Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Total Prize Money and Check How Much the Winner, Runner-up and Semi-Finalist

What Is the Total Prize Money for the Women's Cricket World Cup 2025?
The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is set to be a landmark event, not just for the competition on the field but also for the record-breaking prize money on offer.
The total prize purse for the tournament has been increased to a staggering $13.88 million, a monumental 297% jump from the previous edition in 2022. This new prize pool even surpasses the prize money of the 2023 Men's Cricket World Cup.
The 13th edition of the tournament will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka, running from September 30 to November 2, 2025.
It will feature eight teams: the hosts India and Sri Lanka, along with Australia, England, New Zealand, and South Africa, who qualified directly based on their performance in the ICC Women's Championship. The final two spots were secured by Bangladesh and Pakistan through the World Cup Qualifiers.
The tournament will follow a round-robin format, with all eight teams playing each other once. The top four teams will then advance to the knockout stage, consisting of two semi-finals and the final.
The winner of the tournament will take home a hefty $4.48 million, while the runner-up will receive $2.24 million. The increase in prize money is a significant step towards achieving pay parity in cricket and is expected to further boost the growth and popularity of the women's game globally.
