AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 BiPC Registration Begins Tomorrow; Schedule Here

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2023 registration starts tomorrow: November 1, 2023. Eligible candidates must apply at eapcet-sche.aptonline.in before the last date.

jagran josh
Updated: Oct 31, 2023 19:02 IST
AP EAMCET Counselling 2023: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has released the online counselling schedule. The schedule has been published for admission to the biology, physics, and chemistry streams. The authorities shall begin the counselling registrations for AP EAMCET BiPC tomorrow: November 1, 2023. Eligible candidates must register on the official website: cets.apsche.gov.in before the deadline.

The official notification reads, ‘’The qualified and eligible candidates AP EAPCET - 2023 BiPC stream desirous of seeking admission into BE/BTech(biotechnology, food technology, and pharmaceutical engg)/BPharmacy/Pharm-D courses are informed that the web counselling process comprising payment of processing fee cum registration, online certificate verification and option entry will be conducted from 01-11-2023 to 14-11-2023.’’

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling 2023 Application Fee

Check out the category-wise registration fee below:

  • OC/ BC- Rs 1200
  • SC/ ST- Rs 600

AP EAMCET BiPC Counselling Dates 2023

Check out the complete schedule below:

Events

Dates

Registration, fee payment, online certificate verification

November 1, 2023 to 8, 2023

Online verification of uploaded certificates at notified helpline centers

November 9, 2023 to 11, 2023

Exercising web options by the registered and eligible candidates

November 11, 2023 to 13, 2023

Change of options for the candidate

November 14, 2023

Allotment of seats

November 17, 2023

Self-reporting and reporting at college

November 18, 2023 to 21, 2023

AP EAMCET Counselling 2023 Notification- Click Here (PDF File)

Documents Required for AP EAMCET Counselling 2023

Check out the mandatory files for AP EAMCET BiPC counselling 2023 below:

  • AP EAPCET 2023 rank card
  • AP EAPCET 2023 hall ticket
  • Memorandum of Marks (Inter or its equivalent)
  • Study certificate from Class 6 to intermediate
  • Proof of date of birth (SSC or its equivalent memo)
  • Transfer Certificate (TC)
  • EWS certificate
  • Residence certificate
  • Andhra Pradesh residence certificate
  • Income certificate of parents from all sources
  • Integrated community certificate
  • Local status certificate (if applicable)

