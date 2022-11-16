AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2022 Result Today, Check at pgcet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PGCET Counselling 2022: As per the recent updates, the Yogi Vemana University, Kadapa on behalf of APSCHE will release the Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET) seat allotment result 2022 soon in online mode. Candidates will be able to check the AP PGCET seat allotment result 2022 on the official website of pgcet-sche.aptonline.in. To check the AP PGCET allotment result, candidates will have to use the required login credentials.

It has been mentioned on the official website, that the AP PGCET seat allotment result has to be announced on 16th November. AP PGCET 2022 seat allotment will be released based on the marks secured in the entrance exam and choices filled by the candidates during the counselling process.

AP PGCET Seat Allotment 2022 Result - Direct Link (Available Today)

How To Check AP PGCET Seat Allotment Result 2022?

The Andhra Pradesh PGCET seat allocation list will likely to include the name of the programme, college allotted and candidates application number. They can go through the steps to know how to check AP PGCET seat allotment result -

1st Step - Go to the official website of AP PGCET - pgcet-sche.aptonline.in.

2nd Step - On the homepage, click on AP PGCET seat allotment link.

3rd Step - A new login window will appear on the screen.

4th Step - Enter the asked login credentials.

5th Step - The AP PGCET allocation list will appear on the screen.

The AP PGCET counselling was conducted after the release of the result in online mode. The online certificate verification was held from 22nd October to 2nd November 2022. The web option facility was available from 7th to 14th November 2022.

About Andhra Pradesh Postgraduate Common Entrance Test (AP PGCET)

The AP PGCET is conducted for admission into the first year of various P.G. Courses (M.A., M.Com., M.Sc., MCJ, M.Lib.Sc., M.Ed., M.P.Ed., M.Sc.Tech etc) offered by Andhra Pradesh State-funded universities and their constituent/ affiliated government and private colleges including minority educational institutions in the state. 12 universities are participating in the AP PGCET 2022 including Andhra University, Sri Venkateswara University, Yogi Vemana University, Adi Kavi Nannaya University, among others.

