AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Phase 2 Seat Allotment Results Today at pgecet-sche.aptonline.in

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: Andhra Pradesh Post Graduate Engineering Common Engineering Entrance Test (AP PGECET) phase 2 counselling results will be released today: October 16, 2023. Candidates who participated in the counselling process can check seat allotment results on the official website: pgecet-sche.aptonline.in by entering login details.
According to the AP PGECET 2023 Counselling schedule, candidates who have been allocated seats must report to the allocated institute for document verification and pay fees. The last date for reporting to the institute is October 20, 2023.
AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Result-Direct Link (Available Now)
The direct link to access results is provided below:
AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023
PGECET Counselling 2023 Schedule
Check out the events below:
Events
Dates
Seat Allotment Result
October 16, 2023
Last date to report
October 20, 2023
AP PGECET 2023: Login Credentials Required
Check out the mandatory information to access results:
- Hall Ticket Number
- Date of Birth
How to Check AP PGECET Seat Allotment 2023?
Candidates can go through the below-mentioned steps to access:
Step 1: Visit the official website: pgecet-sche.aptonline.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the seat allotment result link
Step 3: Submit the login credentials
Step 4: The AP PGECET Phase 2 counselling results will appear
Step 5: View and download the results
Step 6: Keep a hardcopy for future purposes
Documents Required for AP PGECET 2023 Counselling
Check out the list of mandatory files below:
- AP PGECET 2023 Rank Card
- AP PGECET 2023 Hall Ticket
- SSC, Intermediate, Diploma/Degree Marks Sheet
- Study Certificate from Class 10 to Graduation
- Transfer Certificate
- Income Certificate
- Residence certificate
- Caste Certificate (if applicable)
