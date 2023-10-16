AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results Today at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test (AP PGECET) phase 2 counselling results will be released today: October 16, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check seat allotment results on the official website: pgecet-sche.aptonline.in by entering login details.

According to the AP PGECET 2023 Counselling schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats must report to the allocated institute for document verification and pay fees. The last date for reporting to the institute is October 20, 2023.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Result-Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023 Click Here

PGECET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the events below:

Events Dates Seat Allotment Result October 16, 2023 Last date to report October 20, 2023

AP PGECET 2023: Login Credentials Required

Check out the mandatory information to access results:

Hall Ticket Number

Date of Birth

How to Check AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgecet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: The AP PGECET Phase 2 counselling results will appear

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future purposes

Documents Required for AP PGECET 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

AP PGECET 2023 Rank Card

AP PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket

SSC, Intermediate, Diploma/Degree Marks Sheet

Study Certificate from Class 10 to Graduation

Transfer Certificate

Income Certificate

Residence certificate

Caste Certificate (if applicable)

Also Read: HPU BEd Counselling 2023 Round 3 Begins Tomorrow; Vacancy Report, Registrations Soon