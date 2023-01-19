AP LAWCET and PGLCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) counselling round 2 schedules have been released for the year 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 round 2 counselling through the official website between January 20 and January 21, 2023.

Once the registration window is opened, the candidates can fill out and submit their application forms for the respective law entrance exams. Moreover, those who have qualified for LAWCET/ PGLCET counselling process or candidates who have been shortlisted/selected but did not secure the admission seat. Such candidates can register for the AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 round 2 counselling process.

AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2022 Documents Required

Aspirants need to submit the following documents in the Andhra Pradesh LAWCET or PGLCET application forms.

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Rank Card

AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Admit Card

LAWCET/ PGLCET Mark Sheet

Classes 10 and 12 Mark Sheets

Government-approved ID card ( any one out of these) - Aadhar card, voter card, EWS certificate, others.

AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling Round 2 Important Dates

Events Dates Registration Window From January 20 to 21, 2023 Documents Verification uploaded by candidates From January 20 to 21, 2023 Editing/Selection of Web Options From January 22 to 23, 2023 Change of Web Options January 23, 2023 Seat Allotment Process January 25, 2023 Self-Reporting & Reporting at Colleges By the Candidates From January 27 to 31, 2023

The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) exams 2022 for admission to various programmes offered by the universities such as MTech, MPharm, and PharmD in engineering or pharmacy colleges.

