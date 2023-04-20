AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card to be Released Tomorrow, Know How to Download Here

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card: As per the recent updates, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will issue the AIIMS INI SS admit card for the July session 2023 tomorrow, April 21, in online mode. Once the admit card is released, candidates who are appearing for the AIIMS INI SS July session will be able to download it from the official website- aiimsexams.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to carry their admit cards along with any valid photo id proof i.e. Aadhaar card, PAN card, driving licence or voter id card at the exam centre as no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre without it.

According to the official schedule, the examination authority will conduct the INI SS exam for the July session on April 29, 2023. The entrance exam will be held in two stages, i.e. stage 1 will be applicable to all the participating institutes and stage 2 will be applicable to all the AIIMS only.

AIIMS INI SS July 2023 Admit Card - Steps to Download

Candidates who are appearing for the AIIMS INI SS entrance exam for the July session can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the hall tickets.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIIMS- aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download the AIIMS INI SS July 2023 admit card available on the screen

Step 3: The new window will appear, enter the login details and click on the submit button

Step 4: The AIIMS INI SS July 2023 admit card will be appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the hall ticket and print a hard copy for future reference

