Allahabad University Admission 2023: UG Cut Off Marks, Admission Schedule Released, Check Details Here

Allahabad University UG Admission 2023: The University of Allahabad has released the cutoff marks for undergraduate admissions. The cutoffs have been released for BA, B.Sc, B.Com, 5-year integrated BCA, and other undergraduate programmes. The cutoffs have been released based on the CUET scores and the availability of seats. The university has also announced the counselling schedule for the candidates for the subjects of which the cutoffs have been released. Candidates who have applied for admission to the undergraduate programmes can check the cutoff and admission schedule here.

Allahabad University is conducting admissions to undergraduate programmes through the CUET UG 2023 scores. Candidates who have cleared the entrance exam are eligible to apply for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the university. The cutoff list has been released as a PDF document containing the cutoff marks for each category along with the start and end date for candidates to complete the admissions.

How to Check Allahabad University UG Cutoff 2023

Allahabad University has released the cutoff list for undergraduate students on the official website. The cutoffs have been released for each subject and category of students. Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the cutoff list

Step 1: Visit the official website of Allahabad University

Step 2: Click on the CUET UG cutoff link on the homepage

Step 3: Click on the cutoff pdf link

Step 4: The cutoff list will be displayed

Step 5: Download the CUET UG cutoff for further reference

Course Cutoff Admission Date B.Sc (Bio) UR Cut-off 560 and above OBC Cut-off 506 and above, SC Cut-off 428 and above, ST Cut-off 34 and above September 2 to 4, 2023 B.COM UR Cut-off 390 and above, OBC Cut-off 346.25 and above, SC Cut-off 256 and above, ST Cut-off 34 and above, EWS Cut-off 351 and above September 1 to 4, 2023 B.Sc (Maths) UR Cut-off 537 and above, OBC Cut-off 511 and above, SC Cut-off 410 and above, ST Cut-off 51 and above September 1 to 3, 2023 B.A. LL.B (Hons.) UR Cut-off 547 and above September 1 to 4, 2023 BA (MEDIA STUDIES) UR Cut-off 318 and above, OBC Cut-off 187 and above, SC Cut-off 70 and above, EWS Cut-off 200 and above, WU Cut-off 192 and above September 1 to 5, 2023 5YR BCA&MCA (DATA SCIENCE) UR Cut-off 485 and above, OBC Cut-off 425 and above, SC Cut-off 250 and above, All ST Candidates, EWS Cut-off 450 and above, All WU/EW Candidates September 1 to 3, 2023

Documents Required for Admissions

When reporting for admissions, candidates are required to carry with them the following documents.

Class 10 and 12 mark sheet

Migration certificate

Transfer certificate

Caste certificate

Aadhar card

Downloaded undertaking for gap year

