BHU PG Admission 2023: Last Date to Fill Out Course Preferences, Check Details Here

BHU PG Admission 2023:  BHU will close the application edit window for PG courses today, August 23, 2023. Registered candidates can edit and fill their preferences for BHU PG admission 2023 at bhuonline.in. Check the details here.

Updated: Aug 23, 2023 13:12 IST
BHU PG Admission 2023: The Banaras Hindu University will close the application edit window for admission to postgraduate (PG) courses today, August 23, 2023, in online mode. Registered candidates can make the necessary corrections and fill in their preferences for BHU PG admission 2023 by logging through the candidate's portal at bhuonline.in.

The varsity has also informed that candidates didn't read the instructions correctly and have not filled in the preferences for the PG programmes. As per the given details, the last date for filling out the course preference is August 23, 2023, (till 11.59 pm). Candidates are also advised that, if they failed to fill the preferences the candidature will be rejected. They can click on the direct link of the candidate’s login portal given below.

BHU PG admissions 2023 login portal - Direct Link 

List of PG candidates preferences not filled - Direct Link (Click Here)

Details mentioned on the list of candidates who have not filled the PG preference 

The examination authority has issued the list the PG candidates whose application form is incomplete in online mode. Candidates are advised to complete the registration form through their login portal. The pdf has the below-given details mentioned on it.

  • Serial number
  • NTA application number
  • BHU student
  • Candidate’s name
  • Father’s name
  • Sports quota
  • PwBD status
  • PwBD Type

How to edit the BHU PG application form 2023?

Candidates can go through the steps that are given below to know how to fill the preferred choices in BHU PG registration form 2023.

Step 1: Go to the official portal of BHU - bhuonline.in

Step 2: Now, click on the list of candidates who haven’t filled preferences available on the homepage

Step 3: Search your name in the PDF, if your name or application number appears

Step 4: Login through the candidate's portal 

Step 5: Now, click on the add preference details button

Step 6: Fill out the details and then click on the submit

