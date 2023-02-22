AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 for 1st, 2nd Year To Release Soon at bie.ap.gov.in, Check Expected Date Here

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023: Board of Intermediate Education Andhra Pradesh (BIE AP) will release the AP Inter exam hall tickets 2023 soon in online mode. It is expected that hall ticket of AP Inter 1st, 2nd year will be released by March at bie.ap.gov.in. The AP Inter hall ticket 2023 will be released for regular as well as private students. To download the AP Inter 1st, 2nd year admit card, the respective school heads have to use the required credentials in the login window.

Without carrying the AP Inter exam hall tickets 2023, students will not be allowed in the exam centre. As per the announced dates, the AP inter exam for 1st year will be conducted from March 15 to April 3, 2023, whereas 2nd year inter exam will be held from March 16 to April 4, 2023.

AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023 Expected Date

As per media reports, the AP Inter hall tickets 2023 for 1st, 2nd year is expected to be released on March 6, 2023. However, the board has not announced any exact date and time for the release of the AP Inter 1st, and 2nd-year hall ticket. Once the admit card releases, the private students will be able to log in on the official website and download the same by entering their login credentials. For the regular students, the respective schools/colleges will download the AP Inter hall ticket for the students.

What to do if the college/management does not distribute AP Inter Hall Ticket 2023?

As per the updates and recently issued press release, if any college/management denies issuance of AP inter admit card for 1st, 2nd year, then the students, and parents can file a complaint to the following toll-free number of State Control Room of the BIEAP from 9 AM to 6 PM on all working days.

