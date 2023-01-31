    AISHE Report 2020-21: Increase in Reserved Category Enrollment in Higher Education Institutions

    AISHE Report 2020-21: According to the Ministry of Education's report, the higher education institutions have witnessed a rise in the number of students enrolled in HEIs during 2020-2021, in which 14.2% of the students belonged to the SC category, 5.8% from ST and 35.8% from OBC category. However, the remaining 44.2% of students were from other groups. Read more details here

    AISHE Report 2020-21:According to the AISHE Report 2020-2021, higher education has witnessed an increase in the enrollment of reserved category students i.e. Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe. Other Backward Classes in higher education institutions between 2014-2015 and 2020-2021. However, the Ministry of Education's report stated that ST students have seen the largest growth with an increase of around 47%. 

    Whereas 14.2% of the 4.13 crore students registered in 2020-2021 belonged to the SC category, 5.8% to the ST category and 35.8% fell into the OBC group. The rest 44.2% of pupils came from different social groups, the report said.

    AISHE Final Report 2020-21 - Direct Link 

    AISHE Report 2020-21 Outcomes

    According to the report, the growth in the enrollment of the SC category students in 20209-21 as compared to 2019-2020 is 4.2%, however, the growth in 2019-2020 over 2018-2019 stood at 1.6%. The overall increase in the Scheduled Caste category student enrollment rate since 2014-2015 is 27.96%.

    Whereas the enrollment rate of Scheduled Tribe students has increased up to 24.1 lakhs in 2020-2021 from 21.6% lakhs in 2019-2020, the report added.

