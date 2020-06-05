World Environment Day 2020: List of 25 Slogans

World Environment Day 2020: Due to COVID-19 pandemic lockdown, air becomes clear, pollution level decreases, etc. which we can say is a sign to conserve and preserve our nature. As climate change and pollution are increasing natural resources are destroying. Therefore, it is necessary to prevent the loss of biodiversity and preserving nature for the future. The theme of World Environment Day 2020 is “Biodiversity”.

Best 25 Slogans on World Environment Day

Below are some famous and motivational slogans are provided to protect our environment on World Environment Day and are also used in various campaigns.

1. A good planet is hard to find.

2. Deserts and Desertification – Don’t Desert Drylands!

3. Time for Nature.

4. Only One Earth.

5. If you can’t reuse it, refuse it.

6. Join hands to save environment.

7. Keep calm & go green.

8. Plant a tree today.

9. Reduce, Reuse, Recycle

10. Save Earth to Save Life.

11. Don't let our future dry up.

12. Global Warming is Global Warning.

13. Keep clean & go green.

14. A Tree for peace.

15. Environment is everything, don't spoil it.

16. Save the environment in present for better life in future.

17. Don't destroy, save the environment

18. Say no to pollution

19. Stand up for the Earth.

20. Waste water today, live in desert tomorrow.

21. Raise your voice not pollution.

22. Our Earth, Our Habitat, Our Home.

24. Plant trees take a pledge.

25. Trees are life, don’t cut them.

These are some famous slogans on World Environment Day.

