USA) & M Court (AUS)

1

3-6, 6-2, 15-13

1970

I. Nastase (ROM) & R. Casals (USA)

U

A. Metreveli & O.V. Morozova (URS)

U

6-3, 4-6, 9-7

1969

F.S. Stolle (AUS) & A. Jones (GBR)

4

A.D. Roche & J. Tegart (AUS)

3

6-2, 6-3

1968

K.N. Fletcher & M. Court (AUS)

4

A. Metreveli & O.V. Morozova (URS)

U

6-1, 14-12

1967

O.K. Davidson (AUS) & B.J King (USA)

1

K.N. Fletcher (AUS) & M. Bueno (BRA)

2

7-5, 6-2

1966

K.N. Fletcher & M. Smith (AUS)

1

R.D. Ralston & B.J. King (USA)

3

4-6, 6-3, 6-3

1965

K.N. Fletcher & M. Smith (AUS)

2

A.D. Roche & J. Tegart (AUS)

U

12-10, 6-3

1964

F.S. Stolle & L.R. Turner (AUS)

2

K.N. Fletcher & M. Smith (AUS)

1

6-4, 6-4

1963

K.N. Fletcher & M. Smith (AUS)

2

R.A.J. Hewitt (AUS) & D.R. Hard (USA)

U

11-9, 6-4

1962

N.A. Fraser (AUS) & M. du Pont (USA)

3

R.D. Ralston (USA) & A.S. Haydon (GBR)

U

2-6, 6-3, 13-11

1961

F.S. Stolle & L.R. Turner (AUS)

1

R.N. Howe (AUS) & E. Buding (GER)

4

11-9, 6-2

1960

R. Laver (AUS) & D.R. Hard (USA)

1

R.N. Howe (AUS) & M. Bueno (BRA)

2

13-11, 3-6, 8-6

1959

R. Laver (AUS) & D.R. Hard (USA)

3

N.A. Fraser (AUS) & M. Bueno (BRA)

2

6-4, 6-3

1958

R.N. Howe & L. Coghlan (AUS)

4

K. Nielsen (DEN) & A. Gibson (USA)

2

6-3, 13-11

1957

M.G. Rose (AUS) & D.R. Hard (USA)

4

N.A. Fraser (AUS) & A. Gibson (USA)

2

6-4, 7-5

1956

V. Seixas & S. Fry (USA)

1

G.P. Mulloy & A. Gibson (USA)

3

2-6, 6-2, 7-5

1955

V. Seixas & D.Hart (USA)

1

E.J. Morea (ARG) & L. Brough (USA)

2

8-6, 2-6, 6-3

1954

V. Seixas & D. Hart (USA)

1

K.R. Rosewall (AUS) & M. du Pont (USA)

3

5-7, 6-4, 6-3

1953

V. Seixas & D. Hart (USA)

1

E.J. Morea (ARG) & S.J. Fry (USA)

4

9-7, 7-5

1952

F.A. Sedgman (AUS) & D. Hart (USA)

1

E.J. Morea (ARG) & T Long (AUS)

U

4-6, 6-3, 6-4

1951

F.A. Sedgman (AUS) & D. Hart (USA)

2

M.G. Rose & N Wynne Bolton (AUS)

U

7-5, 6-2

1950

E.W. Sturgess (RSA) & L. Brough (USA)

1

G.E. Brown (AUS) & P Todd (USA)

4

11-9, 1-6, 6-4

1949

E.W. Sturgess & S.P. Summers (RSA)

4

J.E. Bromwich (AUS) & L. Brough (USA)

1

9-7, 9-11, 7-5

1948

J.E. Bromwich (AUS) & L. Brough (USA)

1

F.A. Sedgman (AUS) & D. Hart (USA)

4

6-2, 3-6, 6-3

1947

J.E. Bromwich (AUS) & L. Brough (USA)

1

C.F. Long & N. Wynne Bolton (AUS)

3

1-6, 6-4, 6-2

Who Won the Wimbledon Championship 2025?

The Wimbledon Championship 2025 saw some exciting finishes across all events. In the Men's Singles, Jannik Sinner emerged victorious, defeating Carlos Alcaraz in a thrilling four-set final with a score of 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4. 'This marked Sinner's maiden Wimbledon crown and a redemption from his earlier loss to Alcaraz at the French Open.

On the Women's Singles side, Iga Swiatek claimed her first Wimbledon title in a dominant performance, achieving a historic "double bagel" victory over Amanda Anisimova with a score of 6-0, 6-0. This marked Swiatek's sixth Grand Slam title and showcased her mastery on grass, a surface she once considered her biggest challenge.

The Men's Doubles title went to the all-British pair of Julian Cash and Lloyd Glasspool, who made history by becoming the first British duo to win the men's doubles since 1936. They defeated Rinky Hijikata and David Pel 6-2, 7-6 (7-3) in the final.

In the Women's Doubles, Veronika Kudermetova and Elise Mertens were crowned champions. They overcame Hsieh Su-wei and Jelena Ostapenko in a hard-fought match with a score of 3-6, 6-2, 6-4, marking Kudermetova's first Grand Slam doubles title and Mertens' fifth.

Finally, the Mixed Doubles title was won by Sem Verbeek and Kateřina Siniaková, who defeated Joe Salisbury and Luisa Stefani in the final with a score of 7–6, 7–6. This was Verbeek's first major title and Siniaková's eleventh.


