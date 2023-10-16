AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results Today at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in

  1. Home
AP PGECET 2023 Counselling phase 2 seat allotment results will be released today: October 16, 2023. Candidates who appeared in the exams can check the results on the official website: pgecet-sche.aptonline.in.

Updated: Oct 16, 2023 13:10 IST
AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test (AP PGECET) phase 2 counselling results will be released today: October 16, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check seat allotment results on the official website: pgecet-sche.aptonline.in by entering login details.

According to the AP PGECET 2023 Counselling schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats must report to the allocated institute for document verification and pay fees. The last date for reporting to the institute is October 20, 2023. 

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Result-Direct Link (Available Now)

The direct link to access results is provided below:

PGECET Counselling 2023 Schedule

Check out the events below:

Events

Dates

Seat Allotment Result

October 16, 2023

Last date to report

October 20, 2023

AP PGECET 2023: Login Credentials Required

Check out the mandatory information to access results:

  • Hall Ticket Number
  • Date of Birth

How to Check AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023?

Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:

Step 1: Visit the official website: pgecet-sche.aptonline.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link

Step 3: Submit the login credentials

Step 4: The AP PGECET Phase 2 counselling results will appear

Step 5: View and download the results

Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future purposes

Documents Required for AP PGECET 2023 Counselling

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

  • AP PGECET 2023 Rank Card
  • AP PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket
  • SSC, Intermediate, Diploma/Degree Marks Sheet
  • Study Certificate from Class 10 to Graduation
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Income Certificate 
  • Residence certificate 
  • Caste Certificate (if applicable)

