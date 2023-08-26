AP PGECET Counselling 2023 Registration Begins; Apply at cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) will start the Postgraduate Engineering Common Entrance Test (PGECET) counselling registrations today: August 26, 2023. Eligible candidates can register themselves on the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in.

Candidates will get admission to MPharmacy, MTech, and Pharma D programmes through AP PGECET Counselling 2023. According to the official schedule, the last date to apply is August 31, 2023. The online verification will commence tomorrow and continue till September 6, 2023.

How to Register for AP PGECET Counselling 2023?

Eligible candidates can follow the below steps to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website: cets.apsche.ap.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the AP PGECET 2023 tab

Step 3: Now, click on the registration link available

Step 4: Complete registration and then login

Step 5: Fill out the application form

Step 6: Upload documents and pay the required fee

Step 7: Submit the form and take a printout

AP PGECET Counselling 2023: Choice-filling and Seat Allotment

Once the verification is done, candidates can exercise web options from September 8 to 11, 2023. Further, they will be able to modify their preferences on September 12, 2023. The AP PGECET 2023 Seat Allotment Result 2023 will be announced on September 15, 2023. The results will be declared on the basis of choices filled, marks secured, and availability of seats.

Documents Required for AP PGECET Counselling 2023

Check out the list of mandatory files below:

AP PGECET/GATE/GPAT Admit Card

AP PGECET/GATE/GPAT Rank Card

Class 10, 12 Mark Sheet

Study Certificate

Valid ID Proof

Residence certificate

Transfer Certificate.

Category Certificate

Income Certificate

