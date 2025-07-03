ABVMU UP CPET 2025: Counselling Registrations Start at abvmuup.edu.in; Check Important Dates Here

News

UP CPET 2025: ABVMU released the UP CPET 2025 results on July 1. Using their registration ID and date of birth, candidates can view their scorecards at abvmuup.edu.in. The exam on June 18th consisted of 120 multiple-choice questions with no deductions. In several universities, counseling for paramedical admissions has now started.

UP CPET 2025:The UP CPET 2025 results have been released by ABVMU on July 1. Using their DOB and registration ID, candidates can view their scorecards at abvmuup.edu.in. 120 multiple-choice questions with no negative marking were included in the June 18 exam. Scores by subject and age are tiebreakers. The process of counseling for admission to paramedical courses at ABVMU, SGPGIMS, KGMU, and UPUMS will shortly start. Candidates must remain current and have the necessary paperwork on hand. The UP CPET 2025 exam, which consisted of 120 multiple-choice questions based on subject-matter knowledge, was administered offline on June 18, 2025. Both Hindi and English versions of the question were available. There was no deduction for incorrect responses, and the applicant received one mark for each question that was answered correctly. As a result, candidates could respond to the questions without worrying about facing consequences.

UP CPET 2025 Result: Steps To Check Check out the official website: Visit the official website of ABVMU CPET at abvmucet25.co.in. Find the result link: The "ABVMU CPET Scorecard 2025" link should be located and clicked.

Enter your login credentials: Correctly enter your password and registered ID number.

Check out your outcome: The scorecard for UP CPET 2025 will then appear on the screen.

Examine the details carefully: Check all the data on the scorecard, including the rank and grades.

Save and print: Save the outcome to your device, then print a copy for your records. UP CPET 2025 Result: Tie-breaking Criteria In order to break ties, candidates who received identical scores on the admission exam will be evaluated according to their scores in each subject, with biology being given preference. If there is a second tie, the highest score in Chemistry will be taken into account first, followed by Physics. Class 12 grades in the preferred order of biology, chemistry, and physics will be taken into consideration if the tie persists. The merit would be given based on greater age if that equally fails.