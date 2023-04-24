World Day For Animals In Laboratories 2023: Date, History, Significance, Celebrations and More

World Day For Animals in Laboratories 2023: World Lab Animal Day is another name for World Day For Animals In Laboratories, observed every year on April 24 globally. The purpose of this day is to draw attention to the suffering and killing of animals that take place in laboratories all around the world. This day was established more than 40 years ago to promote the cause of the National Anti-Vivisection Society (NAVS). Let's check out this article to know more about its history, significance and objectives and more.

World Day For Animals In Laboratories 2023: History

Since the second century B.C., biomedical research has utilised animal testing. The development of insulin and anthrax in the 1800s and 1900s, respectively, represents the earliest examples of animal testing in modern times.

Animal experimentation has been employed in a variety of ways throughout the years in the beauty, medical, aviation, and even military industries. Due to the high frequency of animal injury and mortality, as well as several failed initiatives, the drawbacks of this approach have also become apparent.

In 1979, NAVS created World Day for Laboratory Animals, which is celebrated on April 24, Lord Hugh Dowding's birthday. According to the organization's claims, the United Nations recognises this global day of remembrance, which is now observed annually by anti-vivisectionists around the world. The inaugural World Day for Laboratory Animals protest was held in the United States in 1980 and was organised by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA), which was founded by Ingrid Newkirk.

The National Anti-Vivisection Society (NAVS), the first anti-vivisection group in history, was founded in 1875. This London-based nonprofit organisation protects animals. They want to replace animal testing with more cutting-edge research methods.

World Day For Animals In Laboratories 2023: Significance

It is a global awareness effort to stop animal testing, enlightening those who may not be aware of the issue and empowering those who are already supporters.

The purpose of World Day for Laboratory Creatures is to raise awareness of the rights of these creatures, to do our part to safeguard those rights, to inspire others to do the same, and perhaps to save the lives of the hundreds of animals who are currently housed in laboratories.

This day motivates us to give more priority to goods that have not been subjected to any form of animal testing and have not involved any harm to animals in their development or production.

The day is now marked by protests and rallies by organisations opposed to using animals in research. Protesters marched through the heart of London in April 2010 to demand an end to the use of animals in research. In 2012 and 2014, Birmingham and Nottingham both hosted similar marches.

Individuals can support the cause by making donations of any size to animal welfare organisations, raising awareness of the day and its objectives, and purchasing cruelty-free goods.

