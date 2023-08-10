  1. Home
AIAPGET 2023 Result Expected Soon, Know How To Download Scorecard Here

AIAPGET 2023 Result: NTA will announce the AIAPGET result 2023 soon in online mode. Once released, candidates can download their scorecards through the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in. Check the details here.

jagran josh
Updated: Aug 10, 2023 17:37 IST
AIAPGET 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 soon in online mode. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results through the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in.

As per the details provided in the information bulletin, the result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer keys after the declaration of the result of AIAPGET 2023 will be entertained. Candidates are also informed that no scorecard will be dispatched to them as they have to download it from the official website only. 

AIAPGET Result 2023 - Direct Link (Available Soon)

AIAPGET 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the AIAPGET 2023 in the table below:

Events

Dates

AIAPGET exam

July 31, 2023

Release of provisional answer key 

August 5, 2023

Last date to raise objections against AIAPGET answer key

August 7, 2023

AIAPGET result 

To be notified 

Check the AIAPGET 2023 information bulletin here

How to download AIAPGET 2023 scorecard online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download the AIAPGET result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIAPGET - aiapget.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: The result login page will be open in the new window

Step 4: Enter the necessary details in the given space

Step 5: The AIAPGET scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the results and download it for future use

