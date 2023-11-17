  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Assam Board Updates: SEBA, AHSEC To Be Merged into a Single Board, Gets Cabinet Nod

Assam Board Updates: SEBA, AHSEC To Be Merged into a Single Board, Gets Cabinet Nod

SEBA and AHSEC Boards: The state cabinet has given the nod for the merging of the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) into one single board. Check latest updates here 

jagran josh
Updated: Nov 17, 2023 13:15 IST
SEBA, AHSEC To Be Merged into a Single Board
SEBA, AHSEC To Be Merged into a Single Board

Assam Board Updates: The state government decided and approved the decision to merge the Secondary Education Board of Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) into one single board. The decision has been taken at a meeting of the state cabinet, chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. 

According to a cabinet communique shared by Assam CM and Education Minister on X, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) and the Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) will be merged to create a new body: Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB).

SEBA, AHSEC To Be Merged into a Single Board Tweet 

The CM tweeted that SEBA and AHSEC will be merged to develop, regulate and supervise the standards and quality of education. Check tweet below: 

Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) To Be Formed 

The official statement states, “To develop, regulate and supervise the standards and quality of School Education, the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) and Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, Assam (AHSEC) to be merged and constituted as the Assam State School Education Board' (ASSEB).” 

SEBA and AHSEC Board 

In Assam, the class 10th and 12th board exams have been separated for a long time. Board of Secondary Education, Assam, (SEBA) has been conducting class 10th exams whereas AHSEC was given the responsibility to conduct class 11 and 12 board examinations. The decision to merge the boards comes almost 8 months of after the Assam 10 and 12 board exams were conducted. 

On June 6, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the plan to merge SEBA and AHSEC. The decision was taken by the state in accordance with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020). “The employees employed for SEBA will not lose their job,” he had said. 

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Schools To Reduce Study Hours, New Education Policy to Be Implemented
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023