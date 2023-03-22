Assam HS Result 2023 Expected Soon, Know Where To Check AHSEC 12th Results

Assam HS Result 2023: As per media reports, Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is likely to announce the Assam 12th result for Arts, Science and Commerce by April 2023. The board conducted the Assam HS board exam on March 20, as per the schedule. Based on that, it is expected that Assam HS result 2023 will be announced in April. The officials are likely to release the Assam 12th result 2023 date and time soon now.

HS result 2023 Assam can be checked at these official websites - resultsassam.nic.in, ahsec.assam.gov.in, assamresult.in and examresults.net. Further, they need to use their login credentials - roll number and other required details to download the AHSEC HS 12th marksheet. Assam HS result 2023 will also be announced via SMS and mobile application - Upolobdha.

Assam HS Result 2023 Date

As of now, the officials have not announced the date for the release of Assam 12th result 2023. We have provided below the expected date for the announcement of Assam HS result -

Events Dates Assam HS result April 2023 (Expected) Assam 12 exams February 20 to March 20, 2023

When Will Assam HS Result 2023 Be Announced?

With the conclusion of exam, it is expected that Assam 12th result for all the streams will be announced by April, 2023. However, there has been no official update regarding the release date and time of AHSEC 2nd Year result 2023. As per past trends, the date and time for the declaration of the Assam 12th results 2022 is released by Assam CM on the official twitter account. Last year, Assam HS result 2023 was declared on June 27 (Monday) at 9 am.

Where To Check Assam HS Result 2023?

Around 2 lakh students appear for AHSEC 12th exam ever year. They can check Assam HS result 2023 at the official websites provided below. Apart from that, students can also check their AHSEC HS result on the mobile app.

ahsec.assam.gov.in

resultsassam.nic.in

assamresult.in

examresults.net

assamresult.co.in

Also Read: Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Soon, Know BSEB Matric Expected Date Here