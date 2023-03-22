  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Assam HS Result 2023 Expected Soon, Know Where To Check AHSEC 12th Results

Assam HS Result 2023 Expected Soon, Know Where To Check AHSEC 12th Results

Assam HS Result 2023: AHSEC concluded the Assam 12th exams from February 20 to March 20, 2023. With the conclusion of board exams, it is expected that AHSEC 12th result 2023 will be declared soon in online mode. Get latest updates here 

jagran josh
Updated: Mar 22, 2023 16:32 IST
Assam HS Result 2023 Expected Soon
Assam HS Result 2023 Expected Soon

Assam HS Result 2023: As per media reports, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to announce the Assam 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce by April 2023. The board conducted the Assam HS board exam on March 20, as per the schedule. Based on that, it is expected that Assam HS result 2023 will be announced in April. The officials are likely to release the Assam 12th result 2023 date and time soon now. 

HS result 2023 Assam can be checked at these official websites - resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, assamresult.in and examresults.net. Further, they need to use their login credentials - roll number and other required details to download the AHSEC HS 12th marksheet. Assam HS result 2023 will also be announced via SMS and mobile application - Upolobdha. 

Assam HS Result 2023 Date 

As of now, the officials have not announced the date for the release of Assam 12th result 2023. We have provided below the expected date for the announcement of Assam HS result - 

Events

Dates 

Assam HS result 

April 2023 (Expected)

Assam 12 exams 

February 20 to March 20, 2023

When Will Assam HS Result 2023 Be Announced? 

With the conclusion of exam, it is expected that Assam 12th result for all the streams will be announced by April, 2023. However, there has been no official update regarding the release date and time of AHSEC 2nd Year result 2023. As per past trends, the date and time for the declaration of the Assam 12th results 2022 is released by Assam CM on the official twitter account. Last year, Assam HS result 2023 was declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am. 

Where To Check Assam HS Result 2023? 

Around 2 lakh students appear for AHSEC 12th exam ever year. They can check Assam HS result 2023 at the official websites provided below. Apart from that, students can also check their AHSEC HS result on the mobile app. 

  • ahsec.assam.gov.in
  • resultsassam.nic.in
  • assamresult.in
  • examresults.net
  • assamresult.co.in

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Soon, Know BSEB Matric Expected Date Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023