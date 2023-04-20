MAH MBA CET 2023 Exam Postponed, Check Revised Date Here

MAH MBA CET 2023: As per the latest updates, the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra has postponed the MAH MBA CET again. Now, the entrance test will be conducted on May 6, 2023, from 9.00 am to 11.30 am. The authorities have released the list of candidates who must re-appear for the exam. Candidates must avoid the previous dates and appear for the exam as per the latest notification.

Earlier, the exam was scheduled on April 30, 2023. However, on the same day, the Group 'B' and Group 'C' Services Combined Preliminary Exam 2023 will be conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, and some of the candidates appearing for the MBA/MMS-CET 2023 Common Entrance Test are appearing for the examination conducted by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission.

MAH MBA/MMS CET Postponement Notice- Click Here (PDF file)

Who Must Re-Appear for MAH MBA CET 2023?

The authorities have stated the terms in which the candidates have to re-appear for the entrance exam. Check out who should re-appear here-

Candidates who faced technical issues/ glitches within the mandatory examination time of 150 minutes and who wish to reappear for the examination. Consent for Re-examination is made available in their login after due verification.

Candidates who got examination time of 180 minutes instead of the mandatory 150 minutes, it may be noted that the earlier examination of these candidates stands cancelled. The list of these candidates is separately published on this website. They will have to appear at the Re-examination.

The official statement reads, “The above-mentioned candidates are also beings intimated through their registered e-mail and SMS on their registered cell phone number. Please note that it will be the responsibility of the eligible candidates to print their admit card and appear for the examination at the center as per the time and schedule mentioned in their Admit Card.”

