World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022: Theme, History and why cerebral palsy awareness is significant?

World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022 theme: World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022 is celebrated to express pride for the lives and achievements of people suffering from Cerebral Palsy. Cerebral Palsy day is observed every year on October 6 to spread awareness and to shed light on the fact that cerebral palsy affects approximately 17 million people around the world. World Cerebral Palsy Day is recognized by The Cerebral Palsy Alliance on October 6.

On World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022, check the theme, history of the day and know why cerebral palsy awareness has become significant in present times.

What is Cerebral Palsy?

As per the International Classification of Diseases, Cerebral Palsy is a group of disorders affecting the development of movement and posture, often accompanied by disturbances of sensation, perception, cognition, and behavior. It results from damage to the fetal or infant’s brain.

World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022: Date

World Cerebral Palsy Day is observed every year on October 6 to spread awareness about those suffering from cerebral palsy and living their life with it.

World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022 Theme

World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022 theme has not been announced yet. However, the focus of the day remains to understand and encourage those suffering from cerebral palsy to lead an inclusive life that is full of equal opportunities and dignity.

World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022 History

The United Cerebral Palsy Association was formed in 1948 to help people with cerebral palsy receive better diagnosis, treatment, and funding. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention conducted the first major U.S. Cerebral Palsy study to understand the prevalence and impact of the disorder.

The Cerebral Palsy Alliance 2012 designated October 6 as World Cerebral Palsy Day to bring people living with cerebral palsy, their supporters, families, and organisations together. It also aims to make sure that children and adults with cerebral palsy had the same rights, opportunities and access as the rest of the world.

Cerebral Palsy Day Significance

World Cerebral Palsy day is observed every year to understand the impact of the disorder. As per the World Cerebral Palsy Day official website, “Cerebral Palsy is one of the least understood disabilities, and people with cerebral palsy are often out of sight, out of mind, and out of options in communities around the world. This needs to change.”

The aim of World Cerebral Palsy Day 2022 is to embrace diversity and to help create a more accessible future for everyone.

