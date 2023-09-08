BHU 1st Round Allocation for MSc Agriculture Released, Fee Payment Facility Open Till 6 PM

BHU PG Admissions 2023: The Banaras Hindu University has released the first round of course allocation for admission into postgraduate courses of MSc agriculture in online mode. Eligible candidates can submit their fees by visiting the official website - bhuonline.in.

As per the official Tweet shared by the Director of the Agriculture department of BHU, candidates can deposit their fee by 6 pm today, September 8, 2023. They need to login to their respective candidate's portal for the fee submission.

BHU Students’ Portal - Direct Link (Click Here)

Check the BHU’s Official Tweet below:

#AdmissionAlert

1st round course allocation for #admission to Post Graduate courses of "https://t.co/zDjtOwLTcv. (Ag)" for Session 2023-24 is published today. Eligible candidates are required to deposit their fee latest by 6.00 pm on 08.09.2023. pic.twitter.com/0QL85OMuS3 — Director (Agriculture) BHU (@directoragbhu) September 7, 2023

How to submit the fees for BHU 1st round allocation for MSc Agriculture?

Candidates can go through the below-given steps to know how to make the payment of the fees through the student portal.

Step 1: Visit the official website of BHU - bhuonline.in

Step 2: Now click on the students portal tab available on the top right corner of the website

Step 3: A new login window will appear on the screen

Step 4: Enter all the login credentials such as email id and password

Step 5: Now search for the fee payment option

Step 6: Make the payment of the fees

Step 7: After this click on the submit button

Step 8: Download the free receipt confirmation page for future use

