Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Soon, Know BSEB Matric Expected Date Here

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023: As per recent updates, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will soon announce the Bihar Board 10 result 2023 date and time. As per media reports, Rajeev R Dwivedi, BSEB Public Relations Officer, has informed that the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 will be released by the last week of March. Students can check their BSEB Matric result 2023 in online mode at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

According to updates, over 16 lakh students appeared for the Bihar Board 10th exam 2023. As per last year's trends, last year, BSEB Matric 10th result was declared on March 31, around 3 PM. This time too, it is expected to be released around that time only. The BSEB class 10th exams were conducted from 14th to 22nd February 2023.

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Date

BSEB 10th result 2023 is expected to release anytime soon. The information regarding Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time will be released on the BSEB official Twitter account. Students can check below the table to know expected BSEB Matric result 2023 date -

Events Dates Bihar Board 10th Result By 31st March 2023 (Expected) Bihar Board 10th Exam Date February 14th to 22nd, 2023

When Will Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 Be Declared?

As per reports, BSEB 10th result is expected to be announced by March 31, 2023. The official announcement of the Bihar Board 10th result 2023 date and time will be released on Twitter. BSEB Matric result 2023 will be announced via press release. Later, students can check their Bihar Board 10th result 2023 at biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. They have to use their roll number and roll code. Along with the Bihar Board 10th result, the officials will also announce the names of toppers, statistics and other details.

Bihar Board 12th Result 2023 Announced

Yesterday, on March 21, the board announced Bihar Board 12th result 2023 in online mode via press conference. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 83.70%. In BSEB 12th result 2023, students of commerce stream performed the best as 93.95%, followed by science stream at 83.93% and 82.74 percent in Arts stream exam.

