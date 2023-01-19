    AP LAWCET and PGLCET Counselling 2022 Round 2 Dates Announced, Check Complete Schedule Here

    Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has published the AP LAWCET as well as PGLCET 2022 round 2 counselling schedule. The candidates can check on the official website. The registration window will be opened from tomorrow for admissions to law programmes. Check the full admission-related details here.

    Updated: Jan 19, 2023 18:49 IST
    AL LAWCET & PGLCET Counselling 2022 Schedule Out
    The Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) counselling round 2 schedules have been released for the year 2022. Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the AP LAWCET, PGLCET 2022 round 2 counselling through the official website between January 20 and January 21, 2023.

    Once the registration window is opened, the candidates can fill out and submit their application forms for the respective law entrance exams. Moreover, those who have qualified for LAWCET/ PGLCET counselling process or candidates who have been shortlisted/selected but did not secure the admission seat. Such candidates can register for the AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 round 2 counselling process. 

    AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling 2022 Documents Required

    Aspirants need to submit the following documents in the Andhra Pradesh LAWCET or PGLCET application forms.

    • AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Rank Card
    • AP LAWCET/ PGLCET 2022 Admit Card
    • LAWCET/ PGLCET Mark Sheet
    • Classes 10 and 12 Mark Sheets
    • Government-approved ID card ( any one out of these) - Aadhar card, voter card, EWS certificate, others.

    AP LAWCET/PGLCET Counselling Round 2 Important Dates

     

    Events

    Dates

    Registration Window

    From January 20 to 21, 2023

    Documents Verification uploaded by candidates

    From January 20 to 21, 2023

    Editing/Selection of Web Options

    From January 22 to 23, 2023

    Change of Web Options

    January 23, 2023

    Seat Allotment Process

    January 25, 2023

    Self-Reporting & Reporting at Colleges By the Candidates

    From January 27 to 31, 2023

    The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will conduct the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Test (AP LAWCET) and Post Graduate Common Law Entrance Test (AP PGLCET) exams 2022 for admission to various programmes offered by the universities such as MTech, MPharm, and PharmD in engineering or pharmacy colleges.

