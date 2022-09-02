    AILET 2023 Exam Date Announced, Registration To Start From 7 Sep at nationallawuniversitydelhi.in

    AILET 2023: NLU Delhi has announced the exam date of AILET 2023. The exam will be held on 11th December 2022. Candidates can register for AILET 2023 from 7th September at nationallawuniversitydelhi-in. Know details here 

    Updated: Sep 2, 2022 16:22 IST
    AILET 2023: National Law University of Delhi (NLUD) has recently announced the All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 exam date. As per the released schedule, AILET is slated to be held on 11th December 2022. The exam will be conducted from 11 AM to 12.30 PM in offline mode. Interested candidates can fill up the AILET 2023 application form from 7th September. They can register for the national-level law entrance exam in online mode at  nationallawuniversitydelhi.in.  
     
    As of now only the exam date and registration date of AILET have been released. All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) is a national-level law entrance exam conducted by NLU, Delhi for admission to its undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD programmes. AILET 2023 is conducted in offline mode. 

    What is AILET 2023 Eligibility Criteria? 

    As per the eligibility criteria for BA LLB Programme, candidates must have completed their senior secondary education (10+2) or an equivalent examination with at least 45% (40 percent for SC/ST/PwDs) marks. For LLM Programme, only those candidates who have completed LLB or an equivalent law degree with a minimum of 50% aggregate marks (45% in case of SC/ST/persons with disabilities) will be eligible. Further, PhD Programme, those who have completed LLM or an equivalent law degree with an average of 55% (50% in case of SC/ST/PwDs).

    AILET 2023 Application Form 

    National Law University (NLU), Delhi will release the AILET 2023 application form on 7th September 2022. Candidates can register and submit their AILET application form in online mode at - nationallawuniversitydelhi.in. The AILET 2023 registration fee is Rs. 3,050 (Rs. 1,050 for SC, ST and PwD candidates. The AILET registration fee can be paid online mode using a credit card, debit card, or net banking options. 

    About All India Law Entrance Test (AILET) 2023 

    As per the updates, the AILET 2023 will be held in offline mode for a total of 110 BA LLB (Hons.) seats, 70 LLM seats, and 18 PhD seats. As of now, the authorities have not yet released the last date to fill the AILET 2023 application form.  All the important dates related to AILET 2023 such as exam notification, application link and AILET exam dates will be available on the official website of the university.  
     

