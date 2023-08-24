AIAPGET 2023 Final Answer Key Released, Get Direct Link To Download PDF Here

AIAPGET 2023 Final Answer Key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the AIAPGET 2023 final answer key. Candidates who appeared for the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 exams can now visit the official website to check the final answer key.

AIAPGET 2023 exams were conducted on July 31, 2023. NTA also announced the AIAPGET 2023 result on August 19, 2023. Candidates who raised objections to the AIAPGET 2023 provisional answer key released on August 5, 2023, can now check the final answer key through the link given on the official website.

AIAPGET 2023 final answer key is available on the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in. The final answer key has been released as a PDF document containing the question ID and correct option ID. Candidates can also click on the link provided below to check the final answer key.

AIAPGET 2023 Final Answer Key - Click Here

Steps to Check AIAPGET 2023 Final Answer Key

The AIAPGET 2023 final answer key is now available on the official website. The answer key has been released as a PDF file after subject experts took into consideration the challenges raised by the students. Candidates can follow the steps given here to download the AIAPGET final answer key.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIAPGET

Step 2: Click on the AIAPGET 2023 final answer key link on the homepage

Step 3: The answer key pdf will be displayed

Step 4: Download the AIAPGET 2023 final answer key for further reference

NTA received a total of 3,537 challenges against the provisional answer key of which 173 were unique. The final answer key for AIAPGET 2023 has been prepared by subject experts who review the provisional answer key challenges raised. It must be noted that no challenges will be accepted against the final answer key.

Candidates who have cleared the AIAPGET 2023 exams will be eligible for admission to PG programmes Ayurveda, Homeopathy , Siddha, and Unani courses offered at all AYUSH colleges under the All India Quota and state quota admissions.

