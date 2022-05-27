Assam HS Result 2022: AHSEC Class 12 Results Likely to be Declared by 20th June @ ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in

Assam HS Result 2022 Date Update: Putting minds of a lakhs of students at ease, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council, AHSEC has hinted at a possible Assam HS Results 2022 Expected Declaration Date. The Assam HS Result 2022 for Class 12 Annual Board Exams are likely to be declared next month. While providing a tentative date, sources close to the AHSEC have said that Assam Class 12 Results may be declared by 20th June 2022. The news has been confirmed by AHSEC chairperson Rukma Gohain Barua who said that the council plans to declare Assam HS Results 2022 by 20th June 2022.

Evaluation Process Nears Completion

The AHSEC held the Assam Higher Secondary Board Exam 2022 in the month of March - April. The exam was held from 15th March and continued until 12th April 2022. The exams were held in regular offline mode and students had to visit their designated exam centres in order to appear for the ASHEC HS Exam 2022. Following the completion of the exam, the council launched the evaluation process under which the answer sheets for nearly 2.15 lakh students are being checked. As per the latest update, the board is nearing completion of the evaluation process and soon thereafter, Assam HS Results 2022 are expected to be announced.

Where to check Assam HS Result 2022

Keeping up with the previous years trends, the Council plans to release the AHSEC HS Results in a press meet following which it will be made available to the students online via the official website - ahsec.assam.gov.in and resultsassam.nic.in. Alternatively, AHSEC Class 12 Results can also be checked on jagranjosh.com, where they will be available first. Until then, students can also register themselves through the link provided below to receive latest news and updates related to AHSEC Assam HS Results 2022

While the Assam HS Results 2022 are expected by 20th June, the SEBA HSLC Results 2022 for Class 10 students are likely to be announced soon. Upon reaching out to SEBA Secretary Naranarayan Nath, no clear date for Assam HSLC Result 2022 was provided, but tentatively, students can expect the Class 10 Board Results Assam to be announced in the first week of June 2022.

