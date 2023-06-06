Optical Illusion: You have 20/20 vision if you can find the dog’s lost ball in 5 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools that can be used to determine the intelligence of an individual. It does so by testing the observation skills and perception levels of an individual.

There are three types of optical illusions namely literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. All these optical illusions have a central theme, which is tricking the human brain.

Not only are these optical illusions entertaining but also beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that optical illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

Individuals who practice optical illusion puzzles on a regular basis tend to develop better problem-solving skills and attentiveness than those who do not.

Want to test your intelligence and attention to detail?

Then, attempt this optical illusion test now.

Optical Illusion - Find Dog’s Lost Ball in 5 Seconds

Source: Lords and Labradors

The image shared above presents a dog-themed picture, as can be seen, there are many dogs in the picture playing with bones, cereal bowls, collars etc.

But that is not all.

There is a lost ball hidden somewhere in the scene and you need to find the lost ball in 5 seconds to complete the challenge successfully.

This mind-bending challenge is driving the netizens crazy as many are struggling to spot the lost ball.

This is a tricky challenge that requires the participants to focus on the image really hard to spot the ball.

It is one of the simplest ways to test your observation skills.

The ball has expertly blended with the surroundings making it hard to spot at first glance.

Only the most intelligent and attentive individuals can spot the ball within the time limit.

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted the ball?

Final few seconds remaining.

And…

Time’s over.

How many of you could find the ball within the time limit?

Most of our readers might have found the ball by now.

Congratulations to those who found the ball successfully, you have excellent observation skills.

Some of you might still be looking for the lost ball.

Do not worry we have included the solution below.

Check it out now!

Find Lost Ball in 5 Seconds - Solution

The lost ball can be seen on the left side of the image where it is located adjacent to the hind leg of the dog.

