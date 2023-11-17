Uttar Pradesh Schools To Reduce Study Hours, New Education Policy to Be Implemented

UP Schools: The Uttar Pradesh state government will be implementing changes in school schedules. According to the new education policy, the government is all set to reduce the study hours in schools.

As per reports, schools will have a total of 29 hours of teaching in a week and classes will be conducted between 5 to 5.5 hours from Monday to Friday. Every second Saturday in a month, the classes will be conducted for 2 to 25 hours while two Saturdays will be a holiday.

Schools are also set to have a maximum time limit for classes. According to the new education policy, the maximum time limit for classes on general subjects will be between 45 to 35 minutes while classes for major subjects will be conducted for a duration of 50 minutes.

According to reports, the government has ordered the Education Department to prepare new rules for studies in schools under the National Curriculum Framework of the New Education Policy.

Based on the implementation of the new rules, the duration of classes will be 35 minutes and the duration of major subject classes including subjects like Math, Hindi, English, Science etc, will be 40 to 50 minutes.

In an effort to provide relief to students from their studies, the new education policy has also introduced a new way of teaching based on which students will be allowed to attend school for at least 10 days a year without their bags. Students will be taught through an oral and experimental method as per reports.

Also Read: UP Govt Set to Take Tough Measures on Unrecognised Schools, Imposes Heavy Penalty