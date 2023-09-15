Have you ever struggled to order the right bread while ordering food? Well, while the limited number of breads in your favorite restaurant's menu may be giving you a tough time selecting the best one, imagine choosing the right bread among all the breads of the world. Wait, the Taste Atlas list of the Top 50 Best Breads from across the globe is here to help you out.

Today we will be talking about the best breads in the world.

First things first, let us talk about the best bread in the world. Well, Roti Canai of Malaysia tops the Taste Atlas list of the world's best breads. Roti Canai is a famous flatbread originally found in Malaysia. It is a pan-fried bread.

The bread from Malaysia has secured 4.9 stars. The second one in the list of the top breads of the world is the Colombian bread known as pan de bono.

The third one is the list is India's delicious garlic naan, securing 4.8 stars.

Have a look at the top breads of the world, listed by TasteAtlas.

Top best bread of the world (Ranked by TasteAtlas)

1. Roti canai, Malaysia



2. Pan de bono, Colombia



3. Butter garlic naan, India



4. Nan-e barbari, Iran



5. Pão de queijo, Brazil



6. Baguette, France



7. Naan (collectively), India



8. Piadina Romagnola, Italy



9. marraqueta, Chile



10. Pan de yuca, Colombia

Describing Roti Canai

Every place has one famous delicacy that attracts tourists from across the globe to the place, and for Malaysia, along with many others, is the popular flatbread called Roti Canai. For centuries, the flatbread has been the country's top breakfast meal choice. Roti Canai is such a bread that can not only be enjoyed at the breakfast table but can also be eaten at lunch or dinner.

However, while many have tasted the delicacy, not many know the exact origin of the Roti Canai. According to some, the Roti Canai was brought to Malaysia from India.

According to the Taste Atlas, "It is believed that the dish originated in India when the Indian laborers who migrated to Malaysia brought the recipe and the tradition of preparing this crispy pastry to the foreign country.''

The delicious flatbread is sold by street vendors known as "mamaks". The bread is prepared in such a way that the dough is kneaded with eggs, flour, and water. The dough is kneaded efficiently, and in such a manner that the final product carries flaky layers on the outside, but a tender texture from the inside. What makes the bread even more special is that it is prepared with Indian clarified butter, called ghee.

It seems that the delicious bread from Malaysia has habitually topped the list of the best breads. For instance, it was in February only that the bread ranked as the second-best street food across the globe in the TasteAtlas food rankings.

One may find a myriad of variations of the roti canai in many nearby south-Indian nations such as Indonesia, Thailand, Brunei, and Singapore.