AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 Releasing Soon at allindiabarexamination.com; Check Details

AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023: The Bar Council of India (BCI) will issue the admit card for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) soon. Candidates who will appear in the exams must download the hall ticket on the official website: allindiabarexamination.com by entering the login credentials.
According to the official schedule, AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023 will be released between October 20 and 25, 2023. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 29, 2023. Candidates must carry their hall tickets and valid ID proof to the examination hall. Otherwise, they will not be granted entry inside.
AIBE XVIII Admit Card 2023-Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access the hall ticket is given below:
AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023
How to Download AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to download an admission ticket:
Step 1: Visit the official website: allindiabarexamination.com
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AIBE XVII Admit Card 2023 link
Step 3: Submit the login credentials
Step 4: The admit card will appear on the screen
Step 5: View and download the admission ticket
Step 6: Keep multiple hardcopies for exam purposes
Details Mentioned on AIBE 18 Admit Card 2023
Candidates can check out the mandatory information mentioned on the hall ticket below:
- Name
- Roll number
- Photograph and signature
- Reserved category
- Date and Timings of Exam
- Exam Venue
- Exam Hall Guidelines
Mandatory Documents to Carry
Check out the list of important things to carry other than a hall ticket:
- Voter ID
- Passport
- Driver's License
- Aadhaar Card/ Enrollment Slip
- Advocate Enrollment ID with the State Bar Council
