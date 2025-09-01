Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Total Prize Money and Check How Much the Winner, Runner-up and Semi-Finalist

The ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 is set to be a landmark event. Hosted by India and Sri Lanka, the tournament features eight top teams from around the world.

These include Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and the West Indies. The competition runs from September 30 to November 2.

Australia emerged as the winner, showcasing its dominance once again. England finished as the runner-up, while India and South Africa reached the semi-finals. The tournament saw thrilling matches and rising stars.

This year's prize money set a new record. The total pool is $13.88 million, the highest ever for women's cricket. The winner received $4.48 million.

The runner-up earned $2.24 million. Each semi-finalist took home $1.12 million. Even group-stage teams were rewarded, with $250,000 guaranteed and bonuses for each win.