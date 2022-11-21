World Television Day 2022: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes, Facts & More

Every year on November 17 World Television Day is celebrated to recognize television as a key medium for educating, directing, and influencing public opinion. Television represents a symbol of communication and globalization in the contemporary world.

History

World Television Day was established by the UN General Assembly on December 17, 1996, through resolution 51/205, to honor the day the World Television Forum was held. It gives the media a platform and enables them to talk about how important TV is for spreading information and how it fits into the changing world. It is the main place where people watch videos.

Significance

In recognition of the growing influence television has on decision-making by bringing attention to conflicts and threats to peace and security as well as its potential role in sharpening the focus on other crucial issues, including economic and social problems, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed November 21 as World Television Day (through resolution 51/205 of December 17, 1996)

Wishes for World Television Day

All thanks to television for it brought the whole world to us, much closer than it is for real. Happy World Television Day to everyone.

On the occasion of World Television Day, let us thank all those who make TV viewing such a wonderful experience for us, each day.

World Television Day reminds us to thank each and every person who is responsible for connecting us with the world through TV. Happy World Television Day.

One of the reasons I do not travel much is that television is not portable and I cannot carry it everywhere I go. Happy World Television Day.

Warm wishes on World Television Day to everyone. It is certainly a very difficult thing to imagine our lives without TV which connects us with the rest of the world.

Let us make it a wonderful World Television Day by promising ourselves that we will always stay true to reporting events across the world in an unbiased way.

Quotes for World Television Day

I find television very educational. Every time somebody turns on the set, I go into the other room and read a book. Groucho Marx

Television is chewing gum for the eyes. Frank Lloyd Wright

And I believe that good journalism, and good television, can make our world a better place. Christiane Amanpour

Television is a medium because anything well done is rare. Fred Allen

Television is a medium of entertainment that permits millions of people to listen to the same joke at the same time, and yet remain lonesome. T. S. Eliot

I always say that film is art, theater is life and television is furniture. Kenny Leon

Interesting Facts About Television

The word “Television” was coined in 1900 by Russian scientist Constantin Persky.

The First American television station started working in 1928, and BBC transmission began in 1930.

Television became widely popular after the end of World War II. Over 1 million American homes had a television in 1948.

The first television sets had only modest picture capabilities of 200-400 lines of resolution.

Television broadcasts in India started on an experimental basis from Delhi on 15 September 1959.

The first color programs in India were the live telecast of the Independence Day parade on 15 August 1982. This was followed by the telecast of the Asian Games held in New Delhi.

Do not forget to enjoy your favorite television show with your friends and family this World Television Day!!

