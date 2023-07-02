MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration Window Closes Tomorrow, Get Direct Link Here

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registration: The Maharashtra State Cell will close the registration window for the MHT CET counselling tomorrow, June 3, 2023, in online mode. Candidates who have qualified for the MHTCET entrance exam can fill out the registration form through the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

As per the given schedule, the last date to apply for the CET counselling 2023 is July 3, upto 5 pm. Candidates are required to upload the necessary documents for the verification process and those candidates who have selected physical scrutiny, he/she required to visit the nearest physical scrutiny centre for the verification.

MHT CET Counselling 2023 Registrations - Direct Link (Click Here)

MHT CET 2023 Counselling Dates

Qualified candidates who are appearing for the Maharashtra CET counselling for the academic year 2023 can check the dates in the table mentioned below:

Events Dates Registration window for the MHT CET counselling closes July 3, 2023 (upto 5 pm) Last date for document verification and confirmation of MHTCET application form July 4, 2023 (upto 5 pm)

Check the official notice here

How to register for MHT CET counselling 2023?

Candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps to register for the MHT CET counselling 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official website of Maharashtra State Cell - cetcell.mahacet.org

Step 2: Now, click on the B.E./ BTech tab available

Step 3: Click on the new candidate registration button and then fill out the details in the provided space

Step 4: Login using the newly generated credentials and upload the documents as asked, then submit

Step 5: Download and save the MHT CET counselling registration confirmation page for future use

