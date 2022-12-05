You have hawk eyes if you spot the puppy among dogs in this optical illusion in 17 seconds

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions are beneficial for improving your concentration and enhancing your observation skills.

Furthermore, optical illusions have been found to be useful in detecting some mental disorders, such as schizophrenia. It has been seen that optical illusions that deceive normal people will not deceive schizophrenia patients.

Do you have good observation skills?

Let’s find out.

Optical Illusion: Can you find the snake in the picture in 11 seconds?

Optical Illusion - Find Puppy among Dogs in 17 Seconds

Source: Nature’s Menu

The image shared above presents an outdoor park scene in which you can see various breeds of dogs like corgis, hounds etc.

All these are dogs, but among them, there is one puppy, and the challenge for you is to find the puppy in 17 seconds.

Optical illusion challenges such as these are a good way to test your observation skills as well as your intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

If you really want to know what your IQ levels are, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find The Puppy in 17 Seconds?

The key to completing this challenge within the time limit is to observe the image carefully.

This optical illusion challenge is all about testing your observation skills, and your attention to detail.

Have you spotted the puppy?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Puppies are playful and run around, you need to find it within the time limit to complete the challenge successfully.

Need a hint?

Here it is.

It is not on the left side of the picture.

Did you see the puppy now?

We believe some users with exceptional observation skills have already spotted the puppy.

Some users are still searching.

Finally, time’s up.

Curious to know where the puppy is?

Check out the solution provided below.

Find Puppy in 17 Seconds - Solution

If you look at the red circle, you can see that the puppy is running around the dogs. It is located at the top right corner of the image.