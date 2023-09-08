AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Web Option Entry Begins, Last Date Sept 11

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling: Sri Venkateswara University, Tirupati has commenced the AP PGECET 2023 counselling web option entry process. All those who have cleared the AP PGECET 2023 entrance exam can apply for the counselling allotment process by filling out the options for the allotment.

The web option entry is begin conducted for the candidates who cleared the AP PGECET 2023 exams conducted for admissions to the Post Graduate Engineering Courses. Candidates can submit their choices by September 11, 2023, and those who wish to make changes in their options entered can make the necessary changes by September 12, 2023. Based on the options entered, the allotment result will be released on September 15, 2023.

AP PGECET 2023 counselling web options entry for engineering courses is available on the official website - pgecet-sche1.aptonline.in. Eligible candidates can also complete the web option entry process through the link provided below.

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Web Option - Click Here

AP PGECET 2023 Counselling Web Option Entry Process

The AP PGECET 2023 engineering counselling web option entry window will close on September 11, 2023. Eligible candidates can follow the steps given here to complete the choice-filling process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of AP PGECET counselling

Step 2: Click on the web options entry link

Step 3: Enter the hall ticket number and date of birth

Step 4: Enter the choices in the order of preference

Step 5: Save the options and click on submit

