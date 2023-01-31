AISHE Report 2020-21: Increase in Reserved Category Enrollment in Higher Education Institutions

AISHE Report 2020-21:According to the AISHE Report 2020-2021, higher education has witnessed an increase in the enrollment of reserved category students i.e. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe. Other Backward Classes in higher education institutions between 2014-2015 and 2020-2021. However, the Ministry of Education's report stated that ST students have seen the largest growth with an increase of around 47%.
Whereas 14.2% of the 4.13 crore students registered in 2020-2021 belonged to the SC category, 5.8% to the ST category and 35.8% fell into the OBC group. The rest 44.2% of pupils came from different social groups, the report said.
AISHE Report 2020-21 Outcomes
According to the report, the growth in the enrollment of the SC category students in 20209-21 as compared to 2019-2020 is 4.2%, however, the growth in 2019-2020 over 2018-2019 stood at 1.6%. The overall increase in the Scheduled Caste category student enrollment rate since 2014-2015 is 27.96%.
Whereas the enrollment rate of Scheduled Tribe students has increased up to 24.1 lakhs in 2020-2021 from 21.6% lakhs in 2019-2020, the report added.
The enrollment of students from the OBC category has increased to 1.48 crore in 2020-2021 from 1.42 crore in 2019-2020. However, the total increase in the enrollment of the OBC group since 2014-2015 is 31.67%.
AISHE Report 2020-21
As per the recent updates, the Ministry of Education (MoE) has been conducting the All India Survey on Higher Education since 2011, which covers all the higher educational institutions (HEIs) across the country and imparts higher education.
However, the AISHE survey collects detailed information on different parameters including teacher data, student enrollment, infrastructural information and financial information etc.Also Read: AIAPGET PG Counselling 2022 Registration for Round 2 From Feb 2, Check Schedule Here
