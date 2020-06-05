World Environment Day 2020: Date, Quotations, Inspiring lines and Poems

World Environment Day 2020: It is necessary to understand the importance of environment conservation and sustainable living. The ecosystem in which we live provides natural services for humans and all other species that are necessary for our health, quality of life and survival.

World Environment Day: Quotations and Inspiring lines

1. "The greatest threat to our planet is the belief that someone else will save it". - Robert Swan

2. "Nature is painting for us, day after day, pictures of infinite beauty". - John Ruskin

3. "We won't have a society if we destroy the environment". - Margaret Mead

4. "Earth provides enough to satisfy every man’s needs, but not every man’s greed". - Mahatma Gandhi

5. "Conservation is a state of harmony between men and land". - Aldo Leopold

6. "I can find God in nature, in animals, in birds and the environment”. – Pat Buckley

7. “Our planet’s alarm is going off, and it is time to wake up and take action!” – Leonardo DiCaprio

8. “The environment is where we all meet; where we all have a mutual interest; it is the one thing all of us share.” – Lady Bird Johnson

9. “Birds are indicators of the environment. If they are in trouble, we know we’ll soon be in trouble”. – Roger Tory Peterson

10. “We abuse land because we regard it as a commodity belonging to us. When we see land as a community to which we belong, we may begin to use it with love and respect”. - Aldo Leopold

11. "What we are doing to the forests of the world is but a mirror reflection of what we are doing to ourselves and one another". - Mahatma Gandhi

12. "Never does nature say one thing and wisdom another". - Juvenal, Satires

13. "What is the good of having a nice house without a decent planet to put it on?" - Henry David Thoreau

14. "Pleasure is Nature's test, her sign of approval. When man is happy, he is in harmony with himself and his environment”. - Oscar Wilde

15. "A nation that destroys its soil, destroys itself”. - Franklin D. Roosevelt

World Environment Day 2020: Current Theme, History and Significance

Now let us have a look at some beautiful poems on World Environment Day

1. Keep our Environment green,

So it will be neat and clean.

Keep it tidy and nice,

It will keep away the rats and mice.

Don't drop it put in your pocket,

Even if it's a rusty old locket,

If you drop litter you will be fined,

But if you put it in the bin no one will mind.

By Paula

2. Butterflies fluttering around

Canoes moving slowly

across the subtle waves

Kids laughing and gawking

Bugs flying

Ducks fighting

Families grilling

Couples holding hands

This is relaxation

This is nature

By Donna Bella

3. The little tree by the old road fence

Grew in the summer sun.

"I want to grow tall", said the little tree,

"And growing is so much fun".

The little brook running beneath the bridge

Babbled and sang all day.

"I want to become a river", it said,

"So I'm hastening on my way."

The little bird fluttered from out the nest,

And flew far across the yard.

"I'll be a big bird," said she and twittered,

"If each day I try real hard."

The little boy stood on his tiptoes and stretched.

"I'm just like the rest," said he,

"I want to grow up and see the big world -

And the sooner the better for me!"

Mother Nature smiled at all her fledglings,

But she did not bid them stay.

She knew that to live and grow and age

Is forever Nature's way.

By Lenore Hetrick

4. Trees offer to those who love them

A message of peace and rest.

They bring the glow of the setting sun

As it vanishes in the west.

They tell of years that swiftly pass,

With little mark or scar.

They tell of evenings that know naught

But calm of evening star.

Trees offer to those who love them

Infinite wisdom and grace.

Underneath their boughs tree lovers

See eternity's face.

By Lenore Hetrick

5. Trees absorb pollution

protect water catchments

Trees produce life - giving oxygen

Trees mitigate climate change

Trees are culturally important

Trees provide habitat for wildlife

Trees are a legacy for future generations.

By unknown

Important Days and Dates in June 2020