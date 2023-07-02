Assam CEE 2023 Counselling Registrations To Start Tomorrow, Know How to Apply Here

Assam CEE Counselling 2023: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) will start the counselling registration process for Assam Combined Entrance Examination (CEE) tomorrow, July 3, 2023, in online mode. Those candidates who have qualified in the entrance exam can register for Assam CEE counselling 2023 by filling out the registration form through the official website - dte.assam.gov.in.

As per the official notification, candidates can register for the Assam CEE counselling till July 10, 2023. It is advisable for the candidates to keep visiting the website to get the latest updates related to seat allotment and other events.

The examination authority declared the Assam CEE result on June 3, 2023. Along with the announcement of the rank card, the officials also released the Assam CEE toppers list.

Assam CEE Counselling 2023 Dates

Candidates can check the important dates related to the Assam CEE Counselling in the table given below:

Events Dates Registrations for Assam CEE counselling July 3, 2023 Last date to register for counselling July 10, 2023

How to fill out the Assam CEE Counselling Registration Form 2023 online?

Candidates who have qualified in the Assam CEE entrance exam 2023 can register themselves for the counselling process. They can follow the steps mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of Assam CEE - dte.assam.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the Assam CEE counselling registration link available on the homepage

Step 4: A new window will appear on the screen

Step 5: Register yourself by filling out all the details as required

Step 6: Login using the newly generated credentials and fill out the registration form,

Step 7: Upload all the documents as asked and make the payment of the fees

Step 8: Submit the Assam CEE counselling registration form and take a printout of it for future reference

