AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 Releasing Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details

AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will issue the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) soon. Candidates who will appear in the exams must download the hall ticket on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com by entering the login credentials.

According to the official schedule, AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 will be released between October 20 and 25, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2023. Candidates must carry their hall tickets and valid ID proof to the examination hall. Otherwise, they will not be granted entry inside.

AIBE XVIII Admit Card 2023-Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access the hall ticket is given below:

AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 Click Here

How to Download AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to download an admission ticket:

Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVII Admit Card 2023 link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: View and download the admission ticket

Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for exam purposes

Details Mentioned on AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023

Candidates can check out the mandatory information mentioned on the hall ticket below:

Name

Roll number

Photograph and signature

Reserved category

Date and Timings of Exam

Exam Venue

Exam Hall Guidelines

Mandatory Documents to Carry

Check out the list of important things to carry other than a hall ticket:

Voter ID

Passport

Driver's License

Aadhaar Card/ Enrollment Slip

Advocate Enrollment ID with the State Bar Council

Also Read: NEET PG 2023 Updates: MCC Warns Against Fake Admission Form Circulating on Social Media, Check Notice Here