AILET 2023 Counselling Registration Begin Today, Apply at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

AILET 2023 Counselling Registration: National Law University, Delhi has announced the All India Law Entrance Test 2023 Results for the BA LLB and LLM programmes. NLU Delhi will now begin the counselling registration process for AILET 2023 from today - December 20, 2022. As per the schedule released, the last date for candidates to complete the registrations for the counselling process is December 26, 2022.

Candidates who have qualified the AILET 2023 examinations can participate in the counselling procedure and are required to first complete the registrations following which the list of Provisionally Selected Candidates & the Waiting List of Candidates will be issued. A total of 2 lists will be released by NLU Delhi for the admissions to the BA LLB and LLM programme.

The AILET 2023 Counselling Registration link is available on the official website - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to complete the AILET 2023 Counselling Registrations.

How to Register for AILET 2023

The link for candidates to register for AILET 2023 is available on the official website. Candidates who have qualified the AILET 2023 Examinations can register for the counselling process by following the steps available here.

Step 1: Visit the AILET 2023 official website

Step 2: Click on the Counselling registration link

Step 3: Enter the required details and fill in the counselling application

Step 4: Upload all required documents and submit the counselling registration fee

Step 6: Click on the final submission link

Documents required for AILET 2023 Counselling Registrations

Those candidates applying AILET 2023 Counselling process are required to upload certain documents. The list of documents to be uploaded is provided below.

Class 10 and 12 Marksheet or Equivalent Examination Mark statement

Character Certificate

Category Certificate (SC/ ST/ PwD/ OBC/ EWS/ KM/ Resident of Jammu and Kashmir)

Any other document of ID proof that is asked at the time of admission

