You have eagle eyes if you can find the other team's supporter in the baseball game picture in 5 seconds!

Seek and Find: The “seek and find challenge” is among the most popular online puzzles used to test individuals' observation skills and attention to detail.

In this activity, an image is presented before the user which contains a hidden item. That hidden item can be any object, animal, number, alphabet, etc.

The time limit for identifying the hidden item and completing the challenge makes it competitive.

Regularly practising this activity is highly effective in improving observation skills and attentiveness.

Are you ready how attentive you are?

Then attempt this challenge now!

Seek and Find - Find the Other Team's Supporter in 5 Seconds

Source: Behance

In the image shared above, the users are presented with a baseball match scene in which a team is getting ready for the match.

Among the members present in the scene there is one person who is not supporting the team and the task for you is to spot that person in 5 seconds.

The objective of this seek-and-find challenge is to test your attention to detail and observation skills.

Only those with exceptional visual skills can solve the challenge within the time limit.

The other team’s supporter is present right before your eyes and you need excellent situational awareness and observation skills to spot the other team’s supporter.

Have you found the other team’s supporter?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Focus on the image one last time to check if you can identify someone who doesn’t belong to the group.

And…

Time’s up.

Most of you might have spotted that individual with your sharp eyesight while some are still struggling to find it.

You can stop searching now.

Are you curious to know who that supporter is?

Then take a look at the solution below.

Find Other Team’s Supporter in 5 Seconds - Solution

The easiest way to identify the supporter is to look at the caps worn by the players, while the team’s cap colour is green, one elderly gentleman can be seen wearing a maroon baseball cap.

