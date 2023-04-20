AMU Admit Card 2023 Out at amucontrollerexams.com, Know How to Download Here

AMU Admit Card 2023: As per the recent updates, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has issued the admit card for the AMU entrance examination 2023 in online mode. Candidates who are appearing for the entrance exam to get admission into various programmes such as BA, B.Sc, and B.Com can download their admit cards by entering their login credentials through the official website- amucontrollerexams.com

According to the official schedule, the examination authority will conduct the AMU entrance exam for BA, BSc and BCom on April 30 whereas for the programmes i.e. BTech and BALLB the entrance exams will be conducted on May 14, 2023.

AMU Admit Card 2023 - Direct Link (Click Here)

What are the details mentioned on the AMU Admit Card 2023?

The AMU admit card contains the important details of the candidate including the details of the exam centre and exam day guidelines. Candidates can go through the details given below that are mentioned on their respective hall tickets.

Name of the candidate

Roll number

Application number

Parents name

Exam date and time

Exam centre details

Photograph of the candidate

Check the official notice here

How to Download the AMU Admit Card 2023?

Candidates who are appearing for the AMU entrance exam for the academic year 2023-24 can follow the below-given steps to know how to download the hall tickets.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AMU i.e. amucontrollerexams.com

Step 2: Click on the direct link to download admit cards available under the admissions section

Step 3: After this, the new page will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter the required details such as course, application number

Step 5: Download the AMU admit card 2023 and print a hardcopy for future reference

