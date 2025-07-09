AIIMS INI SS Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2025 Released, Check at aiimsexams.ac.in

News

AIIMS INI SS Second Round Seat Allotment Result 2025: AIIMS New Delhi has formally announced the second round of online seat allocation for DM and M.Ch. programs for the July 2025 academic session. Admissions to AIIMS and other prestigious Indian medical schools, such as JIPMER, NIMHANS, PGIMER, and SCTIMST, are included in this allocation. The INI SS 2025 exam was administered in two phases, and registration ended on May 6, 2025. By entering their roll number, candidates can obtain their seat allocation results from aiimsexams.ac.in.

AIIMS INI SS 2025: Officiail Website Candidates can check the officiail website given below to see their second round of online institute allocation for Master of Chirurgiae (M.Ch.) and Doctor of Medicine (DM) programs for the July 2025 academic year: www.aiimsexams.ac.in AIIMS INI SS 2025: Key Highlights Particulars Details Exam name Institute of National Importance Super Speciality Entrance Test (INI SS) Conducting Body AIIMS Delhi Level of the examination Postdoctoral Frequency Biannual Courses offered DM MCh MD (Hospital Administration) Mode Computer-based Test duration 90 minutes Number of questions 80 Stages 2 How To Download The AIIMS Second Round Seat Allocation 2025? Candidates can receive the AIIMS second round seat allocation 2025 from the official website by following these steps:

Go to www.aiimsexams.ac.in to access the official AIIMS exam website.

On the site, select the "Academic Courses" tab.

From the list of programs, pick the DM/M.Ch. course.

Navigate to the course page's "Important Announcements" section.

The "2nd Round of Online Institute Allocation – July 2025 Session" link should be clicked.

Get the merit list by downloading the PDF file.

Search for and confirm your institute assignment using your roll number. AIIMS INI SS 2025 Counselling AIIMS will conduct the INI SS 2025 Counseling online. Applicants who are on the merit list can take part in the INI SS Counseling. To take part in the counseling stage, candidates must register online and complete the college and specialty selection exercises. Using the login credentials required to complete the application form, one can register by going to MyPage. Seat allocation for INI SS 2025 will take place in three stages. Following seat distribution, candidates will need to indicate their interest in participating in further INI SS 2025 counseling rounds by selecting one of the following choices.

Option 1: Accept the designated institute and decline to participate in any more INI SS 2025 rounds.

Option 2: Accept the designated institution but wish to take part in the upcoming counseling session. Candidates must participate in this stage and accept the seat assigned to them at the specific institute if they select option 2. The institute that was assigned in the first round will be deemed vacant and automatically given to other applicants based on their merits. A fine of INR 3 lakh would be imposed for failure to enroll in the upgraded institute. During the counseling round, there is no way to decline the seat. INI SS 2025 Result The INI SS 2025 results will be posted on AIIMS Delhi's official website. The list of provisionally qualified applicants for INI SS 2025 result (stage-1) will be released on the official website in PDF format. Following the stage-2 exam, two merit lists will be made public: one for AIIIMs and one for all INIs. Those who meet the exam requirements are invited to a departmental assessment. To be eligible to take part in the second stage, the Departmental Assessment, candidates must receive a score of 50% in stage 1. Only AIIMS/PGIMER seat allocation would be based on departmental assessment.