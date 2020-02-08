Under-19 Cricket World Cup: List of winners of Man of the Match and Man of the Series Award

The first edition of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup was held in Australia in 1988. In this World Cup, Brett Williams (Australia) scored 108 runs in the final match against Pakistan. He was declared Man of the Match. So he became the first person to get the Man of the Match award in the final match of the Under-19 Cricket World Cup. The ‘Man of the Series’ ward was not given to any player in 1988.

About the ‘Man of the Match’ Award:-

Generally, a player who has outperformed everyone else who played that match is declared Man of the Match (MOM). Usually, the MOM is given to a batsman with most runs or the bowler with most wickets in that particular match.

The winner of MOM can be selected from either losing or winning side. The winner of this award is generally decided by the commentators but former players also have a role in deciding the same.

About the ‘Man of the Series’ Award:-

This award is given to a player who has outperformed all the players taking part in the series. Generally, this award is given to a player who has scored most runs in the full tournament or a bowler who has taken most wickets in the tournament.

Under-19 World Cup Man of the match in Final Man of the Series 1988 Brett Williams (Australia) Not awarded 1998 Stephen Peters (England) Not awarded 2000 Reetinder Sodhi (India) Yuvraj Singh (India) 2002 Aaron Bird (Australia) Tatenda Taibu (Zimbabwe) 2004 Asif Iqbal (Pakistan) Shikhar Dhawan (India) 2006 Anwar Ali (Pakistan) Cheteshwar Pujara (India) 2008 Ajitesh Argal (India) Tim Southee (New Zealand) 2010 Josh Hazlewood(Australia) Dominic Hendricks (South Africa) 2012 Unmukt Chand (India) Will Bosisto (Australia) 2014 Corbin Bosch (South Africa) Aiden Markram (South Africa) 2016 Keacy Carty (West Indies) Mehedi Hasan (Bangladesh) 2018 Manjot Kalra (India) Shubman Gill (India) 2020 TBD TBD

List of records related to Man of the Match and Man of the Series in Under 19 World Cup;

1. Yuvraj Singh (India) was the first Indian and world player who got Man of the Series award in the under 19 cricket world cup.

2. There are four Indian players who have won the 'Man of the Series' award in the ICC under 19 cricket world cups. Their names are; Yuvraj Singh (2000), Shikhar Dhawan (2004), Cheteshwar Pujara (2006) and Shubman Gill (2018).

3. There are four Indian players who have won the 'Man of the Match' award in the final of the ICC under 19 cricket world cups. There names are; Reetinder Sodhi (India) (2000) Ajitesh Argal (2008), Unmukt Chand (2012) and Manjot Kalra (2018).

4. The first winner of ‘Man of the Match’ award in the final of the ICC under 19 world cup was Brett Williams from Australia.

So this was the list of all the Man of the Match and Man of the Series award winners in the under 19 cricket world cup.



