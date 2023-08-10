AIAPGET 2023 Result Expected Soon, Know How To Download Scorecard Here

AIAPGET 2023 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the result of the All India Ayush Post Graduate Entrance Test (AIAPGET) 2023 soon in online mode. Once released, candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam can check and download their results through the official website - aiapget.nta.nic.in.

As per the details provided in the information bulletin, the result will be compiled on the basis of the final answer keys. No grievance with regard to answer keys after the declaration of the result of AIAPGET 2023 will be entertained. Candidates are also informed that no scorecard will be dispatched to them as they have to download it from the official website only.

AIAPGET 2023 Dates

Candidates can go through the dates related to the AIAPGET 2023 in the table below:

Events Dates AIAPGET exam July 31, 2023 Release of provisional answer key August 5, 2023 Last date to raise objections against AIAPGET answer key August 7, 2023 AIAPGET result To be notified

Check the AIAPGET 2023 information bulletin here

How to download AIAPGET 2023 scorecard online?

Candidates can follow the steps that are mentioned below to know how to check and download the AIAPGET result 2023.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIAPGET - aiapget.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link available on the homepage

Step 3: The result login page will be open in the new window

Step 4: Enter the necessary details in the given space

Step 5: The AIAPGET scorecard 2023 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the results and download it for future use

