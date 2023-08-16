AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling Web Option Window Closes Today, Get Direct Link Here

  1. Home
AP EAMCET 2023 counselling web option window to close today. Candidates participating in the counselling process can complete the web option entry process until today, August 16, 2023. Check complete details here. 

Updated: Aug 16, 2023 12:14 IST
AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling: AP EAMCET 2023 counselling web option entry window will close today, August 16, 2023. According to the official schedule, the last date for changing options is August 16, 2023. Candidates who have applied for the AP EAPCET counselling and wish to change the options entered can visit the official website and make the necessary changes. 

Based on the options entered the AP EAPCET 2023 seat allotment results will be released. Candidates will be able to check the allotment results on the official website on August 23, 2023. To make the changes in the web options for allotment candidates are first required to visit the official website and login using the EAMCET hall ticket number and date of birth. The link for students to make changes in the options is available on the official website - eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Candidates can also click on the link given here to make the changes in the web options.

AP EAMCET 2023 Web Option - Click Here

AP EAPCET 2023 Counselling Schedule

AP EAMCET 2023 counselling schedule is given below. Candidates can check the complete schedule for the counselling allotment process below.

Important Events

Important Dates

AP EAMCET Web Options 2023

August 7 to 14, 2023

Change of options for candidate

August 16

AP EAMCET seat allotment 2023

August 23

Self joining and reporting at college

August 23 to 31, 2023

How to Enter Options for AP EAPCET Allotment

The AP EAMCET 2023 web options entry link will be available only until August 16, 2023. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to enter the options.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP EAPCET 

Step 2: Click on the web option link on the official website

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the options and click on submit

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
