World Bicycle Day 2022: Motivational Quotes, Wishes, Messages, Celebration, and More

World Bicycle Day 2022: Bicycles have been in use for two centuries and are a simple, affordable, reliable, clean, and environmentally sustainable means of transportation that promotes health. The United Nations General Assembly decided to declare June 3 as World Bicycle Day. The Assembly also welcomed the initiatives to organise bicycle rides at the national and local levels for strengthening physical and mental health. Also, to develop a culture of cycling in society.

The day draws attention to the benefits of cycling. It makes education, health care, and other social services more accessible to many vulnerable populations. It is a sustainable transport system. It not only promotes economic growth but also reduces inequalities while bolstering the fight against climate change, which is significant in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

World Bicycle Day 2022: Motivational Quotes

Cycling is one of the most accessible sports on earth. It also gives anyone who rides on two wheels an enormous sense of freedom. In a stressful world, pedalling away without a care in the world helps in relaxation. This sport not only inspires but also provides freedom on two wheels. We can ride and travel anywhere we want. Take a look at some motivational or inspiring quotes to get out on the cycle.

1. “Don’t buy upgrades, ride up grades” – Eddy Merckx

2. “Ride as much or as little, as long or as short as you feel. But ride” – Eddy Merckx

3. "Cyclists see considerably more of this beautiful world than any other class of citizens. A good bicycle, well applied, will cure most ills this flesh is heir to." – Dr. K.K. Doty

4. “The race is won by the rider who can suffer the most” – Eddy Merckx

5. “Life is like a 10-speed bicycle. Most of us have gears we never use.” - Charles M. Schultz

6. "Cycling isn’t a game, it’s a sport. Tough, hard, and unpitying, and it requires great sacrifices. One plays football, or tennis, or hockey. One doesn’t play at cycling." – Jean de Gribaldy

7. “It never gets easier, you just get faster” – Greg LeMond

8. “Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of riding a bike” – John F Kennedy

9. “The bicycle has done more for the emancipation of women than anything else in the world.” - Susan B. Anthon

10. "Learn to ride a bicycle. You will not regret it if you live." - Mark Twain

World Bicycle Day 2022: Wishes and Messages

1. The humble bicycle has the potential to save the planet. Cheers to the bicycle and wish everyone a Happy World Bicycle Day!

2. Let’s use a bicycle to reduce the traffic, stress, improve health, air quality and renew our cities like the old days. Wishing you a Happy World Bicycle Day.

3. A bicycle can be looked at as a way of bridging the differences between sections of society. Here’s to promoting equality and good health. Happy World Bicycle Day!

4. A bicycle ride around the world begins with a single pedal stroke. Happy World Bicycle Day!

5. Bicycle is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean, and environmentally fit sustainable means of transportation. On this World Bicycle Day, let’s cycle our memories n make bicycles more a part of our lifestyle.

6. The traffic on the roads will be less bothersome if there are more bicycles than cars. Happy World Bicycle Day!

7. Why drive cars when you can cycle all the way! Happy World Bicycle Day!

8. This is a very good initiative as cycling will help keep people fit and healthy. Happy World Bicycle Day!

9. The benefits of riding a bicycle are immense. Here’s to thanking the United Nations and wishing everyone a Happy World Bicycle Day!

10. This June let us cycle our woes away! Happy World Bicycle Day!

