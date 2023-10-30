AP EAMCET 2023 MPC Counselling Dates Announced, Check Engineering and Pharmacy Streams Schedule Here

AP EAMCET 2023 Counselling: The Department of Technical Education and APSCHE have released Andhra Pradesh EAMCET counselling dates for M.P.C stream today. As per the schedule released, the MPC stream registration and online payment of processing fees can be done from November 1 to 8, 2023. All the candidates from 1st to last rank can pay the processing fee from October 31 to November 1, 2023.

Candidates who want to take admission into B.Pharmacy/Pharm-D courses can register and pay the fees for AP EAMCET at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in. The processing fee for AP EAMCET web counselling is Rs.1200 (for OC/BC) and Rs. 600 (for SC/ST). The candidates have to pay online by using credit card/ debit card/net banking etc on the website.

AP EAMCET 2023 MPC Counselling Dates

Candidates can check below the table to know the EAMCET MPC counselling schedule:

Events Dates Online Payment of Processing Fee November 1 to 8, 2023 Online Verification of uploaded certificates November 8 to 9, 2023 Exercising the web-options November 10 to 12, 2023 Changing options November 12, 2023 AP EAMCET MPC seat allotment November 14, 2023 Reporting at the allotted colleges November 15 to 16, 2023

EAMCET MPC counselling schedule pdf

How to register and pay the fee for AP EAMCET 2023 MPC Counselling?

The qualified candidates of APEAPCET (M.P.C. Stream) can participate in web counselling for the seats available in University and private Pharmacy colleges under the Convenor quota in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Go through the steps to know how to register:

Step 1: Go to the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on EAPCET-2023 Admissions (M.P.C stream)

Step 3: On the new page, click on registration form link

Step 4: Enter EAPCET hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 5: Now, fill in all the asked details, pay the fees and submit the form

Certificates required for AP EAMCET 2023 MPC Web Counselling

The candidates are requested to keep the following certificates before proceeding for online web counselling. They must carry original and two sets of xerox copies of the below-mentioned certificates:

AP EAPCET Rank card

AP EAPCET Hall Ticket

Memorandum of Marks (Inter M.P.C or its equivalent)

Proof of Date of Birth (SSC or its Equivalent Memo)

Transfer Certificate

Study Certificate from VI to Intermediate

EWS certificate valid for the year 2023-24 from MeeSeva for OC candidates who want to claim a reservation under the EWS category

Residence certificate for preceding 7 years of the qualifying examination i.e. Inter or its equivalent in respect of private candidates

Integrated Community Certificate, in case of BC/ST/SC

Income certificate of parents

