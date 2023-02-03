AP Inter Board Exam 2023: BIEAP Releases AP Class 12 Public Exam Instructions, Check Notice Here

AP Inter Board Exam 2023: As per the recent updates, the Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP) has released the AP Inter board exam 2023 instructions for the students. They can check and download AP intermediate exam day instructions pdf at the official website - bieap.apcfss.in. Also, they can go through the AP board exam 2023 guidelines here on this page too.

Along with AP inter exam day instructions 2023, BIEAP has also released the board exam dates. According to BIEAP datesheet, the AP class 12 exams 2023 will be held from March 16 to April 4, 2023, in pen and paper mode. Whereas the AP first year board exam 2023 will be conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023.

AP Intermediate Board Exam 2023 Guidelines PDF - Direct Link (Available Now)

AP Inter Board Exam 2023 Instructions

The officials have released exam day instructions for AP 1st and 2nd year board exams. Students can go through some of the instructions that must be followed by them on the day of the exam -

The students are required to go through all the details mentioned on their BIEAP hall ticket 2023 carefully. In case of any discrepancy, they must contact their respective college.

No student will be allowed to appear for AP Inter exam 2023 without their hall ticket.

Also, they are advised to reach the centre 30 minutes before the commencement of the exam. They must be on their seat 15 minutes before the exam.

Also, no student will be allowed to enter the exam hall after 9 AM.

They must read the instructions printed on their AP Inter answer sheet and fill in the required details carefully.

Tampering with the answer sheet will be treated as malpractice and the exam of the candidate will be cancelled.

No paper, any kind of written material, electronics, cellphones, or calculators are allowed in the exam hall.

They must ensure to get the correct question paper from the invigilator.

Only 24 pages of stitched answer sheet will be provided to the students. No additional sheet will be given to them.

Students have to appear for the exam in their respective allotted exam centres.

Also Read: CBSE Class 10th 12th Admit Card 2023: CBSE Hall Tickets Expected Soon, Check Steps To Download Here