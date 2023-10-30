AP EAMCET 2023 MPC Counselling Dates Announced, Check Engineering and Pharmacy Streams Schedule Here

  1. Home
APSCHE has released AP EAMCET 2023 counselling dates for the M.P.C stream. Candidates who want to take admission into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D courses can check the counselling schedule of AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. Check details here

Updated: Oct 30, 2023 19:32 IST
AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE have released Andhra Pradesh EAMCET counselling dates for M.P.C stream today. As per the schedule released, the MPC stream registration and online payment of processing fees can be done from November 1 to 8, 2023. All the candidates from 1st to last rank can pay the processing fee from October 31 to November 1, 2023.

Candidates who want to take admission into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D courses can register and pay the fees for AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The processing fee for AP EAMCET web counselling is Rs.1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600 (for SC/ST). The candidates have to pay online by using credit card/ debit card/net banking etc on the website. 

AP EAMCET 2023 MPC Counselling Dates 

Candidates can check below the table to know the EAMCET MPC counselling schedule: 

Events 

Dates 

Online Payment of Processing Fee

November 1 to 8, 2023

Online Verification of uploaded certificates 

November 8 to 9, 2023

Exercising the web-options 

November 10 to 12, 2023 

Changing options 

November 12, 2023 

AP EAMCET MPC seat allotment 

November 14, 2023

Reporting at the allotted colleges 

November 15 to 16, 2023

EAMCET MPC counselling schedule pdf 

How to register and pay the fee for AP EAMCET 2023 MPC Counselling? 

The qualified candidates of APEAPCET (M.P.C. Stream) can participate in web counselling for the seats available in University and private Pharmacy colleges under the Convenor quota in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Go through the steps to know how to register: 

Step 1: Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on EAPCET-2023 Admissions (M.P.C stream)

Step 3: On the new page, click on registration form link

Step 4: Enter EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: Now, fill in all the asked details, pay the fees and submit the form 

Certificates required for AP EAMCET 2023 MPC Web Counselling

The candidates are requested to keep the following certificates before proceeding for online web counselling. They must carry original and two sets of xerox copies of the below-mentioned certificates: 

  • AP EAPCET Rank card
  • AP EAPCET Hall Ticket
  • Memorandum of Marks (Inter M.P.C or its equivalent)
  • Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate
  • EWS certificate valid for the year 2023-24 from MeeSeva for OC candidates who want to claim a reservation under the EWS category
  • Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination i.e. Inter or its equivalent in respect of private candidates
  • Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC
  • Income certificate of parents

