    AISSEE 2023 Admit Card Released, Download at aissee.nta.nic.in

    Updated: Jan 5, 2023 08:21 IST
    AISSEE 2023 Admit Card: The National Testing Agency has released the Sainik School Admit Card 2023. Candidates who have applied for the AISSEE 2023 exams can download the Admit Card through the link available on the official website. 

    To download the AISSEE 2023 Admit Card, candidates are required to visit the official website and enter the Application Number and Date of Birth in the Admit Card link given. The AISSEE 2023 Admit Card is a mandatory document that has to be produced at the exam centre. The AISSEE 2023 exams will be conducted on January 8, 2023. 

    AISSEE 2023 Admit Card will be available on the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in. Candidates can also download the AISSEE 2023 Hall Ticket through the link provided below.

    AISSEE 2023 Admit Card - Click Here

    Steps to check the AISSEE 2023 Admit Card

    The AISSEE 2023 Admit Card is available for download on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided here to download the AISSEE 2023 Admit Card.

    Step 1: Visit the AISSEE 2023 official website

    Step 2: Click on the AISSEE 2023 Admit Card link on the homepage

    Step 3: Enter the Application Number and Date of Birth in the admit card link

    Step 4: The AISSEE 2023 Admit Card will be displayed

    Step 5: Download the AISSEE 2023 Admit Card for further reference

    Candidates must note that carrying the AISSEE 2023 Admit Card during the examination is mandatory. Along with the AISSEE 2023 Hall Ticket, students are also required to carry along with them a valid photo id proof which can be shown at the centre along with the admit card.

