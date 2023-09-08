  1. Home
  2. News
  3. BHU 1st Round Allocation for MSc Agriculture Released, Fee Payment Facility Open Till 6 PM

BHU 1st Round Allocation for MSc Agriculture Released, Fee Payment Facility Open Till 6 PM

BHU PG Admissions 2023: BHU has released the first round of course allocation for admission into PG courses of MSc agriculture online. Candidates can submit their fees by visiting the official website - bhuonline.in.

jagran josh
Updated: Sep 8, 2023 16:56 IST
BHU PG Admission 2023
BHU PG Admission 2023

BHU PG Admissions 2023: The Banaras Hindu University has released the first round of course allocation for admission into postgraduate courses of MSc agriculture in online mode. Eligible candidates can submit their fees by visiting the official website - bhuonline.in.

As per the official Tweet shared by the Director of the Agriculture department of BHU, candidates can deposit their fee by 6 pm today, September 8, 2023. They need to login to their respective candidate's portal for the fee submission. 

BHU Students’ Portal - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the BHU’s Official Tweet below:

How to submit the fees for BHU 1st round allocation for MSc Agriculture?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to make the payment of the fees through the student portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU - bhuonline.in

Step 2: Now click on the students portal tab available on the top right corner of the website

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the login credentials such as email id and password

Step 5: Now search for the fee payment option

Step 6: Make the payment of the fees

Step 7: After this click on the submit button

Step 8: Download the free receipt confirmation page for future use

Also Read: MP NEET UG Counselling 2023 Mop up Round Merit List Today, Know How To Download Here
Register for Result Updates
Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges, University, Government Jobs, Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.
Name
Mobile Number
Gender
Your Location
Email ID
Roll Number
Select type of Result
Class
What you wish to study
What stream you wish to study?
Your Stream
Study Mode
Exam Name
Highest Qualification

CO-POWERED BY

Jagran Prakashan Ltd @ 2023