Assam CEE 2022: Applications commence at astu.ac.in, Get Direct Link Here

Assam CEE 2022 Applications: Assam Science and Technological University has commenced the Assam CEE 2022 Application process. Candidates interested in applying for the Assam CEE 2022 Exams can visit the official website of ASTU to complete the registration and application process.

As per the dates provided on the official website, the last date for students to complete the Assam CEE 2022 Applications is May 31, 2022. Candidates interested in applying for the CEE 2022 Exams can check below the complete steps to submit the registration and application form.

Assam CEE 2022 Notification

Assam CEE 2022 Applications

Assam CEE 2022 Application Process

Assam CEE 2022 Registration and Application link is provided on the official website of Assam Science and Technological University. Students when submitting the Assam CEE 2022 applications must make sure that they first complete the registration process following which they can complete the application for and submit the application fee. Students can also follow the steps provided below to complete the Assam CEE 2022 applications.

Assam CEE 2022 Registrations

To Register for the Assam CEE 2022 Exams students are first required to visit the official website and click on the ‘New Registration’ link provided. Students are required to enter the relevant details in the Assam CEE Registration link.

Assam CEE 2022 Application Form

After completing the Assam CEE 2022 Registrations students will be required to login and complete the Assam CEE 2022 applications. When applying for the entrance exams students are required to enter details like the name, educational qualification, upload all necessary certificates and the photograph and signature.

Students will be able to submit the Assam CEE 2022 application fee only after completing the application process.

According to the schedule available, the Assam CEE 2022 admit card will be available tentatively from June 19, 2022. The Assam CEE 2022 exams will be conducted in the pen and paper mode on July 3, 2022.

