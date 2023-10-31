AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 BiPC Registration Begins Tomorrow; Schedule Here

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the online counselling schedule. The schedule has been published for admission to the biology, physics, and chemistry streams. The authorities shall begin the counselling registrations for AP EAMCET BiPC tomorrow: November 1, 2023. Eligible candidates must register on the official website: cets.apsche.gov.in before the deadline.

The official notification reads, ‘’The qualified and eligible candidates AP EAPCET - 2023 BiPC stream desirous of seeking admission into BE/BTech(biotechnology, food technology, and pharmaceutical engg)/BPharmacy/Pharm-D courses are informed that the web counselling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 01-11-2023 to 14-11-2023.’’

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2023 Application Fee

Check out the category-wise registration fee below:

OC/ BC- Rs 1200

SC/ ST- Rs 600

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the complete schedule below:

Events Dates Registration, fee payment, online certificate verification November 1, 2023 to 8, 2023 Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centers November 9, 2023 to 11, 2023 Exercising web options by the registered and eligible candidates November 11, 2023 to 13, 2023 Change of options for the candidate November 14, 2023 Allotment of seats November 17, 2023 Self-reporting and reporting at college November 18, 2023 to 21, 2023

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Notification- Click Here (PDF File)

Documents Required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2023

Check out the mandatory files for AP EAMCET BiPC counselling 2023 below:

AP EAPCET 2023 rank card

AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket

Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)

Study certificate from Class 6 to intermediate

Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)

Transfer Certificate (TC)

EWS certificate

Residence certificate

Andhra Pradesh residence certificate

Income certificate of parents from all sources

Integrated community certificate

Local status certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 4 Seat Allotment Results Postponed; Check Revised Date Here